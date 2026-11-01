JEDDAH: Egypt’s hospitality sector is set to receive a boost from a syndicated financing package of up to $265 million arranged by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for ADD Properties, a member of Sami Saad Holding.

The financing will support the development of a new Grand Hyatt hotel in West Cairo, as well as the expansion and modernisation of the company’s hospitality portfolio, according to Egypt's State Information Service, or SIS.

The investment comes as Egypt seeks to expand its hotel capacity to accommodate rising visitor numbers. The government is targeting 30 million annual tourist arrivals by 2030, requiring further investment in accommodation, infrastructure and higher-quality hospitality services.

“The EBRD has been mandated as the initial lead arranger and bookrunner, and is providing the largest facility, at $127.5 million,” the bank said in a statement.

It added that the International Finance Corp., or IFC, acting as a mandated lead arranger, is extending a loan of $60 million under the Mutual Reliance Framework.

Tourism growth drives investment

Egypt received 12.7 million tourists in the first eight months of 2026, compared with 12.2 million in the same period last year, according to the Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center.



Tourism revenues increased to $12 billion from $11.8 billion, while the number of hotels under construction rose to 185, with a combined capacity of 46,000 rooms.



The expansion of the hospitality sector is also being supported by efforts to strengthen Egypt's cultural tourism offering, including the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and the ongoing regeneration of the Giza Plateau.



New Grand Hyatt anchors expansion

The financing will support a new Grand Hyatt hotel in West Cairo, overlooking the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids of Giza, as well as the expansion and modernisation of ADD Properties' existing hospitality assets.

The loan is also intended to strengthen the company’s capital structure, support further investment across its portfolio and enhance the value of its assets.



Bassel Sami Saad, chairman of ADD Properties, a member of Sami Saad Holding, said: “This partnership reflects the confidence of leading international and regional financial institutions in Egypt’s investment potential and ADD Properties’ long-term vision.”

He added that ADD Properties, together with its partners, is advancing sustainable hospitality and branded residence development in alignment with Egypt Vision 2030.

“Our new Grand Hyatt overlooking the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids of Giza embodies our ambition to create lasting value while celebrating Egypt’s extraordinary heritage.”

Vlaho Kojakovic, EBRD director for real estate, said: “Egypt’s tourism sector has significant potential to drive investment, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

He added that the financing reflects the strength of the partnership between the EBRD and ADD Properties, and their “shared ambition” to support the long-term development of a more sustainable and competitive tourism sector in Egypt.

The investment will also help strengthen the country's hospitality infrastructure while promoting higher standards in sustainability, skills development and corporate governance.



Lenders and green initiatives

Emirates NBD Egypt is acting as mandated lead arranger, global facility agent and onshore account bank, while DenizBank AG, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD Group, is serving as offshore security agent and offshore account bank.



The National Bank of Egypt is acting as mandated lead arranger, local facility agent, onshore security agent and onshore account bank. EFG Hermes, part of EFG Holding, is the sole financial adviser and bookrunner on the transaction, the EBRD said.



The financing will also be complemented by technical assistance aimed at improving workforce skills and corporate governance, alongside environmental upgrades across ADD Properties’ hospitality portfolio.



Ary Naim, IFC division director for North Africa and the Horn of Africa, said the tourism industry could contribute significantly to job creation and economic development in Egypt, adding that the country “has great potential to better leverage its unique cultural and natural assets toward these goals.”



The IFC’s financing, in partnership with the EBRD and other lenders, will help ADD Properties expand and upgrade its capacity, improve sustainability and resilience, create opportunities for local businesses and communities, and mobilise private capital, he added.



Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. Since 2012, the bank has invested more than €16 billion ($18 billion) across 238 projects in the country.