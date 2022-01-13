You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender
FMS2022
FMS2022

Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender

Short Url

https://arab.news/mx2s8

Updated 13 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender

Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender
  • This will follow the licensing tender of the mineral-rich Al-Khunayqiyah site in southern Riyadh
Updated 13 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Two auctions for copper mining licences are set to take place by the end of this year, according to the Saudi Vice Minister for Mining Affairs.

“We have two other copper auctions coming up at the end of the year and then, hopefully, this will attract attention and work. We will do more in the same model or a different model of bringing licences to be auctioned,” Khalid Almudaifer told Arab News in an interview.

This will follow the licensing tender of the mineral-rich Al-Khunayqiyah site in southern Riyadh, which he hopes will satisfy Saudi needs of zinc and even export some of it abroad.

Talking about the Kingdom’s mining sector, Almudaifer said: “It’s all there, so we’re starting from a blank canvas, yes, but we’re starting from a strong pavement that has been built over the last five years.”

The vice minister was optimistic, saying the infrastructure for the mining sector has been established, allowing the Kingdom to “leapfrog not in mining [only] but in sustainable mining” as well. He described the Saudi mining law as one of the best in the world.

When asked about Saudi Arabia’s mining potential, the vice minister said the $1.3 trillion estimate of untapped mineral wealth was just a start point, indicating the actual value of underground minerals could be far more than that.

“These are 2017-prices estimates and this is what is known at the time due to exploration from 1960 to 1997. It is not all that we have.”

In addition, the Kingdom wants to contribute more in the value chain, the vice minister said, using bauxite – which is the basis for aluminum — as an example.

The estimated value of bauxite was around $40 billion only, out of the $1.3 trillion appraisal. However, following an investment that was poured into the mineral’s value chain, the estimated value skyrocketed to $400 billion.

This was because they started selling aluminum sheets – instead of bauxite – which are in demand for electric vehicles manufacturing.

The former CEO of Ma’aden also said the Arabian Shield – situated in the western side of Saudi Arabia – is on par with the Canadian Shield and the Australian Shield, adding that it offers multiple mining opportunities in many minerals, including gold, zinc, copper and lead.

Almudaifer also said that Saudi Arabia furnishes investors with security of tenure, predictability and accountability.

Topics: FMS2022

Related

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Business & Economy
Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

The world will owe the mining industry a debt of thanks if it succeeds in helping to deliver global climate change goals, a leading Saudi minister has claimed.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the Kingdom’s vice-minister for mining affairs, called on young men and women to work in the sector to help develop the technologies needed to tackle environmental issues.

He said the whole of Saudi Arabia had better opportunities than it did even 10 years ago, but people needed to seize them.

Al-Mudaifer said that the region has “the potential to provide the critical minerals the world needs.”

Reflecting on the perception that the mining industry was not a solution to tackling climate change, Al-Mudaifer said: “That’s very important that we in the industry have to work (at) because mining, we all know it’s important and minerals are very important but the perception still needs a major change.

“I hope by 2032 we will be walking around the world and people will be thanking us as an industry, as miners, for making life a better life for them.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
Special Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth  video
Business & Economy
Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

The largest desalination company in the world is close to reducing its carbon emissions by 60 percent, according to its governor.

Abdullah Al Abdulkarim, head of the Saudi government-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation, told delegates at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh that his organization wanted to go further.

He issued a call for innovators across the world to come forward with ways to reduce the power needed to extract minerals from water.

The Saline Water Conversion Corporation runs 32 plants in 17 locations, and last April was recognized by the Guinness World Records for setting a global record in reducing energy consumption in water desalination to 2.271 kWh per cubic meter.

Speaking on Thursday, Al Abdulkarim set out the work the corporation had already done, saying: “With this mission we are focusing to reduce our carbon footprint, and they can congratulate our Vision2030 because we are just about to reduce 60 percent of our carbon emissions, by reducing 34 million tons a year from this emission.

“Yet we are in the near future we will see carbon neutrality from our industry, reducing the power consumption as one of our missions, and you know for sustainability, the key pillar for sustainability is innovation.”

Appealing to the best and brightest in the sector, he added: “We stand here looking for innovators worldwide to collaborate, looking for investors, looking for manufacturers, and we have all the doors open to collaborate getting the best to build a much more better world by reducing the power where we need to produce minerals and having again accessible, abundant and affordable source of minerals.”

Topics: FMS2022 Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC)

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Business & Economy
Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell
Updated 13 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell
Updated 13 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market wrapped up a positive trading session amid heightened investor sentiment, with the main index, TASI, trading above the 12,000 level for the first time in over 15 years.

At the closing bell, TASI extended four-day gains, up 1 percent to 12,079 points, while the parallel Nomu market edged up to 26,263 points.

This was driven by by major market players, banks in particular, and higher oil prices.

Among the risers were Aramco, the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, and Al Rajhi Bank.

Shares in Aramco were up 1 percent. The oil giant is to acquire a 30-percent stake in Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen, it announced on Wednesday.

SNB – the Kingdom’s largest lender – added 1.5 percent, after completing the offer of $750 million worth of Shariah-compliant bonds, namely Sukuk.

Other banks, Riyad Bank and Bank Albilad led the gains, jumping over 5 percent each. Shares in Alinma Bank also weighed TASI higher, up 1.7 percent.

The hike was buoyed further by a 4.5 percent jump in the share price of utility provider ACWA Power, which started operations at the largest independent water desalination plant, namely Rabigh Three Co. IWP.

Losses were trivial when compared to wins today. The highest faller, the Co. for Cooperative Insurance, better known as Tawuinya, was down 3 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $84.4 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $82.1 per barrel as of 3:48 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Customer demand for low-carbon products is one of the key challenges facing the chemical industry, according to a top executive at Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Fahad Al Sherehy, vice president of energy efficiency and carbon management at SABIC, included the shift in attitudes from consumers among a list of issues his firm has to tackle.

Al Sherehy made the comments during a discussion at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.

“Our industry, with minerals not an exception. is facing five key challenges.

“One is related to the government and the regional compliance requirements.

“Second, our customer expectation and demand for low carbon footprint products.

“Third, the investors and financial institutions that are demanding the same.

“(Fourth) transparency and reporting required by key stakeholders.

“Finally, disruptive innovation.”

Al Sherehy’s comments were made during a debate focused on how mining could be reinvented in light of a drive towards a circular economy in the region. 

This means that every form of debris is the raw material for a fresh product or energy source — a key part of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive. 

Reflecting on this, Al Sherehy said: “In SABIC, we see the circular carbon economy, which Saudi Arabia during the G20 last year got approval for as a framework to address climate change, as a real enabler to achieve our carbon neutrality strategy.”

“It takes into consideration different options around the four Rs: reuse, reduce, recycle, remove.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 January 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
  • The Canada-based mining firm has recently employed six women in the Jabal Sayid Mine – a rural mine
Updated 13 January 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Barrick Gold, a global mining company, is aiming to forge a strong relationship with Saudi-based Ma’aden, its CEO Mark Bristow said in a press briefing.

While Barrick is mainly interested in gold and copper, Bristow added any other metals they will find in the Kingdom will be transferred to Ma’aden.

“Our commitment is to build a strong partnership with Ma’aden in our endeavor to develop world-class business in Saudi Arabia,” Bristow said.

In what he termed as a “critical milestone,” the Canada-based mining firm has recently employed six women in the Jabal Sayid Mine – a rural mine. Three of those women were from the local community and one was an engineer.

He also said production at that site rose by 50 percent while costs declined to increase efficiency.

He added the Arabian Shield – located in the western part of the Kingdom at the Red Sea Coast – is a very large, “effectively unexplored” area for potential mining.

“Saudi Arabia has amazing data, but no one’s really processed it. That’s why it’s attractive for us because the path to new opportunities is much shorter in this terrain and it would be a much more mature terrain geologically,” the South African businessman explained.

On the other side of the Red Sea, the Nubian Shield offers similar opportunities. He described Egypt’s Sukari gold mine as a “tier-one” asset and one of the largest gold deposits in the world.

Topics: Barrick Gold FMF2022 Gold Mining copper

Related

NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Business & Economy
NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Special Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender
Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender
Israel says Iran ‘spy network’ recruited women online
The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood
Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
Iran leader’s website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.