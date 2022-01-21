Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities

GCC travelers looking to gain authentic winter experiences should look no further than Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. The abundant wonderland of mountains and castles has created an infamous status for the country during the winter season, reminiscent of a charming icy fairytale. Visitors to Germany can sight-see, ski, hike, snowboard or go sledding at one of the many outdoor parks and recreation areas around.

The south German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are popular for its snow-capped mountaintops and alpine ski trails, and while the temperatures often average 0°C, the exciting sporting activities available will warm skiers up in no time.

Ski lovers can enjoy an array of Bavarian Alpine resorts with options for beginners, families, and sporting pros. The town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, only an hour outside Munich, features an array of outdoor activities perfect for winter strolls amid mountainous views, crystal clear lakes, and fresh pine forests.

For those looking for a more calming scene, cable car trips in Baden-Württemberg offer incredible views of the magnificent Black Forest dotting the mountain range.

“Germany’s luscious winter landscapes are the perfect backdrop for long walks, bike rides, and exciting sports such as skiing and snowboarding. We welcome GCC travelers to wrap up warm and explore the bountiful countryside vistas afforded by the cooler temperatures,” said Yamina Sofo, director of sales and marketing of the German National Tourist Office.

For an authentic German experience and the chance to grab some local souvenirs or shop for loved ones, seasonal shops are perfect for presents for the whole family, showcasing the region’s customary traditions and urbanized artisan trinkets.

Located in the south-west of Germany in the town of Rust, Europa Park is one of the most popular amusement parks in Europe. The attraction has won the global title of Best Amusement Park in the World for four consecutive years. Along with the thrilling rides and joyful show programs, the inviting scent of cosy hot chocolate and warm treats will leave any visitor in awe and eager to book their next visit before leaving.

The breathtaking beauty of the Black Forest is accentuated as snow piles into the pathways of the Lichtentaler Allee Park. A variety of charming cafes is also available for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the view, or those taking a break from the ski slopes and toboggan runs. For travelers wanting to warm up away from the cold climate, the State Art Gallery Baden-Baden and the Museum Frieder Burda are connected by a glass bridge and open yearly for tourists to explore.