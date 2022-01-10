You are here

JPMorgan sets future outlook for crypto markets: Crypto Moves

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.95 percent to $41,900 at 1:28 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,157, up by 2.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Global investment bank JPMorgan has published a report on the future outlook for crypto markets, including Ethereum’s upgrades, decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens.

The bank sees the crypto markets as increasingly relevant to financial services, its analyst described.

“The applications from crypto have only just begun. Web3.0, greater use of NFTs tokenization are in the line-of-sight for 2022,” Ken Worthington, financial analyst at JP Morgan, said.

JPMorgan sees tokenization and fractionalization as holding particularly large promise as transactions speeds in crypto become more competitive with trad-fi networks.

Defi underperformed in 2021, but still has strong potential in 2022 and beyond, according to the report.

“The use cases for crypto markets will continue to grow and new projects and tokens with more and different use cases will surface,” Worthington added.

The JPMorgan analysts also noted that with these projects attached to tokens and Coinbase being a leading exchange to buy and sell tokens. “We see Coinbase as a leading direct beneficiary of crypto market growth.”

India

The Indian Industry Association, Indiatech, has written to the country's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, regarding taxes on cryptocurrencies.

The association represents major cryptocurrency exchanges in India, including Coinswitch Kuber, Wazirx and Coindcx.

The association asked the finance minister for clarity regarding crypto taxation in Union Budget 2022-23. It also urged the government to amend existing tax laws to include crypto assets, Bitcoin.com reported.

Some crypto exchanges have been accused of evading the Goods and Services Tax.

“The budget should ideally offer coherent rules on direct taxation and the GST Council should detail the applicability of taxation, otherwise there will be confusion,” Rameesh Kailasam, CEO of Indiatech said.

India’s Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence is also scrutinizing several crypto companies for tax evasion.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence recently raided major crypto exchanges and discovered massive GST evasion.

The crackdown reportedly uncovered nearly $9.4 million in tax evasion.

Crypto exchanges blamed confusion over tax laws as the reason for failing to pay taxes properly.

US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs

US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs

US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Four hikes in the US interest rate, as well as the sale of the Federal Reserve’s assets, are expected this year, Goldman Sachs Group said.

The balance sheet runoff process – which is the reduction of an entity’s assets – could take place in July, or even earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing the investment bank.

This is compared to Goldman’s previous forecast that the process would start in December.

The firm said this shift in projections was driven by a momentum-gaining labor market and potential hawkish policies which were revealed in the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

As inflation will probably remain above target, the New York-based firm predicts rate hikes in March, June, September and December. They also reversed their earlier projection, which stated that the start to the runoff won’t require a quarterly rate hike.

In its last meeting, the Federal Reserve indicated that it is pushing for a quicker tightening and normalization of monetary policy. This is to combat strong inflationary pressures and an economy approaching full employment.

Wages increased and the country’s unemployment rate declined to under 4 percent last month, signaling a tight labor market.

 

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, posted its highest-ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021.

Net profit jumped by 42 percent from a year earlier, reaching SR397 million ($106 million) despite a slight drop in revenues, it said in a bourse statement.

This was attributed to consumer finance and services sector growth which led to an increase of 14.1 percent in gross profit.

eXtra registered a gross profit of SR1.19 billion in 2021, compared to SR1.04 billion last year.

The company also noted that the net profit of subsidiary United Co. for Financial Services grew by 500 percent, recording SR129 million in 2021.

Khobar-based eXtra was established in 2003 and is part of the Kingdom’s electronics and appliance stores industry.

 

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

New EU power plants will need a projected $568 billion worth of investments in the next 30 years, according to Bloomberg.

This immense figure is required in order to fulfil the EU’s targets regarding emission reductions and to cater to the surge in electricity demand, Bloomberg reported citing Thierry Breton, internal market chief.

“The green transition will lead to an industrial revolution of unprecedented scale,” Breton added.

This comes as the EU revealed a tax plan which recognizes natural gas and nuclear energy projects as renewable investments.

Despite the backlash that the EU’s scheme faced from sustainable policymakers and climate groups, Breton argues that such a move is vital to lure investments and meet the EU’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
Updated 10 January 2022
Reem Walid

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
Updated 10 January 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Colossal investments and expenditures in regions such as the EU and Japan are keeping the energy sector intact despite the pressure that central banks are facing because of the sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • New EU plants need a projected $568 billion worth of investments over the next 30 years, Bloomberg reported citing the European Commission’s internal market chief Thierry Breton.
  • This immense figure is needed in order to fulfil the EU’s targets regarding emission reductions and to cater to the surge in electricity demand, according to the official. Read more: https://www.arabnews.com/node/2001411/business-economy
  • The Chinese central bank is advised to take net zero carbon objectives into consideration while setting its monetary policies, Bloomberg reported, citing previous International Monetary Fund Deputy Manager Director Zhu Min. Such an action will help the country take into account the strategic significance associated with carbon neutrality as well as the financial opportunities and risks simultaneously.
  • The European Central Bank inflation conjectures might have to be re-examined as the energy transition process - in a region with surplus savings and supply instability -  might hold inflation rates at a high level for a longer time than expected, according to Bloomberg.
  •  Kazakhstan’s uranium output — used to generate nuclear power — is at risk as a result of political instability in the country, according to Reuters.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Japan’s power generation giant, JERA, will devote 69.2 billion yen ($597 million) to the development of three new projects all of which comprise ammonia-related technology — a potential energy source, Reuters reported. The corporation also added that the government’s green innovation fund is to grant 70 percent of total expenditures.

 

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks traded in green territory for the second consecutive day, even as investors’ worries over the spread of omicron heightened.

As of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI edged up by 0.5 percent to 11,616 points, whereas the parallel market Nomu opened slightly lower at 25,768.

Gains were boosted by the Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank which added 1.3 percent, reaching SR145 ($38.6) — its highest value in over a month. 

This was buoyed by a 1.3 percent increase in Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB's, share price.

This followed the approval of SAIB’s request to increase capital to SR10 billion through a rights issue by the Capital Market Authority.

The highest gainer in morning trading was Ataa Educational Co. as it saw wins amounting to nearly 7 percent.

Shares of Amana Insurance and Saudi Enaya Insurance fell 5 and 1.5 percent, respectively, after shareholders of the latter rejected the terms of a potential merger between the two companies.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was down 2.14 percent.

Earlier, Petro Rabigh, as it’s known, filed a submission to the Capital Market Authority aiming to decrease capital by SR1.21 billion and then increase capital by SR7.95 billion via a rights issue.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79.1 per barrel.

