Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China

Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China
Radisson operates 24 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in Saudi Arabia and has another 20 under development. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

  • Hotel group CEO says the Kingdom is the second-fastest growing market after China
RIYADH: The Radisson Hotel Group is very optimistic about the growth in Saudi tourism market.

The group now is considering increasing the hotels it operates in the Kingdom fourfold as it plans to move its regional headquarter to Riyadh this year.

Today, the Group operates 24 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in Saudi Arabia and has another 20 under development, but the growth it sees in the Saudi tourism market is making it determined to go from 24 to more than 80 in the coming five years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News in Riyadh, Radisson CEO Federico J. González said that they need to revisit their plans and consider increasing that number to 100.

“Yesterday I was discussing with the teams that actually we should increase those targets to a 100, as the speed of transformation you see in this country is unlike any other country in the world,” he added.

When asked about the growth in Radisson’s business in Saudi Arabia compared to other international markets, González said that it’s the second-fastest growing market after China where the hospitality brand is adding a significant number of hotels. 




Federico J. González, Radisson Hotel Group CEO

“I don’t think if you go around the world, you would see any other country where the level of transformation in tourism is as big as the one you are doing,” he said.

Radisson plans to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of 100 million visitors by 2030 with its new hotels. The Group’s Saudi Arabia portfolio now makes up around 50 percent of its presence in the Middle East region.

The Kingdom has plans to develop 854,000 more hotel rooms, with 70 percent funded by the private sector. After opening up to international tourism in 2019, Saudi Arabia issued more than 400,000 eVisas – becoming the fastest-growing tourism destination in the world before the pandemic.

Radisson Expansion Plan for Saudi Arabia:

  • Doubling of the group's presence in Jeddah with the addition of over 600 rooms, most of which will open in 2022 with the launch of the Radisson Individuals brand in the region 
  • The recent opening of Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, with upcoming openings that include the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center and bringing the second
  • Radisson Collection hotel to Riyadh with Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel
  • Doubling the group's presence in Makkah adding nearly 1000 rooms and serviced apartments in Thakher City
  • Introduction of the 5th Radisson hotel in Riyadh with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Qurtuba

Under Saudi Vision 2030 and National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom plans to increase the contribution of tourism in the GDP to 10 percent, creating one million new jobs and ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes among the top five global tourist destinations.

González met Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb on Jan. 10 to discuss the group’s expansion plans aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting is the opening of a Radisson Hotel Group regional headquarters in Riyadh this year in response to the growing portfolio of the group in the Kingdom.

They also talked about generating many new job opportunities and developing exchange programs for Saudi talent in the hospitality sector.

One of the subjects Radisson has discussed with Saudi tourism officials is its carbon negative meetings concept — that all meetings held at its hotels should emit lower carbon.

“Radisson as a group was the first company in the world that came up with carbon zero meetings, and now we are transforming that into carbon negative meetings,” González added.

González said Radisson is very supportive of sustainability, but he still sees a need to define that term better.

We are working with different institutions including the World Travel and Tourism Council to try to help define what we call the sustainability basics.”

“We have our commitments to reduce carbon by 2050, but I think where we need to move now is to make sure we do things now,” he said.

 

Oman and UK discuss cooperation in clean energy, investment

Oman and UK discuss cooperation in clean energy, investment
Updated 28 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

  • Minister says Oman regarded Britain as a key partner in its efforts to develop a stronger and more diverse economy.
  • Several leading UK firms delivered positive accounts of their experiences of the Oman business environment
LONDON: Oman and the UK held talks on Tuesday to discuss opportunities for trade and investment cooperation in clean energy and mining in the sultanate and prospects for sustainable, long-term expansion and growth.
The discussion, which attracted around 100 delegates and allowed Omani officials to enter into dialogue with potential British investors, sought to develop Omani-UK relations while promoting investment between the two countries, in line with the goals of the sultanate’s Vision 2040.
It also sought to identify steps UK companies needed to take to invest in Oman and develop the country as a regional hub for clean energy.
Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al-Yousef said his country had become more focused on promoting investment opportunities in recent years and regarded Britain as a key partner in its efforts to develop a stronger and more diverse economy.

He also said Oman offered great opportunities in a range of key sectors and was keen to further develop the historic relations it has with the UK.
Al-Yousef was part of a ministerial delegation visiting the UK to follow up on Sultah Haitham bin Tariq’s visit last month, and included officials from the ministry of finance and labor and the Oman Investment Authority.
The speakers at the event, organized by the Arab British Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Oman Embassy in London and the British Embassy in Muscat, highlighted investment opportunities in solar energy, renewable technology, wind power and hydrogen, as well as tourism, fisheries and information and communications technology.
The sultanate has implemented investment incentives and a raft of measures to attract foreign companies and to increase revenue to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The International Monetary Fund said in September that Oman is expected to switch to a surplus this year, after a spike in fiscal deficit and debt last year due to the pandemic and low oil prices.
Bill Murray, the UK ambassador to Oman, who chaired the discussion said that the meeting was being held within the framework of the UK-Oman joint action program to promote bilateral investment.
He said Sultan Haitham’s visit to the UK in December was a milestone in UK-Omani relations, adding that the roundtable was held on the day Oman marked the second anniversary of the sultan’s rule.
“Several leading UK firms active in Oman in the clean energy and mining sectors delivered positive accounts of their experiences of the Oman business environment,” ABCC said.

The companies, which were supported by the UK Department for International Trade and Export Finance — the kingdom’s export credit agency, also commended the support available to foreign investors and said authorities in the sultanate were keen to help businesses succeed in the market.
Bandar Reda, ABCC secretary-general and CEO, pledged to support private sector engagement and said prospects for closer business ties between the UK and Oman were growing across all sectors.
“Driven by the ambitions set out in its Vision 2040, Oman is moving ahead to diversify its economy, opening up new income streams and developing the skills of its citizens to contribute to greater prosperity and economic sustainability,” he said.
“At a time of global uncertainties, as we together face the combined challenges of COVID, Brexit and the energy transition, one of the enduring certainties is the increasing strength of Arab-British cooperation which is founded on the friendship of our peoples,” Reda added.

Saudi Arabia’s mining investment set to jump 150% over next decade as foreign joint ventures grow

The ongoing Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh looks set to tap into Saudi Arabia’s mining sector, with its estimated potential value of $1.3 trillion. (Supplied)
The ongoing Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh looks set to tap into Saudi Arabia’s mining sector, with its estimated potential value of $1.3 trillion. (Supplied)
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
George Charles Darley

  • A total of 48 minerals have so far been identified in the Kingdom
  • Since the Kingdom’s new mining law was passed in June 2020, Saudi government has received over 1,500 licensing requests
RIYADH: With an estimated potential value of $1.3 trillion, Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is set for significant foreign direct investment over the next decade.

A total of 48 minerals have so far been identified in the Kingdom. Gold, copper and phosphate are currently mined in large quantities, while other deposits include zinc, nickel and rare earth metals, used in the manufacture of computers and smart devices.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to private sector involvement in the mining sector can be seen in several international joint ventures struck by Ma’aden, the mining company owned by the government and private shareholders.

In a 2009 deal, Pittsburg-based Alcoa (the world's sixth-largest producer of aluminium, with 2020 global revenue of $9.3 billion) took a 25.1 percent stake in Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina Co., and Ma’aden Aluminium Co., as part of a $10.8 billion joint venture.

The project includes a bauxite mine situated in central Saudi Arabia, connected by rail to a refining facility on the Kingdom’s Gulf coast with a capacity of 740,000 metric tons of aluminum per year.

Then in 2013, The Mosaic Company (a leading US supplier of phosphate and potash for fertilizer and animal feed, with 2020 revenue of $8.68 billion) took a 25 percent stake in the $8 billion Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Fertilizer Production Complex, located in the Kingdom’s northern province. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, or SABIC, also took a 15 percent stake in this business. The move created one of the largest integrated phosphate production facilities in the world.

And in 2014, Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. (which mines gold and copper in 13 countries, with a turnover of $12.6 billion in 2020) invested $210 million for a 50 percent share of the Ma’aden Barrick Copper Company. The resulting Jabal Sayid copper mine and plant, located some 120 km southeast of Medina, has a production capacity of 45,000 to 60,000 tons of copper per year.

Since the Kingdom’s new mining law was passed in June 2020 — which accelerates foreign investment in the sector by financing exploration and geological surveys — the Saudi government has received over 1,500 licensing requests by international mining operators.

The government said approval times for operators have now been cut down to a matter of months as opposed to the years previously required.

Saudi Arabia’s vice minister for mining affairs Khaled Al-Mudaifer at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has said the current SR170 billion to 180 billion ($45.3 billion to $47.96 billion) of mining investments in the Kingdom is expected to jump by 150 percent in the next decade.

Saudi Arabia to establish first private equity fund for $26m dedicated to tourism investing

Saudi Arabia to establish first private equity fund for $26m dedicated to tourism investing
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund, signed an agreement with investment solutions firm Derayah Financial to establish a SR100 million ($26 million) private close-ended equity fund.

It will be the first fund in the Kingdom to participate in the capital of small to medium-sized companies operating in the tourism sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The equity fund will target promising business opportunities in selective tourism areas across the Kingdom.

Derayah Financial will manage the new fund as it possesses wide expertise in assets and funds management in both the Kingdom and Gulf markets, according to a statement by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the TDF.

Aligning with the Kingdom’s economic growth, the fund is part of TDF’s efforts to promote tourism investment, Al-Fakhri added.

It is expected that the fund will increase investment diversity within the tourism sector through introducing new products and services and enhancing tourists’ experience in the Kingdom.

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules
Updated 11 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 11 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has updated the rules for separating the funds of participants in the financing process and the funds of a crowdfunding facility.

The step aims to support the emergence of fintech companies.

The updated rules aim to redefine the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that seek to obtain financing through the debt crowdfunding platform.

They add the definition of aggregate accounts to ensure complete separation between the funds of the participants in the financing process and the funds of the crowdfunding facility, the Bank clarified.

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell
Updated 11 January 2022
Salma Wael

Updated 11 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange finished higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, as investor sentiment boosted a wave of record highs for the Kingdom’s stocks.

Both the main and parallel indexes advanced. At closing bell, TASI rose 1.5 percent to 11,844 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 1.2 percent to 26,144 points.

The top-performing stock was the recently listed Tadawul Group — the owner of the Saudi bourse, which saw 10 percent gains, up to SR142 ($37.8) – its highest value since listing.

Next, Saudi Research and Media Group or SRMG, and utility provider ACWA Power were up by nearly 0.7 percent each. 

With the latest gain, SRMG recorded an all-time closing high of SR233.

ACWA Power is set to begin the first phase of the Dubai-based Noor energy 1 project, as announced in a bourse filing on Monday.

One of the Kingdom’s largest by market value, Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR150, having surged almost 3 percent in today’s session.

Shares of Alinma Bank and the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, also reached record highs, ending at SR26.7 and SR71, respectively.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, finished 2.2 percent lower, even as it posted its highest-ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021, of SR397 million.

The hike came in line with oil prices, as Brent crude rose to $82 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $79.4 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

