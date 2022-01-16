You are here

Saudi fintech joins battle for US retail investors

the Jeddah-based firm, launched in March 2020, supplies research-based information that private investors can use to make long-term investments.
the Jeddah-based firm, launched in March 2020, supplies research-based information that private investors can use to make long-term investments. (Supplied)
George Charles Darley

  Quant Alpha platform offers artificial intelligence-powered software for investors
RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneur Nezar Bakhsh has joined the battle for US retail investors after launching a financial technology startup that sells stock trading advice to traders.

His Quant Alpha platform offers artificial intelligence-powered software for investors, which he told Arab News: “Adds a layer of simplicity, reliability and academic rigor to investment strategies”.

The Jeddah-based firm, launched in March 2020, supplies research-based information that private investors can use to make long-term investments.

Quant Alpha, which employs five full-time staff and 30 freelancers, is aimed at investors in US stocks and is focused on small-cap investments — firms with a market capitalization between $300 million (SR1.1 billion) and $2 billion. 

Bakhsh, 27, added: “We’re targeting high-net-worth clients in the US, UK, Germany and Switzerland, who tend to be tech-savvy investors who understand and appreciate our software. 

“In the future, we have plans to build a system for the Tadawul as well as the Shanghai market and the London Stock Exchange.”

The fintech firm, which does not act as a fund manager or broker, has 500 current subscribers, and Bakhsh said he expects sales of over $1 million in the financial year to 2022. Quant Alpha aims for rapid growth, targeting over $13 million of income from 50,000 subscribers at the end of its third year.

It is up against stiff competition in the US retail investor market where firms offer zero, or low, trading fees for small traders. California-based small investor platform Robinhood has grown rapidly since its 2013 launch to around 13 million users, while Virginia-based E-Trade has about 5.5 million retail and corporate accounts. These firms also offer some trading advice.

Bakhsh, 27, came to finance after an early start in science and engineering. 

He gained a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in electrical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, before joining Saudi government-financed construction startup Istidama. That led to a three-month project in China, where he was part of a team that successfully converted farm waste into fertilizer and animal feed. 

Soon after that Bakhsh found himself with time on his hands back in the Kingdom during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fascinated by the stock market, he began developing his own investment and trading strategies. 

Bakhsh said: “My results started to show great promise. And a couple of friends also started seeing some profit using my strategies. 

“One of them said: ‘All these online investment software platforms charge a hefty amount, they don’t work, and they’re not backed by any academic research. They are a complete rip-off. What if you started leasing your software?’ That got the ball rolling.”

Baksh said that his platform, which he funded himself, is backed by a great deal of data.

He said: “Our member base gets access to all our research, to some proprietary indicators and to our best performing portfolio, which is powered by our own AI algorithms.”

“We have what’s called a ‘multifactor portfolio’, based on four key factors — momentum, value, quality and size — all which are rigorously researched by the academic community.”

Baksh has published his trading strategies as an e-book, available exclusively to Quant Alpha subscribers.

He said: “Informed investors are the best clients to have because they understand the cyclic behavior of a portfolio. The difference between investors who actually make money, and ones who lose, are those who understand their portfolio and are willing to be patient during times of underperformance.”

Bakhsh noted that similar to his own experience, the pandemic lockdown triggered a huge interest in the stock markets from small investors in the US who could not go to work.

Around 15 percent of American retail investors began trading in 2020, according to a survey in April by US financial services giant Charles Schwab, which owns E-Trade.

However, many seasoned market observers say that a significant proportion of the trading by these new investors is led by anonymous tips on trading message boards, which can lead to wild stock price swings of companies that come across their radar.

Bakhsh said: “Unfortunately, I don’t see many private investors doing extensive research. They just keep trying things out and not sticking with them for the long-term.”

But this rush of new investors represents an opportunity for the Saudi platform.

Bakhsh added: “I’m definitely excited by this huge flood of new investors. I hope I get a chance to educate a lot of them. I’m doing my part and hopefully it will work out for us and our clients.”

Topics: fintech Nezar Bakhsh Quant Alpha

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
  Investors worry about how imminent US interest rate hikes would affect economy
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and US Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent US interest rate hikes would affect the economy. 
A warning from the largest US bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. that its profitability may fall below a medium-term target cast another pall on Wall Street.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe had shed 0.36 percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.01 percent and had its worst week since Nov. 26, weighed in part by declines in technology stocks.
In the US, a spate of bargain hunting toward the end of the day helped stocks to narrow losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.56 percent, the S&P 500 ended flat, and the Nasdaq Composite flipped into the black, rising 0.59 percent.
“We are now entering a period where the Federal Reserve will engage in a never-before-seen experiment: Raising interest rates off zero and reducing the size of its balance sheet in the same year,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.
“The market is still left wondering what results will come from their decisions,” Colas said.
In line with expectations of rising rates, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped to 1.7859 percent, rebounding toward a two-year high of 1.808 percent struck earlier this week. Two-year Treasury yields hit a high of 0.973 percent, a level last seen in February last 2020.

HIGHLIGHT

Benchmark 10- year Treasury yields jumped to 1.7859 percent, rebounding toward a two- year high of 1.808 percent struck earlier this week. Two- year Treasury yields hit a high of 0.973 percent, a level last seen in February last 2020.

European bond yields also rose in choppy trade as investors focused on monetary policy tightening by central banks, though sharp falls in Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield earlier this week led it to notch its biggest weekly fall in 10 weeks.
Meanwhile, in Asia, the five- year Japanese government bond yield jumped to its highest since January 2016 and the yen rose after a Reuters report that Bank of Japan policymakers are debating how soon they can start an eventual interest rate hike.
Such a move could come even before inflation hits the bank’s 2 percent target, sources said.
The dollar, which has been
slugged by a three-day selling spree as investors bet that expec- tations of rate rises are already priced into the currency, finally steadied on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, bounced 0.34 percent to 95.167, pulling away further from a two-month low hit this week.
A bounce in the dollar dragged on the euro, which lost 0.34 percent to 1.14135.
Sterling also slipped 0.22 percent to 1.36780, taking a breather after this week’s rally that pushed it to a 2-1/2-month high.
GDP data on Friday showed that Britain’s economy grew faster than expected in November and its output finally surpassed its level before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.

Libya oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 bn

Libya oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 bn
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Libya oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 bn

Libya oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 bn
  Total net revenues for oil and gas exports last year amounted to $21.5 billion
  Record levels were achieved in November and December, raising a combined $4.3 billion in the two last months of 2021
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s lifeline oil and gas exports raised revenues of more than $21.5 billion in 2021, the highest level in five years, the National Oil Corporation announced Saturday.
Total net revenues for oil and gas exports last year amounted to $21.5 billion as well as 30 million euros in non-dollar sales, the state-run NOC said in a statement.
It said record levels were achieved in November and December, raising a combined $4.3 billion in the two last months of 2021.
“The end of the year 2021 recorded a recovery, and oil prices achieved their largest annual gains since 2016, driven by the recovery of the global economy from the state of stagnation” due to the coronavirus epidemic, NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said.
Since the 1970s, Libya which sits on the largest known oil reserves in Africa has been heavily dependent on revenues from its hydrocarbon exports.
But in a decade of violence since the 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi, armed groups have frequently blockaded or damaged oil installations.
The shutdowns have forced the NOC to declare force majeure, a legal move allowing it to free itself from contractual obligations in light of factors beyond its control.
Oil production has recovered to 1.2 million barrels per day, as opposed to between 1.5 million and 1.6 million bpd before the NATO-backed uprising of 2011.
But Sanalla warned “the ability of the oil sector in Libya to invest and advance the process of infrastructure modernization will remain weak in the foreseeable future, especially in light of the scarcity of budgets.”
“What we need more than ever is to think outside the box and create initiatives to save the infrastructure,” he stressed.

Topics: Libya Oil

Saudi’s Social Insurance office shakes-up stock market investments in 30 companies

Saudi’s Social Insurance office shakes-up stock market investments in 30 companies
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi's Social Insurance office shakes-up stock market investments in 30 companies

Saudi’s Social Insurance office shakes-up stock market investments in 30 companies
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

The Saudi government agency responsible for social insurance has reorganised its investments in 30 listed companies in a bid to reap greater returns.

The move came after the General Organization of Social Insurance took on all the assets of the Kingdom’s Public Pension Agency as part of a merger of the two departments, announced last June.

The rejigging of the government’s holdings has been led by Hassana Investment Co, the investment arm of GOSI established in 2014, as part of a long-term review.

GOSI has now transferred part of its holdings in Tadawul-listed companies to wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Hassana CEO Saad Al-Fadly is reported to have said the restructuring of GOSI’s portfolios is to cement a long-term investment strategy and boost returns.

The move will increase the number of free float shares in the market, leading to a rise in the Saudi market weight on the Emerging Market Indices.

There are more than 8.3 million people who benefit from social insurance in the Kingdom according to official data released in June 2021.

Topics: General Organization of Social Insurance Public Pension Agency

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division
  Warriner has worked at Schlumberger and SeaDrill
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company, known as TAQA, said it appointed Reid Warriner as CEO of Alberta, Canada-based Cougar Drilling Solutions.

Warriner has a 25-year career in the oil and gas industry with spells at Schlumberger, Oilserv and most recently SeaDrill, where he was chief operating officer.

“Reid’s appointment as Cougar Drilling Solution CEO is to build on the company’s strong manufacturing and technical capabilities and expand its directional drilling offerings to our global customers,” TAQA CEO Khalid Nouh said in a statement. “We’re excited having Reid joining us, I am sure he will turn around the business and position Cougar as the service provider and supplier of choice.”

Founded in 1969, Cougar Drilling Solutions offers services both onshore and offshore, in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Topics: #taqa #saudi #appointment

NEOM’s CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025

NEOM’s CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

NEOM's CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025

NEOM’s CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s first phase of its green hydrogen facilities are set to come online in 2025, according to the megacity’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

He made the claim at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.  

Al-Nasr added that the company is also creating universities, which will specialise in technical, research and innovation in new industries, specifically mining.

NEOM is doing this to attract the best students in the world to come and be prepared for the research and innovation for the future of mining, Al-Nasr explained.

“It is time for the mining industry to compete with the oil industry,” he said, adding: “Oil has made the big move to move to the next generation we need the same in the mining sector.”

In July 2020, NEOM, ACWA Power and US-based Air Products signed an agreement for a $5 billion world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.

Al-Nasr also told the forum that the $500 billion megacity project is starting with “no legacy” when it comes to mining but has ambitions to bring “technology and innovation” to the sector.

He acknowledged that mining has a bad reputation, saying: “No matter what we do, mining perception is not good enough yet.”

Al-Nasr added: “We are digging into technology and innovation and the call for how can we bring aboard a green full chain mining from the mining field all the way to export and in-between industry.”

NEOM will be powered entirely by clean energy and will cover 10,000 square miles, an area 33 times the size of New York.

Topics: FMS2022 NEOM Green hydrogen

