Saudi Arabia’s main index hits highest close in over a decade: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI ended today’s session at its highest close in over a decade of 11,957 points as investor sentiment was boosted despite global omicron woes.

TASI’s latest gains amounted to 1 percent, which was driven by a wave of hikes for the Kingdom’s major stocks.

The parallel Nomu market also closed higher, up 0.3 percent to 26,229 points, after shares of the recently listed food delivery platform Jahez International Co. hit a record high of SR1,015 ($270).

Saudi Arabia’s largest company by market value, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 1 percent amid trading of over 8 million shares.

Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR151, having surged almost 0.5 percent, further to a 3-percent hike in the prior session.

Next, major telecom operator Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, added 0.4 percent to SR112.

Shares of the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, were up 1.3 percent to a record SR71.9 after it launched the sale of 5-year dollar-denominated bonds, namely Sukuk, at a par value of $200,000.

Knowledge Economic City led the gainers as it rose by 8 percent, whereas Amana Cooperative Insurance was the highest faller, down 2.5 percent.

The Saudi stock exchange is to delist shares of AlAhli Takaful Co., or ATC, after its merger with Arabian Shield Insurance was executed.

In energy trading, Brent crude neared $84 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $81.5 per barrel as of 3:53 Saudi time.