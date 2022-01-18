Oman Air Holidays, CONNECT ink deal for 2022 MICE calendar

Oman Air Holidays has signed a partnership agreement with CONNECT, a subsidiary of Oman’s SABCO Group, becoming the exclusive travel partner for all CONNECT events on the 2022 calendar. As one of Oman’s leading providers of inbound and outbound flight and holiday packages, Oman Air Holidays will offer event delegates, exhibitors and visitors a variety of exclusive accommodation and tour packages, comprising flight tickets, transfers, excursions and bespoke itineraries and add-ons.
“The 2022 MICE season in Oman is shaping up to be a busy one, and we’re delighted to partner with CONNECT to facilitate and enhance the offering of exclusive hotel and tour packages available to everyone attending exhibitions this year,” said Mundher Al-Shaikhani, senior manager at Oman Air Holidays. “With five large-scale exhibitions already confirmed on CONNECT’s 2022 calendar, Oman Air Holidays has assembled customizable packages offering bespoke add-ons and itineraries for those wanting to explore Muscat and other regions in the sultanate during their stay.”
Sayyid Khalid Al-Busaidi, chairman of CONNECT and SABCO Group, said: “CONNECT is proud to be partnering with Oman’s national carrier and tour operator, Oman Air Holidays. This partnership is borne through the shared ambition to position the sultanate as a world-class hub for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition industry, an industry that has a fundamental role to play in stimulating in-country trade and investment, and in achieving Oman Vision 2040. Additionally, international exhibitors, delegates and visitors who attend CONNECT’s market-leading events will now have the opportunity to experience Oman Air’s multiple award-winning services, and through Oman Air Holidays’ extensive network of hotels, transportation services and excursions, to truly be able to discover the rich history, beauty and hospitality of Oman.”
Covering a wide cross-section of industry, this year’s CONNECT-organized events include Oman Design and Build Week (March 14-16), Oman Sustainability Week 2022 (March 14-16), Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (March 21-23), Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (Sept. 26-28), and Food and Hospitality Oman Exhibition and Conference (Sept. 26-28).