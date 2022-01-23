You are here

  • Home
  • Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Jan Prechtl
Jan Prechtl
Short Url

https://arab.news/6aq54

Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Jan Prechtl
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Effective March 14, Jan Prechtl will be appointed as regional head of entertainment underwriting for European and Ibero-Latam regions at Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty. Based in Paris, Prechtl will become a member of the Mediterranean and Africa Regional Executive Management Team, with additional responsibilities across the Ibero-Latam and the Central and Eastern Europe regions. He will report to Patrick Thiels, managing director of AGCS Mediterranean and Africa region, and Michael Furtschegger, AGCS global head of entertainment.
Prechtl, 41, is currently the key account manager at AGCS Switzerland, Division of Allianz Risk Transfer AG. Prior to joining AGCS in 2017, Prechtl was a senior key account manager at Euler Hermes Switzerland and a member of the Euler Hermes Super Platinum Club for his proven record of accomplishments.
Before joining the Allianz Group in 2011, Prechtl held several positions at Zurich Insurance Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in tourism and travel from the University of Tourism Management, Switzerland. He also holds certificates in advance studies for Commodity Professional, as well as Digital Insurance from University of Applied Science in Business Administration.
Thiels said: “I am delighted to welcome Jan to the Mediterranean and Africa Executive Management Team. He has wide experience and I am looking forward to having him lead entertainment for the Mediterranean and Africa region and across Europe.”
Furtschegger added: “I am glad that Jan joins our entertainment team. With his international mindset and gained entertainment experience in German-speaking markets, he is the right person to further develop our European and Ibero-Latam regions.”

Topics: Allianz

Related

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Corporate News
Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP
An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Corporate News
LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

At Arab Health 2022, which runs from Jan. 24-27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, LG will be presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market, illustrating technology’s ability to empower more accurate diagnosis, treatment and overall patient care.
With the extended impact of the pandemic being felt by many within the healthcare community, hospitals, offices and clinics have found themselves inundated with scans, at the same time as having to modify workflows to keep healthcare staff and patients safe.
“While our region has shown a great deal of resilience, adapting to change in a timely and secure manner, looking ahead at the next stage of the pandemic and beyond, radiologists have the opportunity to reexamine and optimize their workflows, processes and patient care. With teleradiology also on the rise, the industry must closely examine the technologies available to ensure that remote radiologists have the tools required to deliver successful outcomes,” said Hongju Jeon, president of LG Electronics Gulf.
Maintaining its commitment to providing innovative healthcare technologies, LG Business Solutions places high importance on deploying engineers and sales professionals to analyze the growing demands of telehealth and understand each radiologist’s journey.
At Arab Health, visitors can learn more about LG’s Diagnostic Monitor (model 21HQ513D), which features a large and bright 21.3-inch 3 MP IPS Display, facilitating the precise review of CT and angiography. An integrated Front Sensor enables easy calibration, improving the quality and consistency of medical images by maintaining accurate values.
Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with different resolutions. With LG’s Multi-resolution Mode, users can adjust the resolution of the monitor to optimize the connected device with speed and ease. In Pathology Mode, the 21HQ513D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope.
Down and Wall Lighting Modes alongside an Auto Luminance Sensor work to reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, while also alleviating eye strain. LG’s 21HQ513D Diagnostic Monitor comes integrated with 5 hot keys for more intuitive operation.
Also on showcase is LG’s 14 x 17-inch Digital X-ray Detector (model 14HQ901G), which features an oxide-based thin-film transistor with electron transfer speeds up to 30 times faster than a conventional TFT. The 14HQ901G also improves the Detective Quantum Efficiency of the new oxide-based TFT by 28 percent to only 1 Ip/mm, compared to standard a-Si detectors.
The Digital X-ray Detector features a handle, sculpted handgrips and chamfers for increased portability. It can run for up to 8 hours and has hot-swap built-in, removable batteries, which allow the device to maintain power for up to 1 minute when the battery is removed.
Where equipment for chest examinations is required, LG’s experts at Arab Health are demonstrating how the company’s 31-inch 12 MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography (model 31HN713D) can provide an edge. While featuring LG’s Multi-resolution Mode, Pathology Mode and Self-Calibration, it also has a One-Click Stand and ultra-lightweight body, which when coupled, empower users to freely adjust the tilt, height and swivel, reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.

Related

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Corporate News
Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP
Jan Prechtl
Corporate News
Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, has unveiled a new inspection and clearance module as part of its Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform. The move is in line with its continued mission to digitally transform trade and logistics in Abu Dhabi.
Inaugurated in May 2020 by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, under the supervision of the Department of Economic Development, the ATLP is an innovative single-window solution designed to unify trade and logistics services across Abu Dhabi, including sea, land, air, industrial and free zones.
Integrating directly with Abu Dhabi Customs’ online services, regulatory authorities, as well as supporting free zone, bonded warehouse, and e-commerce operations, the new inspection and clearance module will not only enable traders to oversee their end-to-end cargo clearance via ATLP but will also enhance related processes in line with the initiatives facilitating trade in the emirate and the UAE as per global requirements and standards.
Rashed Abdulkarim Al-Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and head of Logistics Sector Development Committee in Abu Dhabi, said: “The unveiling of Maqta Gateway’s inspection and clearance module as part of ATLP is an instrumental development that aligns directly with the leadership’s vision to transform the UAE into a regional and global hub for trade underscored by a robust, reliable, and innovation-powered sustainable economy.”
ATLP’s new module will dramatically improve information sharing through the implementation of a centralized registration process. It also helps streamline customs procedures by adopting an advanced electronic declaration mechanism, whereby goods can be pre-notified by submitting an electronic customs declaration document.
This is in addition to streamlining administrative processes through a single optimized interface that allows all involved parties to share, review, and process trade data.
The integration of the platform with other regulatory authorities such as border control agencies will ensure smoother cross-border operations. Simplifying and enhancing the flow of information exchanged will dramatically shorten import, transit, and export lead-times of goods, lessen instances of overlapping controls and duplication of work, as well as significantly lower operational and administrative costs.
Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri, head of Digital Cluster at AD Ports Group and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: “The latest addition of our ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub powered by global best practices and innovation.”

Related

Jan Prechtl
Corporate News
Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment
An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Corporate News
LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

Jeddah Chamber hosts webinar on Saudi-Japanese trade 

Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Updated 21 January 2022
Arab News

Jeddah Chamber hosts webinar on Saudi-Japanese trade 

Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Screenshot/Supplied)
  • Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels
Updated 21 January 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi-Japanese relations have witnessed in recent years significant developments in various economic sectors, under the initiative of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, according to Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, chairman, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Naghi was delivering closing remarks at a webinar on Japanese investment opportunities for the Saudi private sector, on Jan. 19.

“One of the major objectives of Jeddah Chamber is to make efforts toward activating the trade exchange, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries. 

“We have seen an increase in the movement of Japanese activity in the Kingdom in various fields, from conventional infrastructure projects to the newly emerged business areas such as entertainment, education and smart technologies,” he said.

Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels.

Mohammed Yousuf Naghi, Chairman, Jeddah Chamber

In light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Jeddah Chamber has recently prioritized seven industrial sectors, which include: Logistics, trade and merchandises, manufacturing, healthcare, education and human resource development, urban development, culture and tourism. The webinar efficiently touched upon each sector through presentations made by Japanese companies that are leading providers of technologies and services. 
“We hope this will enhance another collaboration between the Kingdom and Japan to add to the value of the business community in Jeddah,” Naghi said.

“Japan is an important partner for Saudi Arabia on the business and economic levels and at the same time on the cultural and historical levels. We assure that Jeddah Chamber, in cooperation with the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East and its branch in Jeddah Chamber, is fully prepared to make all possible efforts to achieve all that serves the common interests of the two countries under the directives of Saudi Vision 2030 from our wise leadership in Saudi Arabia, and to achieve the goals of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, in efforts to develop and strengthen economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan,” Naghi added.

He thanked the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East, together with Izuru Shimmura, the consul general of Japan in Jeddah, and the Japan Desk in Jeddah Chamber, for their efforts in putting together an informative webinar about Japanese investment opportunities available to the Saudi private sector, especially to the members of Jeddah Chamber.

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
Updated 21 January 2022

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities

Take on the winter season with Germany’s enticing activities
  • South German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are popular for its snow-capped mountaintops and alpine ski trails
Updated 21 January 2022

GCC travelers looking to gain authentic winter experiences should look no further than Germany’s expansive seasonal activations and incredible roster of family-friendly offerings. The abundant wonderland of mountains and castles has created an infamous status for the country during the winter season, reminiscent of a charming icy fairytale. Visitors to Germany can sight-see, ski, hike, snowboard or go sledding at one of the many outdoor parks and recreation areas around.

The south German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are popular for its snow-capped mountaintops and alpine ski trails, and while the temperatures often average 0°C, the exciting sporting activities available will warm skiers up in no time.

Ski lovers can enjoy an array of Bavarian Alpine resorts with options for beginners, families, and sporting pros. The town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, only an hour outside Munich, features an array of outdoor activities perfect for winter strolls amid mountainous views, crystal clear lakes, and fresh pine forests.

For those looking for a more calming scene, cable car trips in Baden-Württemberg offer incredible views of the magnificent Black Forest dotting the mountain range.

“Germany’s luscious winter landscapes are the perfect backdrop for long walks, bike rides, and exciting sports such as skiing and snowboarding. We welcome GCC travelers to wrap up warm and explore the bountiful countryside vistas afforded by the cooler temperatures,” said Yamina Sofo, director of sales and marketing of the German National Tourist Office.

For an authentic German experience and the chance to grab some local souvenirs or shop for loved ones, seasonal shops are perfect for presents for the whole family, showcasing the region’s customary traditions and urbanized artisan trinkets.

Located in the south-west of Germany in the town of Rust, Europa Park is one of the most popular amusement parks in Europe. The attraction has won the global title of Best Amusement Park in the World for four consecutive years. Along with the thrilling rides and joyful show programs, the inviting scent of cosy hot chocolate and warm treats will leave any visitor in awe and eager to book their next visit before leaving.

The breathtaking beauty of the Black Forest is accentuated as snow piles into the pathways of the Lichtentaler Allee Park. A variety of charming cafes is also available for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the view, or those taking a break from the ski slopes and toboggan runs. For travelers wanting to warm up away from the cold climate, the State Art Gallery Baden-Baden and the Museum Frieder Burda are connected by a glass bridge and open yearly for tourists to explore.

Topics: Germany

Related

Germany aims to see tourism levels from KSA return to pre-COVID levels by 2023
Business & Economy
Germany aims to see tourism levels from KSA return to pre-COVID levels by 2023
Germany is one of the world’s best and safest holiday destinations
Saudi Arabia
Germany is one of the world’s best and safest holiday destinations

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored

Winners of 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize honored
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, presented awards to the 10 winners of the 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize on Jan. 17.

The awards ceremony coincided with the start of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai, deputy prime minister and minister of finance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum congratulated winners across the five categories reaffirming the prize’s key role in realizing the aspirations of participants to achieve sustainable development within their communities.

This year, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, along with ADSW, joined forces with Expo 2020 Dubai for hosting the ADSW Opening Ceremony and the 13th edition of the prize’s awards ceremony, both of  which took place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The event brought thousands of attendees and more than 600 VIPs from around the world together, including heads of state, government ministers, industry leaders and country ambassadors, among others.

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE continues to make important strides and contributions to advancing the global sustainability agenda to stimulate economic and human sustainable development, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The Zayed Sustainability Prize remains at the forefront of these efforts as it continues to set the course for alleviating hardships and improving lives by rewarding impact and innovation through a platform that can reach a much larger number of beneficiaries.”

The $3 million prize is the UAE’s pioneering sustainability award that recognizes small to medium-sized enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and global high schools for their innovative, impactful, and inspirational sustainability and humanitarian solutions. Through its 86 former winners, the prize has transformed the lives of more than 370 million people, across 150 countries, since 2008. In the Health, Food, Energy, and Water categories, each winner receives $600,000, while the Global High Schools category has six winners, representing six world regions, with each winner receiving up to $100,000.

In the Health category, Argentina’s Mamotest was awarded the prize for its efforts to increase access to diagnoses and lifesaving services in tele-radiology and remote analysis.

S4S Technologies from India was the Food category winner for its work in food preservation and dehydration systems. They currently directly impact 35,820 people and the SME plans to scale this to 10 million individuals over the course of five years.

In the Energy category, the Bangladesh-based SOLshare created an interconnected microgrid for peer-to-peer energy exchange networks to enable more efficient distribution of electricity across rural communities in the country.

Wateroam, an SME from Singapore, secured the Water category win for its commitment to tackling the global challenge of contaminated water through portable water filters to serve disaster-hit and rural communities.

The six winners of the Global High Schools category are: Instituto Iberia (Dominican Republic), representing The Americas; Liceo Europeo (Spain), representing Europe and Central Asia; Eastern Mediterranean School (Israel), representing the Middle East and North Africa region; Sayidina Abubakar Secondary School (Uganda), representing Sub-Saharan Africa; Hira School (Maldives), representing South Asia, and UWC ISAK (Japan) from the East Asia and Pacific region.

Latest updates

Ma’aden appoints Sofina Foods’ Wilt as new CEO
Ma’aden appoints Sofina Foods’ Wilt as new CEO
Brace for the trading week on Tadawul as earnings season comes into play
Brace for the trading week on Tadawul as earnings season comes into play
PIF-owned Elm begins IPO book-building as it seeks to float 24m shares
PIF-owned Elm begins IPO book-building as it seeks to float 24m shares
Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns
Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.