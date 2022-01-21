You are here

  • Home
  • Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
1 / 4
Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. (Supplied)
Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
2 / 4
Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. (Supplied)
Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
3 / 4
Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. (Supplied)
Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
4 / 4
Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhnrg

Updated 21 January 2022

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
  • South German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are popular for its snow-capped mountaintops and alpine ski trails
Updated 21 January 2022

GCC travelers looking to gain authentic winter experiences should look no further than Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. The abundant wonderland of mountains and castles has created an infamous status for the country during the winter season, reminiscent of a charming icy fairytale. Visitors to Germany can sight-see, ski, hike, snowboard or go sledding at one of the many outdoor parks and recreation areas around.

The south German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are popular for its snow-capped mountaintops and alpine ski trails, and while the temperatures often average 0°C, the exciting sporting activities available will warm skiers up in no time.

Ski lovers can enjoy an array of Bavarian Alpine resorts with options for beginners, families, and sporting pros. The town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, only an hour outside Munich, features an array of outdoor activities perfect for winter strolls amid mountainous views, crystal clear lakes, and fresh pine forests.

For those looking for a more calming scene, cable car trips in Baden-Württemberg offer incredible views of the magnificent Black Forest dotting the mountain range.

“Germany’s luscious winter landscapes are the perfect backdrop for long walks, bike rides, and exciting sports such as skiing and snowboarding. We welcome GCC travelers to wrap up warm and explore the bountiful countryside vistas afforded by the cooler temperatures,” said Yamina Sofo, director of sales and marketing of the German National Tourist Office.

For an authentic German experience and the chance to grab some local souvenirs or shop for loved ones, seasonal shops are perfect for presents for the whole family, showcasing the region’s customary traditions and urbanized artisan trinkets.

Located in the south-west of Germany in the town of Rust, Europa Park is one of the most popular amusement parks in Europe. The attraction has won the global title of Best Amusement Park in the World for four consecutive years. Along with the thrilling rides and joyful show programs, the inviting scent of cosy hot chocolate and warm treats will leave any visitor in awe and eager to book their next visit before leaving.

The breathtaking beauty of the Black Forest is accentuated as snow piles into the pathways of the Lichtentaler Allee Park. A variety of charming cafes is also available for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the view, or those taking a break from the ski slopes and toboggan runs. For travelers wanting to warm up away from the cold climate, the State Art Gallery Baden-Baden and the Museum Frieder Burda are connected by a glass bridge and open yearly for tourists to explore.

Topics: Germany

Related

Germany aims to see tourism levels from KSA return to pre-COVID levels by 2023
Business & Economy
Germany aims to see tourism levels from KSA return to pre-COVID levels by 2023
Germany is one of the world’s best and safest holiday destinations
Saudi Arabia
Germany is one of the world’s best and safest holiday destinations

Jeddah Chamber hosts webinar on Saudi-Japanese trade 

Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Updated 21 January 2022
Arab News

Jeddah Chamber hosts webinar on Saudi-Japanese trade 

Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Screenshot/Supplied)
  • Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels
Updated 21 January 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi-Japanese relations have witnessed in recent years significant developments in various economic sectors, under the initiative of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, according to Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Naghi was delivering closing remarks at a webinar on Japanese investment opportunities for the Saudi private sector, on Jan. 19.

“One of the major objectives of Jeddah Chamber is to make efforts toward activating the trade exchange, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries. 

“We have seen an increase in the movement of Japanese activity in the Kingdom in various fields, from conventional infrastructure projects to the newly emerged business areas such as entertainment, education and smart technologies,” he said.

Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels.

Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, Chairman, Jeddah Chamber

In light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Jeddah Chamber has recently prioritized seven industrial sectors, which include: Logistics, trade and merchandises, manufacturing, healthcare, education and human resource development, urban development, culture and tourism. The webinar efficiently touched upon each sector through presentations made by Japanese companies that are leading providers of technologies and services. 
“We hope this will enhance another collaboration between the Kingdom and Japan to add to the value of the business community in Jeddah,” Naghi said.

“Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels. We assure that Jeddah Chamber, in cooperation with the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East and its branch in Jeddah Chamber, is fully prepared to make all possible efforts to achieve all that serves the common interests of the two countries under the directives of Saudi Vision 2030 from our wise leadership in Saudi Arabia, and to achieve the goals of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, in efforts to develop and strengthen economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan,” Naghi added.

He thanked the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East, together with Izuru Shimmura, the consul general of Japan in Jeddah, and the Japan Desk in Jeddah Chamber, for their efforts in putting together an informative webinar about Japanese investment opportunities available to the Saudi private sector, especially to the members of Jeddah Chamber.

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, presented awards to the 10 winners of the 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize on Jan. 17.

The awards ceremony coincided with the start of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai, deputy prime minister and minister of finance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum congratulated winners across the five categories reaffirming the prize’s key role in realizing the aspirations of participants to achieve sustainable development within their communities.

This year, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, along with ADSW, joined forces with Expo 2020 Dubai for hosting the ADSW Opening Ceremony and the 13th edition of the prize’s awards ceremony, both of  which took place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The event brought thousands of attendees and more than 600 VIPs from around the world together, including heads of state, government ministers, industry leaders and country ambassadors, among others.

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE continues to make important strides and contributions to advancing the global sustainability agenda to stimulate economic and human sustainable development, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The Zayed Sustainability Prize remains at the forefront of these efforts as it continues to set the course for alleviating hardships and improving lives by rewarding impact and innovation through a platform that can reach a much larger number of beneficiaries.”

The $3 million prize is the UAE’s pioneering sustainability award that recognizes small to medium-sized enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and global high schools for their innovative, impactful, and inspirational sustainability and humanitarian solutions. Through its 86 former winners, the prize has transformed the lives of more than 370 million people, across 150 countries, since 2008. In the Health, Food, Energy, and Water categories, each winner receives $600,000, while the Global High Schools category has six winners, representing six world regions, with each winner receiving up to $100,000.

In the Health category, Argentina’s Mamotest was awarded the prize for its efforts to increase access to diagnoses and lifesaving services in tele-radiology and remote analysis.

S4S Technologies from India was the Food category winner for its work in food preservation and dehydration systems. They currently directly impact 35,820 people and the SME plans to scale this to 10 million individuals over the course of five years.

In the Energy category, the Bangladesh-based SOLshare created an interconnected microgrid for peer-to-peer energy exchange networks to enable more efficient distribution of electricity across rural communities in the country.

Wateroam, an SME from Singapore, secured the Water category win for its commitment to tackling the global challenge of contaminated water through portable water filters to serve disaster-hit and rural communities.

The six winners of the Global High Schools category are: Instituto Iberia (Dominican Republic), representing The Americas; Liceo Europeo (Spain), representing Europe and Central Asia; Eastern Mediterranean School (Israel), representing the Middle East and North Africa region; Sayidina Abubakar Secondary School (Uganda), representing Sub-Saharan Africa; Hira School (Maldives), representing South Asia, and UWC ISAK (Japan) from the East Asia and Pacific region.

Honeywell to highlight sustainability milestones in KSA

Honeywell to highlight sustainability milestones in KSA
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Honeywell to highlight sustainability milestones in KSA

Honeywell to highlight sustainability milestones in KSA
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Honeywell will be participating in this year’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum and Exhibition, showcasing its advanced technologies that support Saudi Arabia’s long-term strategic objectives related to localization and sustainability. During the event — to be held at the Dhahran Expo from Jan. 24 to 26 — Honeywell will highlight its history of industrial leadership in Saudi Arabia, announce several milestone localization developments and showcase its role in developing a thriving knowledge-based economy in the country.

Honeywell is a global technology company, with a portfolio of software-led solutions that help companies make sense of their operational data. The company’s presence in Saudi Arabia includes an office in Riyadh and a further six facilities in the country, including research and development and engineering centers that develop highly advanced technologies for the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region. Approximately half of Honeywell’s local workforce are Saudi nationals.

Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO, Honeywell Middle East and North Africa, said: “We commend the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of Aramco on the continued success of the IKTVA initiative and are proud to be attending this year’s forum as gold sponsors. Saudi Arabia is a highly significant part of our global operation and a key hub for our advanced research and development programs — the outcomes of which advance critical economic sectors across the Middle East.”

“Our technologies, including those developed and manufactured here in the Kingdom, are solving the region’s most pressing objectives, from driving forward the energy transition to economic diversification across urbanization, tourism, transportation, logistics and healthcare. IKTVA is the ideal platform to demonstrate the impact of our initiatives, projects and facilities in bringing important economic benefits to the Kingdom, as well as supporting the development of the next generation of local engineers and technology experts,” added Mohaisen.

During this year’s forum, Honeywell will promote several important technologies from its portfolio that can help the Kingdom achieve its target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

These include carbon capture solutions that pave the way for transition to blue hydrogen, and the company’s single-stage Ecofining process to produce Green Jet Fuel, capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65-85 percent compared with petroleum-based fuel, and Honeywell Green Diesel, which is chemically identical to petroleum-based diesel and can be used as a drop-in replacement in vehicles with no modifications.

Oman Air Holidays, CONNECT ink deal for 2022 MICE calendar

Oman Air Holidays, CONNECT ink deal for 2022 MICE calendar
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Oman Air Holidays, CONNECT ink deal for 2022 MICE calendar

Oman Air Holidays, CONNECT ink deal for 2022 MICE calendar
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Oman Air Holidays has signed a partnership agreement with CONNECT, a subsidiary of Oman’s SABCO Group, becoming the exclusive travel partner for all CONNECT events on the 2022 calendar. As one of Oman’s leading providers of inbound and outbound flight and holiday packages, Oman Air Holidays will offer event delegates, exhibitors and visitors a variety of exclusive accommodation and tour packages, comprising flight tickets, transfers, excursions and bespoke itineraries and add-ons.

“The 2022 MICE season in Oman is shaping up to be a busy one, and we’re delighted to partner with CONNECT to facilitate and enhance the offering of exclusive hotel and tour packages available to everyone attending exhibitions this year,” said Mundher Al-Shaikhani, senior manager at Oman Air Holidays. “With five large-scale exhibitions already confirmed on CONNECT’s 2022 calendar, Oman Air Holidays has assembled customizable packages offering bespoke add-ons and itineraries for those wanting to explore Muscat and other regions in the sultanate during their stay.”

Sayyid Khalid Al-Busaidi, chairman of CONNECT and SABCO Group, said: “CONNECT is proud to be partnering with Oman’s national carrier and tour operator, Oman Air Holidays. This partnership is borne through the shared ambition to position the sultanate as a world-class hub for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition industry, an industry that has a fundamental role to play in stimulating in-country trade and investment, and in achieving Oman Vision 2040. Additionally, international exhibitors, delegates and visitors who attend CONNECT’s market-leading events will now have the opportunity to experience Oman Air’s multiple award-winning services, and through Oman Air Holidays’ extensive network of hotels, transportation services and excursions, to truly be able to discover the rich history, beauty and hospitality of Oman.”

Covering a wide cross-section of industry, this year’s CONNECT-organized events include Oman Design and Build Week (March 14-16), Oman Sustainability Week 2022 (March 14-16), Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (March 21-23), Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (Sept. 26-28), and Food and Hospitality Oman Exhibition and Conference (Sept. 26-28).

World’s first OTA platform Zamzam.com aims to transform religious tourism industry

World’s first OTA platform Zamzam.com aims to transform religious tourism industry
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

World’s first OTA platform Zamzam.com aims to transform religious tourism industry

World’s first OTA platform Zamzam.com aims to transform religious tourism industry
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Travel agents and pilgrims worldwide are now able to plan and organize religious travels with Zamzam.com, an advanced B2B/B2C booking search engine for end-to-end Umrah travel services, including visas, flights, hotels, transfer, ground service and religious sightseeing packages. It is headquartered in Saudi Arabia and certified by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

A joint venture with TBO.com, the world’s leading travel distribution technology platform, Zamzam.com is the first online travel agency platform for religious travels.

The travel platform was developed in response to the growing need for modern and seamless religious experiences. Guests of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are now able to complete their spiritual journey with confidence and ease of mind thanks to curated travel itineraries suited to their requirements.

Highlighting the role of an OTA platform in transforming the religious tourism industry, Omar Akbar, CEO of Zamzam.com, said: “Inspired by purpose and our core values of integrity, reliability, and transparency, we have created Zamzam.com to simplify the process of Umrah booking for everyone. Our vision behind the OTA platform is to assist travelers to search, plan, and book every service they need via a single platform.”

“More travelers than ever are looking for unique experiences and religious travelers are no different. To provide a peaceful spiritual experience, we collaborated with many partners, agencies and suppliers around the world to strengthen our position in the hope of introducing more personalized services and B2C packages in the future,” he added.

The booking search engine leverages technology with a user-friendly interface allowing users to book their Umrah trips with MAQAM — the ministry’s global distribution system. Hotel accommodations, transportation, transfers, online visas, meet and greet services and sightseeing tours can all be tailored to the users’ preferences.

“With the aim to revolutionize the travel experience for religious travelers coming to Saudi Arabia from more than 110 countries across the globe, Zamzam.com is committed to creating meaningful pilgrimage experiences for individuals, partner agents, industry professionals, and destination managers alike,” a press release said. “With affordable rates and a straightforward registration and booking process, Zamzam.com will work in true partnership with all of its providers to pioneer curated packages, competitive pricing and loyalty benefits, supported by a 24/7 multi-lingual world-class support center to offer an exclusive Umrah travel experience.”

Latest updates

Algerian boy, 15, wins scholarship to UK’s most prestigious school
Eton costs nearly £50,000 per year ($65,804), and counts prime ministers and members of the British royal family among its alumni. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Britain’s Prince William to visit Dubai next month
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, delivering a speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on November 22. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile fired at Khamis Mushayt
Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile fired at Khamis Mushayt
Lindelof to miss Man United game after break-in at his home
Lindelof to miss Man United game after break-in at his home
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.