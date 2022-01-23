Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Effective March 14, Jan Prechtl will be appointed as regional head of entertainment underwriting for European and Ibero-Latam regions at Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty. Based in Paris, Prechtl will become a member of the Mediterranean and Africa Regional Executive Management Team, with additional responsibilities across the Ibero-Latam and the Central and Eastern Europe regions. He will report to Patrick Thiels, managing director of AGCS Mediterranean and Africa region, and Michael Furtschegger, AGCS global head of entertainment.
Prechtl, 41, is currently the key account manager at AGCS Switzerland, Division of Allianz Risk Transfer AG. Prior to joining AGCS in 2017, Prechtl was a senior key account manager at Euler Hermes Switzerland and a member of the Euler Hermes Super Platinum Club for his proven record of accomplishments.
Before joining the Allianz Group in 2011, Prechtl held several positions at Zurich Insurance Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in tourism and travel from the University of Tourism Management, Switzerland. He also holds certificates in advance studies for Commodity Professional, as well as Digital Insurance from University of Applied Science in Business Administration.
Thiels said: “I am delighted to welcome Jan to the Mediterranean and Africa Executive Management Team. He has wide experience and I am looking forward to having him lead entertainment for the Mediterranean and Africa region and across Europe.”
Furtschegger added: “I am glad that Jan joins our entertainment team. With his international mindset and gained entertainment experience in German-speaking markets, he is the right person to further develop our European and Ibero-Latam regions.”
