OIC hails launch of UN-facilitated dialogue in Sudan

JEDDAH: The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed the announcement by the UN that it is ready to hold talks between all political parties in Sudan to resolve the current crisis and build sustainable peace and democracy in the country.
The OIC affirmed its support for dialogue and reconciliation efforts, engaging all Sudanese parties to realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development.
It is committed to channeling its full potential to facilitate dialogue in the current transitional phase, in line with the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, the secretariat said.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said the OIC stands with Sudan to ensure security, stability, national unity, and prosperity for its people.
The design promotion platform Adhlal believes the festival will help to foster the skills of the next generation
Updated 10 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: One aim of the three-week Saudi Design Festival, which kicks off in Jax district in Diriyah on Sunday, is to share design resources to encourage local designers.
Presented by the Architecture and Design Commission, the festival will be a hub for creative dialogue, bringing design communities together to share their insights.
A driving force behind the festival is Adhlal, a platform set up to equip the future generations with the necessary design tools to build the future of the Kingdom.
Adhlal, which means mentors or patrons in research in Arabic, is running deep-dive discussions and design thinking workshops labs during the first two weeks of the festival. It has published white papers that analyze the local design community for emerging designers to utilize in their growth.
“For me it’s all about helping this younger generation. We are not doing this for us but it’s so exciting to think that my nieces are going to grow up in a world so different from the world I grew up in,” Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, the founder of Adhlal, told Arab News.
The major target is getting academia, industry, government, and the whole design community to participate in this connection that will help this new generation coming up.
Princess Nourah Al-Faisal
“Within the design community my target is the youngsters, undergraduates, postgraduates and absolutely the startups. I want them to be able to come and understand that we are trying to give them the tools they need to succeed,” she said.
“We are really pushing the understanding of design thinking from a young age and the necessity of that to navigate the fast-changing world, as it’s happening, whether you are a part of the design industry or not.”
Princess Nourah aims to promote design thinking applied in every form of life and to encourage designers to think local in their search for resources.
“The major target is getting academia, industry, government, and the whole design community to participate in this connection that will help this new generation coming up.”
She said that in the upcoming three weeks, Adhlal will explain a strategy that connects these four areas together.
She wants to strengthen the dialogue between academia and industry to ensure students are graduating and working in fields that are needed — “pulling out and understanding what design research is and how to really make sure we are using it correctly and that there is a dialogue between industry and academia,” she said.
Princess Nourah said that the next step in empowering designers in Saudi Arabia is to export Saudi design and Saudi design technique globally. For that step to be taken future generations must be equipped with the information and research to succeed.
“We are not teaching people how to design — we are telling you how to create a thriving ecosystem, we are telling you where the opportunities are,” she said.
Adhlal has compiled a report on its industry research and has put together opportunities and focuses for emerging designers to use, information that will be shared during discussions at the festival.
“We went to students in universities, startups, freelancers, retired people, and award-winning designers across the fields of architecture design, jewelry design, fashion design, graphic design,” she said.
“We really wanted to understand what the difficulties were that they encountered as a student and as an established designer,” Princess Nourah said.
She said that Saudi Arabia is advancing quickly and the design community must come together to share its knowledge, expertise and resources with the future generations of designers.
“Our goal is to accelerate. If we come together correctly in the right way, supportively as an ecosystem, we are already moving fast, just imagine what we can achieve,” she said.
Saudi, UN official discuss Yemen’s development in Riyadh
Dashti said the ESCWA partnership with the SDRPY was a distinguished one that was launched last month after the release of the report “The Arab Least Developed Countries
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, supervisor general of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, met Dr. Rola Dashti, under-secretary-general of the UN and executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, on Sunday.
During their meeting in Riyadh, the two sides discussed the steps that should be adopted after the issue of the UN report “Least Developed Arab Countries: Challenges and opportunities for Development” in order to strengthen the development partnership and unify development efforts in Yemen.
Dashti said the ESCWA partnership with the SDRPY was a distinguished one that was launched last month after the release of the report “The Arab Least Developed Countries (LDCs): Challenges and opportunities.” These included Sudan, Somalia, Mauritania, and Yemen, said Dashti, adding that Saudi Arabia was a leading party in providing aid to these countries.
She said the report came out with a complete and clear vision regarding the needs of the LDCs in the Arab region for the next decade until 2030. In addition, the meeting discussed ways to contribute to the perceptions and needs of the LDCs, especially Yemen, and how to contribute to activating the development vision and partnership with the international community, considered to be of the utmost importance in achieving these objectives so that Yemen could be safe, and politically, economically, and socially prosperous and stable.
The meeting also discussed the development vision and international partnership to achieve this development vision for Yemen and the Yemenis.
Who’s Who: Nawaf Attaf Al-Sahhaf, CEO of the Business Incubators and Accelerators Co.
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News
Nawaf Attaf Al-Sahhaf has been CEO of the Business Incubators and Accelerators Co. since June 2017.
Leveraging 15 years of proven experience in the executive management of companies and government programs, Al-Sahhaf has succeeded in positioning BIAC as an organization that provides consultations to governmental and private bodies, building a diverse portfolio of programs, projects and initiatives.
Al-Sahhaf has also been president of the Saudi Inventor Support Program since 2016.
Before that, he spent nine years in the Badir Program, which aims to promote and enhance the culture of innovation in the Kingdom. He began in the program as a business development manager from 2010 to 2013, technology commercialization manager from 2011 to 2013 and then served as CEO of the program from 2013 to 2019.
Al-Sahhaf also holds several positions in nonprofit organizations. He heads the e-commerce and SME program at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He is a board member of the Global Entrepreneurship Network Saudi Arabia.
Al-Sahhaf holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. He also holds a degree in international marketing from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.
In 2018, Al-Sahhaf won the Entrepreneurship Leader of the Year award in Saudi Arabia from Global Brands Magazine, a pioneering independent publication that honors excellence in the performance of trademarks.
He was recognized for his success in orchestrating the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the Arab Technology Incubators and Techno Parks Network, which was affiliated with the UN from 2019 to 2021.
Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands
Updated 09 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: The largest motor show in the Arab world kicked off with more than 100 global automotive brands and plentiful interactive experiences for car and motorsport enthusiasts in the Riyadh desert.
Aiming to emulate the success of the Geneva International Motor Show and those like it in Paris and Frankfurt, the Saudi International Motor Show, Autoville, opened its doors to the public on Saturday to celebrate car culture and motorsports from Jan. 8-14 in Dirab Motor Park, welcoming petrolheads from all over the world.
Top automakers and professional drivers are taking part in the festival, including Saudi professional driver and two-time Guinness World Record breaker Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, professional drifters Ken Block and Vaughn Gittin, and motocross freestyler Remi Bizouard.
Organized by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), Autoville markets itself as a “revolutionary and interactive alternative” to the traditional motor show, with seven main zones covering an expanse of 1.7 million square meters.
It also features a live action arena, competitions and a robotics section.
Amjad Shaker, acting CEO of SCEGA, said that Autoville will “unleash the untapped potential” of the Kingdom’s exhibition, conference and entertainment sector. He said that the authority had “pulled out all the stops to ensure a worthy and pioneering event.”
And the Kingdom is no stranger to car culture and motorsports, having recently hosted the penultimate race of Formula One’s last season in Jeddah.
It also celebrated the Jeddah International Motor Show in December last year. Before that, the Riyadh International Car Show was hosted together with the Ferrari Festival, which saw more than 600 cars and the appearance of HAAS F1 Driver Mick Schumacher, son of legendary F1 World champion Michael Schumacher.
Since 2020, the Kingdom has played host to the ongoing Dakar Rally championship, while Diriyah has enjoyed a spot on the Formula E calendar since 2018 and the new electric rally racing championship, Extreme E, officially kicked off in AlUla in April 2020.
This all comes in addition to the 10 international Cars & Coffee events held in the Kingdom since 2012.
Doors to Autoville are open from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and tickets can be bought through the official website at autoville.me.
Car lovers have already taken part in Autoville’s many interactive experiences.
Professional car drifter Chelsea DeNofa showed fans the lines at the event’s Drift School, while US automotive racing company RTR taught attendees some pro skills behind the wheel. The Tokyo Drift drive attracted fans to the arena, where they reenacted scenes from the hit film, while Suzuki also got fans into its Swift model with top professional stunt drivers, who showed them how it is done.
Shaker said that Autoville “enriches the country’s efforts to bolster the national tourism and exhibition industries with massive audience shows that attract experts, motorsport enthusiasts and the general public.”
He added that events like Autoville “add tremendous value” to the Kingdom by drawing in major investors in event management and the automobile industry. He said that these events bring business to local hospitality establishments, including retail, food and entertainment, all of which help make Riyadh one of the world’s best cities — a primary target of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi health ministry is also present at the festival, with a full team ready to provide eligible visitors with their third COVID-19 vaccine. The team will also spread awareness of health measures and ensure that visitors that people adhere to them.
Saudi Arabia hosts joint military drills with Jordan, Egypt
Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the ‘Safe-Beach 5’ exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces
Saudi and Egyptian land forces hold the joint ‘Tabuk-5’ exercise
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces started the fifth edition of a joint exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The “Safe-Beach 5” drill, which continues until Thursday, is being held with the Kingdom’s Eastern Fleet.
Rear Admiral Ali Al-Shehri, commander of the RSNF taking part in the exercise, said that the maneuvers include several joint military operations with the aim of raising the readiness and combat capacity of the participating units, strengthening military cooperation between the two countries and exchanging expertise of combat in built-up areas.
He added that the coordination, cooperation and preparation for the launch of the exercise was carried out with a high degree of skill, wishing all participants success in achieving the set targets.
Col. Khalid Al-Balawi, director of the exercise, said that the drills are part of “a unified strategy to enhance military cooperation between the Saudi and Jordanian armed forces.”
He said that theoretical and practical exercises that constitute important training in exchanging expertise and unifying common military concepts will be applied through the drills.
Meanwhile, the ministry said on Sunday that the Royal Saudi Land Forces launched a mixed bilateral ground exercise on Thursday with the participation of Egyptian land forces in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
The “Tabuk-5” exercise, which is also part of a series of joint exercises with allied countries, aims to enhance military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.