You are here

  • Home
  • Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis

Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis

Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
1 / 3
Floating hotels are seen on the Buriganga River bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 17, 2022. (AN photo)
Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
2 / 3
Floating hotels are seen on the Buriganga River bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 17, 2022. (AN photo)
Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
3 / 3
Floating hotel guests rest in a dorm room of the Faridpur Hotel on the Buriganga River bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Jan. 17, 2022. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msk58

Updated 17 sec ago

Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis

Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
  • Lodgings cheapest option for many jobseekers, visitors to Bangladesh capital
  • Concept emerged in 1st half of 20th century, providing accommodation for traders from different parts of Bangladesh
Updated 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Many residents of Dhaka have never heard about the city’s boat hotels, but for traders and visitors to the Bangladeshi capital from other districts the floating lodgings have for decades provided a cheap accommodation option.

The boat hotels on the banks of the Buriganga River started to emerge in the first half of the 20th century, under British colonial rule, providing accommodation to poor traders from deprived rural areas arriving in Dhaka in search of work.

The two-storey vessels moored along the riverbanks on the southwest outskirts of the city are the most cost-effective option for visitors, with prices as low as 50 US cents per night.

Mohammed Mostofa Mia, owner of the Faridpur Hotel, one of the four remaining floating establishments, told Arab News that the business emerged when road communications in the country were limited, and the river was the main route to Dhaka.

“These floating hotels started providing services to the traders who travelled to Dhaka from different parts of the country,” he said.

“We operate like other regular hotels. The guests need to provide a copy of their national identity card during check in.”

But other rules were different.

“The guests are required to bring their own bedding, pillows, and blankets. We only provide space here,” Mia added.

Each floating hotel can accommodate around 60 people, with only two shared washrooms. The cheapest option, at 50 cents, is a hostel-like room with 15 beds, while a more private room — a double-bed cabin of around 4 square meters — costs nearly $2 per night.

Apart from a bed, there are no amenities and guests hang their belongings on the upper part of the walls. Ceiling fans offer some comfort during hot weather.

Mohammed Lalon, 35, who sells dates in the old city of Dhaka and its Sadarghat port terminal, checked into one of the boat hotels almost two months ago.

“If I reside in a shared room anywhere in Dhaka, I’d have to spend twice as much. So, this floating hotel is a good solution for me,” he said. “I don’t need to spend money on conveyance every day.”

For 62-year-old Abdul Hakim, the river rooms have been his home for decades. The fruit seller arrived in Dhaka around 40 years ago and has lived most of that time in a 15-bed dormitory.

He hails from a village in Pabna district, 160 kilometers from the capital, and by saving money on his accommodation has been able to pay to send his five children to school.

“For staying a night here, I have to pay only half a dollar,” he said. “My eldest daughter completed her graduation from a college in Pabna. If I spent more on accommodation, I won’t be able to provide money for the children’s education.”

Topics: Bangladeshis Dhaka Buriganga river

Related

Colorful kites fill Dhaka sky as Bangladeshis celebrate Shakrain
World
Colorful kites fill Dhaka sky as Bangladeshis celebrate Shakrain
Bangladeshis rush back to work as factories reopen despite virus surge
World
Bangladeshis rush back to work as factories reopen despite virus surge

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

British PM denies lying about lockdown party
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
AFP

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

British PM denies lying about lockdown party
  • The revelations have sparked public fury, leading to a double-digit lead in polls for the main opposition Labour party over Johnson's Conservatives
  • Johnson has apologised for a May 20, 2020 party in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he thought it was a "work event",
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday “categorically” denied claims by his former chief aide that he lied to parliament about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown.
But appearing in public for the first time after days of Covid self-isolation, Johnson also ducked questions about whether he would resign if an internal inquiry establishes that he did lie.
Johnson is battling damaging allegations that he and staff attended alcohol-heavy events during Covid restrictions, prompting an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The revelations have sparked public fury, leading to a double-digit lead in polls for the main opposition Labour party over Johnson’s Conservatives, and calls from some Tories for him to quit.
Johnson has apologized for a May 20, 2020 party in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he thought it was a “work event,” despite an aide inviting staff to “bring your own booze.”
But his combative former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who has been waging a vendetta against Johnson since leaving Downing Street in late 2020, said he warned his then boss about the event at the time.
“I can tell you categorically that nobody told me, nobody said this was something that was against the rules, that it was a breach of the Covid rules, that it was something that wasn’t a work event,” Johnson said.
“Frankly I can’t imagine why on earth it would have been allowed to go ahead,” he told reporters on a visit to a London hospital.
Hanging his head in remorse, Johnson also renewed his office’s apology to Queen Elizabeth II after it emerged that his staff held leaving parties during national mourning for her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021.
Johnson’s denials have been carefully worded, appearing to clear him of any personal blame even if there was wrongdoing by staff, and relying on a narrow exemption for work gatherings during lockdowns.
But in the latest of an incendiary series of blog posts, Cummings wrote that he told Johnson that Downing Street was becoming a “madhouse.” The prime minister “waved it aside,” he added.
“The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to Parliament about parties,” said Cummings, adding he was ready to swear to his account “on oath.”
Six Conservatives have openly called for Johnson’s resignation, although more are reported to have done so in private. Fifty-four letters from Tory MPs are needed to trigger a no-confidence vote.
Asked if he would indeed step down, Johnson said: “We’ll have to see what she (Gray) says.
“I repeat my deep apologies to people for mistakes that may have been made on my watch,” he added.
Johnson’s senior ministerial colleagues have largely rallied round him, urging the public to wait for the conclusions from Gray’s investigation, which is expected in the coming days.
But Dominic Raab, the deputy premier and justice secretary, conceded that a proven lie by a minister “would normally under the ministerial code, and the governance around parliament, be a resigning matter.”
And in his first on-camera comments on the revelations, powerful finance minister Rishi Sunak said “the ministerial code is clear on these matters.”
“I fully support the prime minister’s request for patience as this inquiry persists,” added Sunak, who is tipped to be a strong contender to take over from Johnson in any leadership contest.
Pressed on whether the prime minister had his unequivocal support, Sunak then broke off the interview and walked off with his microphone still attached.
The opposition Labour party was unequivocal in restating its demands for Johnson to quit following the Cummings blog.
“Boris Johnson clearly knows it’s the end of the road,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

Topics: British Boris Johnson COVID-19 Downing Street party

Related

In this file picture taken on November 10, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary (L), arrive back at Downing Street in London. (AFP)
World
New email piles more pressure on UK PM Johnson over lockdown parties
UK to ease COVID-19 restrictions over travel to England: Johnson
World
UK to ease COVID-19 restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

Oil price rises mean tighter squeeze on cost of living for Brits

Oil price rises mean tighter squeeze on cost of living for Brits
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Oil price rises mean tighter squeeze on cost of living for Brits

Oil price rises mean tighter squeeze on cost of living for Brits
  • This week’s attack by the Houthis on an Abu Dhabi oil facility caused a $1 spike in price of crude
  • Household budgets in Britain are already under pressure from inflation and rising energy prices
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British households are facing further financial pressures after oil prices reached their highest level in seven years.

Fears of disruption to supplies in the Middle East have resulted in rising oil prices and this, in conjunction with inflation and a spike in energy prices, is causing the cost of living to increase in the UK. Meanwhile wages have failed to keep pace with inflation and rising costs, according to data from the Office of National Statistics.

With petrol and diesel prices already close to their highest-ever levels in the UK, the cost of driving is set to rise again after a jump in oil prices to almost $88 a barrel.

There was a $1 spike in the price after the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Monday launched a drone attack on oil facilities in Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s largest producers.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said it expects oil stocks to fall to their lowest levels in more than two decades in the coming months, as economies ramp up their activity in an attempt to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This could mean crude prices will hit $90 a barrel in the first quarter of 2022, $95 in the second quarter and $100 in the second half of the year.

“A rise in oil prices to a seven-year high and a continuing, though below inflation, rise in UK earnings has put the spotlight once again on inflationary pressures and a cost of living crisis,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told The Guardian newspaper.

“Traders are eyeing the $100 per barrel mark for crude oil for the first time since 2014, with the perceived diminishing threat posed by Omicron to the global economy, and supply constraints and disruption, driving the black stuff higher.”

Mould said that oil producers must decide whether to pump more crude in an effort to prevent higher energy costs from derailing the global economic recovery.

“The question now is whether OPEC will take action to address the surge in the market or risk demand destruction if it doesn’t,” he added.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) OPEC oil price

Related

Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
Business & Economy
Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting
Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger

Poland: some 600 migrant crossings into EU foiled this year

Poland: some 600 migrant crossings into EU foiled this year
Updated 18 January 2022
AP

Poland: some 600 migrant crossings into EU foiled this year

Poland: some 600 migrant crossings into EU foiled this year
  • Border guards said on Twitter that on Monday, 23 migrants were detained after having crossed the razor-wire barriers into Poland
  • Poland is planning to build a high, metal barrier in the coming months to prevent any illegal crossings from Belarus
Updated 18 January 2022
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland’s Border Guard authorities say that almost 600 attempts by migrants at crossing the border from Belarus have been foiled so far this year.
The attempts have continued since their peak in the fall, but the number of registered tries has dropped significantly, to dozens a day from nearly a thousand a day in November.
Border guards said on Twitter that on Monday, 23 migrants were detained after having crossed the razor-wire barriers into Poland, a European Union member. They were from Syria, Iraq, Cuba, the Palestinian territories and Turkmenistan. Earlier, Yemenis were also detained.
Poland says Belarusian officers are helping the migrants cut and cross the border barriers and attack Poland’s border guards.
Poland is planning to build a high, metal barrier in the coming months to prevent any illegal crossings from Belarus. Border guards continue to receive backup from Poland’s military.
Poland and the EU say the migrant pressure was organized by the government of Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to destabilize the 27-member bloc in retaliation for sanctions that the West introduced after Belarus’ 2020 presidential election that it says was rigged.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Sunday it has flown back from Belarus some 4,000 Iraqis who got stuck at the border with Poland. The return flights were organized after pressure from the EU, alarmed by the plight of the migrants stuck in woods in freezing winter weather.
In 2021, Poland’s Border Guard registered 39,700 attempts to illegally cross from Belarus.
German federal police say that 11,228 unauthorized entries “with a connection to Belarus” were recorded last year — 5,294 of them in October alone. They say that numbers are continuing to fall.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants

Related

UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’
World
UN urges Belarus, Poland to address refugees’ ‘dire conditions’
Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO
World
Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO

Pope Francis’ right-hand man tests positive for Covid

Pope Francis’ right-hand man tests positive for Covid
Updated 18 January 2022
AFP

Pope Francis’ right-hand man tests positive for Covid

Pope Francis’ right-hand man tests positive for Covid
  • The 67-year-old cardinal was currently in isolation, exhibiting only "mild symptoms"
  • Francis has been an avid proponent of vaccination
Updated 18 January 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican’s top diplomat and adviser to Pope Francis, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has tested positive for Covid, a spokesman for the Holy See said Tuesday.
The 67-year-old cardinal, who as secretary of state is the Vatican’s number two after the pope, was currently in isolation, exhibiting only “mild symptoms,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.
Venezuelan archbishop, Edgar Pena Parra, the Vatican’s deputy secretary of state, also tested positive, but he was asymptomatic, Bruni said.
Both men had been vaccinated.
Pope Francis, 85 and himself vaccinated, frequently meets with Cardinal Parolin, who is considered the pontiff’s right-hand man.
Francis has been an avid proponent of vaccination yet regularly appears without a mask during public audiences and does not hesitate to shake hands with the faithful and pose for photographs.
Since January 10, it has been mandatory for all Vatican employees to wear FFP2-type masks.

Topics: Vatican Pope Francis COVID-19

Related

Vatican tightens COVID-19 restrictions following Italy action
World
Vatican tightens COVID-19 restrictions following Italy action
The convention obliges signatories to respect human rights, including the right to life, liberty, security, freedom of expression, assembly, religion and conscience. (REUTERS)
World
Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears
Updated 18 January 2022
AFP

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears
  • Top US official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and ‘reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’
Updated 18 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said.
Blinken, who will meet Wednesday in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky, will “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Blinken will also head Thursday to Berlin for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis.
The four transatlantic powers will discuss “joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia,” Price said in a statement.
Blinken’s trip “follows extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability,” Price said.
It comes as Blinken’s German and French counterparts also visit Ukraine, following travel to the frontlines by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday was also holding talks in Moscow in hopes of defusing the crisis.
Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
Russia denies plans to invade but has demanded security guarantees from the West, including promises that NATO will not be expanded to Ukraine.
The United States and its allies last week held extensive talks with Russia, including in a meeting of the two countries’ senior diplomats in Geneva.
Russia has publicly said that it is disappointed with the results, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying Tuesday that Moscow needs answers before continuing dialogue.
The United States says that Russian demands are non-starters and that Ukraine, where thousands have died in a pro-Russian insurgency launched in 2014, has the right to make its own decisions.
European allies are cautious about admitting Ukraine to the alliance for fear of angering Russia.
The United States has warned of major economic consequences and has voiced hope that Germany would sever the soon-to-open Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades.

Topics: US Antony Blinken Ukraine Russia

Related

US and Kuwait call for dialogue to de-escalate Russia-Ukraine crisis
Middle-East
US and Kuwait call for dialogue to de-escalate Russia-Ukraine crisis
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly checks her documents as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosts a plenary session of the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
World
G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded

Latest updates

Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
Dhaka boat hotels keep dreams afloat for poor Bangladeshis
EgyptAir ‘Green Service Flights’ to cut single-use plastics 
A new “Green Service Flight” logo will mark all sustainable flights and EgyptAir is offering a 40 percent discount on the Cairo to Paris flight. (Reuters/File Photo)
Aramco signs 10 agreements during Saudi-Korean Investment Forum
Aramco signs 10 agreements during Saudi-Korean Investment Forum
Saudi deputy defense minister says Houthis are using false promises to deceive, recruit Yemenis
Saudi deputy defense minister says Houthis are using false promises to deceive, recruit Yemenis
Egypt’s president raises minimum monthly wage to around $172
Egypt’s president raises minimum monthly wage to around $172

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.