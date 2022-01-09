You are here

  • Home
  • Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal

Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal

Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
1 / 5
Baby Sohail Ahmadi sits inside the house of Hamid Safi, a taxi driver who had found Sohail in the airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
2 / 5
Hamid Safi, a 29-year-old taxi driver who had found baby Sohail Ahmadi in the airport, cries as he holds Sohail before handing him over to his grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
3 / 5
Baby Sohail Ahmadi is carried by his grandmother as they leave then house of Hamid Safi, a 29-year-old taxi driver who had found Sohail in the airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
4 / 5
A relative of baby Sohail Ahmadi puts fingerprints on an agreement before the baby was handed over to his grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
5 / 5
Hamid Safi, a 29-year-old taxi driver who had found baby Sohail Ahmadi in the airport, is kissed by Sohail's grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi at his home in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cj5mw

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal

Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
  • Baby was located in Kabul where a taxi driver had found him in the airport and took him home to raise as his own
  • Safi finally handed the child back to his grandfather and other relatives still in Kabul after weeks of negotiations
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall in the chaos of the American evacuation of Afghanistan has been found and was reunited with his relatives in Kabul on Saturday.

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on Aug. 19 as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban.

Following an exclusive Reuters story published in November with his pictures, the baby was located in Kabul where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi had found him in the airport and took him home to raise as his own.

After more than seven weeks of negotiations and pleas, and ultimately a brief detention by Taliban police, Safi finally handed the child back to his jubilant grandfather and other relatives still in Kabul.

They said they would now seek to have him reunited with his parents and siblings who were evacuated months ago to the United States.

During the tumultuous Afghan evacuation over the summer, Mirza Ali Ahmadi — the boy’s father who had worked as a security guard at the US embassy — and his wife Suraya feared their son would get crushed in the crowd as they neared the airport gates en route to a flight to the United States.

Ahmadi told Reuters in early November in his desperation that day, he handed Sohail over the airport wall to a uniformed soldier who he believed to be an American, fully expecting he would soon make it the remaining 5 meters (15 feet) to the entrance to reclaim him.

Just at that moment, Taliban forces pushed the crowd back and it would be another half an hour before Ahmadi, his wife and their four other children were able to get inside. But by then the baby was nowhere to be found.

Ahmadi said he searched desperately for his son inside the airport and was told by officials that he had likely been taken out of the country separately and could be reunited with them later.

The rest of the family was evacuated — eventually ending up at a military base in Texas. For months they had no idea where their son was.

The case highlights the plight of many parents separated from their children during the hasty evacuation effort and withdrawal of US forces from the country after a 20-year war.

With no US embassy in Afghanistan and international organizations overstretched, Afghan refugees have had trouble getting answers on the timing, or possibility, of complex reunifications like this one.

The US Department of Defense, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.
On the same day Ahmadi and his family were separated from their baby, Safi had slipped through the Kabul airport gates after giving a ride to his brother’s family who were also set to evacuate.
Safi said he found Sohail alone and crying on the ground. After he said he unsuccessfully tried to locate the baby’s parents inside, he decided to take the infant home to his wife and children.
Safi has three daughters of his own and said his mother’s greatest wish before she died was for him to have a son. In that moment he decided: “I am keeping this baby. If his family is found, I will give him to them. If not, I will raise him myself,” he told Reuters in an interview in late November.
Safi told Reuters that he took him to the doctor for a check-up after he was found and quickly incorporated the child into his family.

They called the baby Mohammad Abed and posted pictures of all the children together on his Facebook page.

After the Reuters story about the missing child came out, some of Safi’s neighbors — who had noticed his return from the airport months earlier with a baby — recognized the photos and posted comments about his whereabouts on a translated version of the article.

Ahmadi asked his relatives still in Afghanistan, including his father-in-law Mohammad Qasem Razawi, 67, who lives in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, to seek out Safi and ask him to return Sohail to the family.

Razawi said he traveled two days and two nights to the capital bearing gifts — including a slaughtered sheep, several pounds of walnuts and clothing — for Safi and his family.

But Safi refused to release Sohail, insisting he also wanted to be evacuated from Afghanistan with his family. Safi’s brother, who was evacuated to California, said Safi and his family have no pending applications for US entry.

The baby’s family sought help from the Red Cross, which has a stated mission to help reconnect people separated by international crises, but said they received little information from the organization.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said it does not comment on individual cases. Finally, after feeling they had run out of options, Razawi contacted the local Taliban police to report a kidnapping.

Safi told Reuters he denied the allegations to the police and said he was caring for the baby, not kidnapping him.

The complaint was investigated and dismissed and the local police commander told Reuters he helped arrange a settlement, which included an agreement signed with thumbprints by both sides.

Razawi said the baby’s family in the end agreed to compensate Safi around 100,000 Afghani ($950) for expenses incurred looking after him for five months.

“The grandfather of the baby complained to us and we found Hamid and based on the evidence we had, we recognized the baby,” said Hamid Malang, the chief area controller of the local police station.

“With both sides in agreement, the baby will be handed over to his grandfather,” he said on Saturday. In the presence of the police, and amid lots of tears, the baby was finally returned to his relatives.

Razawi said Safi and his family were devastated to lose Sohail.

“Hamid and his wife were crying, I cried too, but assured them that you both are young, Allah will give you male child. Not one, but several. I thanked both of them for saving the child from the airport,” Razawi said.

The baby’s parents told Reuters they were overjoyed as they were able to see with their own eyes the reunion over video chat. “There are celebrations, dance, singing,” said Razawi. “It is just like a wedding indeed.”

Now Ahmadi and his wife and other children, who in early December were able to move off the military base and resettle in an apartment in Michigan, hope Sohail will soon be brought to the United States.

“We need to get the baby back to his mother and father. This is my only responsibility,” his grandfather said. “My wish is that he should return to them.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US

Related

Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests

Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests

Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

MOSCOW: The office of Kazakhstan’s president said Sunday that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire.
The Russian TV station Mir-24 said sporadic gunfire was heard in Almaty, the country’s largest city, on Sunday but it was unclear whether they were warning shots by law enforcement. Tokayev on Friday said he had authorized police and the military to shoot to kill to restore order.
Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but was expected to resume operating on Monday.
Protests over a sharp rise in prices of LPG fuel began in the country’s west on Jan. 2 and spread throughout the country, apparently reflecting discontent extending beyond the fuel prices.
The same party has ruled Kazakhstan since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Any figures aspiring to oppose the government have either been repressed, sidelined, or co-opted and financial hardship is widespread despite Kazakhstan’s enormous reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium and minerals.
Tokayev contends the demonstrations were ignited by “terrorists” with foreign backing, although the protests have shown no obvious leaders or organization. The statement from his office on Sunday said the detentions included “a sizable number of foreign nationals,” but gave no details.
It was unclear how many of those detained remained in custody on Sunday.
The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow. The arrest of Karim Masimov, which was announced Saturday, came just days after he was removed as head of the National Security Committee by Tokayev.
No details were given about what Masimov was alleged to have done that would constitute an attempted government overthrow. The National Security Committee, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB, is responsible for counterintelligence, the border guards service and anti-terror activities.
Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 16 law-enforcement officers died.
At Tokayev’s request, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet states, authorized sending about 2,500 mostly Russian troops to Kazakhstan as peacekeepers.
Some of the force is guarding government facilities in the capital, Nur-Sultan, which “made it possible to release part of the forces of Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies and redeploy them to Almaty to participate in the counter-terrorist operation,” according to a statement from Tokayev’s office.
In a sign that the demonstrations were more deeply rooted than just the fuel price rise, many demonstrators shouted “Old man out,” a reference to Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was president from Kazakhstan’s independence until he resigned in 2019 and anointed Tokayev as his successor.
Nazarbayev retained substantial power as head of the National Security Council. But Tokayev replaced him as council head amid this week’s unrest. possibly aiming at a concession to mollify protesters. However, Nazarbayev’s adviser Aido Ukibay said Sunday that it was done at Nazarbayev’s initiative, according to the Kazakh news agency KazTag.

Topics: Kazakhstan

Cyprus foreign minister quits in presidential succession battle

Cyprus foreign minister quits in presidential succession battle
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

Cyprus foreign minister quits in presidential succession battle

Cyprus foreign minister quits in presidential succession battle
  • Christodoulides, appointed in March 2018, has long been viewed as harboring presidential ambitions
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

NICOSIA: Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday he had tendered his resignation, in an internal power struggle within the ruling right-wing conservatives on their candidate for presidential elections in 2023.
Christodoulides, appointed in March 2018, has long been viewed as harboring presidential ambitions, causing friction within his own Democratic Rally party. On Friday party leader Averof Neohytou, who is seeking his party’s nomination in the presidential race, urged Christodoulides to clarify his intentions.
In a statement, Christodoulides said he would be ‘interested’ in the presidential election next year but that he was not yet ready to take a definitive decision.
“I will make an announcement when I take my final decisions,” Christodoulides said.
The Rally party is to start the nomination process for its candidate on Monday. Christodoulides’s silence on persistent rumors he has been eyeing the presidency caused disquiet in the Rally party’s ranks that his potentially independent bid could be divisive.
Christodoulides said his resignation would take effect on Jan. 11. He said he had submitted his resignation to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades ‘some days ago’ and it was accepted on Jan. 7.

Topics: Cyprus

Related

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements
Middle-East
Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements
Pope Francis urges ‘fraternity’ at mass in divided Cyprus
World
Pope Francis urges ‘fraternity’ at mass in divided Cyprus

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

KULDANA: Army rescuers Sunday cleared routes around a Pakistan hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.
The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland.
But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 meters (7,500 feet).
“It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet in few hours,” Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told AFP Sunday.
“(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering.”
Officials said nearly 100,000 visitors in thousands of vehicles had thronged the town by Friday, causing an enormous traffic jam even before the blizzard.
They said 22 people died in vehicles trapped in the snow overnight Friday — either from cold, or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes generated by drivers running engines to keep warm.
They included 10 children — six who died alongside their mother and father, a senior police officer.
“We are switching on the heater and going to sleep,” Dawn newspaper quoted assistant inspector Naveed Iqbal as saying in a final call to his son in the capital.
He was buried late Saturday alongside his family at a ceremony attended by hundreds of fellow officers.
On Sunday, a steady stream of vehicles and people on foot were making their way out of hard-hit Kuldana, close to Murree.
Many vehicles were stuck by the side of the road, bonnets open, waiting for a jump-start after draining their batteries to run heaters during their ordeal.
Piles of rubbish marked spots where cars had spent the cold night.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset by the tragedy, but that the unprecedented snowfall and rush of people “caught district admin unprepared.”
Several Pakistan newspapers, however, excoriated administrators Sunday, noting the country’s weather bureau warned as early as January 6 of the approaching blizzard.
“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘ALERT’ during the forecast period,” the National Weather Forecasting Center said Thursday, adding “heavy snowfall” could cause road closures in Murree and elsewhere.
Authorities have promised an investigation.
“Our first priority was rescue, which is ongoing, then relief,” Hasaan Khawar, spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said in a video on his Twitter page Sunday.
“Then a high-level inquiry will be launched and if there is any kind of negligence, then action will be taken against all those involved.”
The Pakistan military’s public relations department said they had pulled all survivors from cars trapped along the route to Murree and taken them to shelters set up in the town.
More than 1,000 abandoned vehicles along the route were hampering efforts by bulldozers to clear snow from roads, it said, and in some areas troops were using shovels.
Leading up to the weekend, Pakistan social media had been full of pictures and videos of people playing in the snow around Murree, a picturesque resort town built by the British in the 19th century as a sanatorium for its colonial troops.
Authorities warned as early as last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter the town, but even that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from the capital.
Many Pakistanis complained on social media Sunday that Murree hoteliers and guest-house owners had compounded the problem by price gouging, prompting stranded people to spend the night in their cars rather than pay for a room.
“Things would have been different if local people and hotels were cooperative, but the reputation and conduct of the local people of Murree are very bad in this respect,” a senior government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
There were also reports, however, of locals throwing open their homes to stranded tourists and offering food and blankets to those caught in the open.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt

Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt

Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt
  • The group accused the professor of “nonsense remarks on social media
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban have arrested a popular university professor and outspoken critic of successive Afghan governments, including the new rulers in Kabul, the group’s spokesman said Sunday.
Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that professor Faizuallah Jalal was being held by the Taliban’s intelligence arm. The group accused the professor of “nonsense remarks on social media, which were provoking people against the government and playing with people’s dignity.”
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August ahead of America’s chaotic Aug. 31 departure after nearly 20 years of war. The Islamic militant guerrillas-turned-rulers previously held power from 1996-2001.
In a tweet early Sunday, Jalal’s daughter Hasina Jalal pleaded for her father’s release. “As I confirm the disturbing news. I ask for the immediate release of my father Professor Faizuallah Jalal,” she tweeted
Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, with the United Nations warning that 90 percent of the country’s 38 million people are in dire need. The arrest of a prominent rights activist was certain to complicate humanitarian aid efforts.
It also reinforced fears that the Taliban are imposing the same harsh and repressive rule as their last stint in power before they were ousted by a US-led coalition for harboring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
TOLO TV, Afghanistan’s largest station on which Faizuallah Jalal was a frequent commentator, tweeted that Jalal was arrested “reportedly for making allegations against government departments, a security source said.”
There was no official response from the government to queries about Jalal’s arrest.
Jalal is the husband of one of the country’s first female presidential candidates, Masooda Jalal, who ran against former President Hamid Karzai in 2004.

Topics: Taliban

Related

China’s Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found

China’s Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

China’s Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found

China’s Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found
  • The first two cases confirmed in Tianjin were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman working at the after-school center
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

BEIJING: Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant.
Those infected include 15 students from 8 to 13 years old, a staff member at an after-school center and four parents. The citywide testing is to be completed over two days.
China has stepped up its zero tolerance COVID-19 strategy in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4 in Beijing. The Chinese capital is 115 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of Tianjin and connected by a high-speed rail link that takes less than one hour.
Millions of people are being confined to their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, two other cities that are farther away but have larger outbreaks. The city of Zhengzhou, a provincial capital 70 kilometers (40 miles) north of Yuzhou, is also conducting mass testing and closing schools starting Monday.
The first two cases confirmed in Tianjin were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman working at the after-school center. Both were infected by the omicron variant. In subsequent testing of close contacts, 18 others tested positive and 767 tested negative as of Saturday night.

Topics: China

Related

Latest updates

Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned to family after long ordeal
Iran will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Americans: White House
Iran will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Americans: White House
Saudi-Iraqi political, security and military committee holds its 3rd meeting
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein chair the 3rd Saudi-Iraqi Political, Security and Military Committee. (Twitter/@ KSAMOFA)
Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss regional developments
Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.