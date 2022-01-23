IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave

RIYADH: Amid a wave of initial public offerings in the Kingdom, many companies are to kick off the book-building process on Saudi Arabia’s main and parallel indexes this month.

Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. has announced its intention to debut 25.5 million shares, representing 30 percent of capital, on the main stock index, TASI.

The pharmaceutical retailer will allocate the full offer during the IPO bidding session, which will run from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2022, according to a statement by the company.

Dammam-based Gas Arabian Services started the qualified investors’ book-building session today, Jan. 23, amid plans to list 790,000 shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu.

The session will take place for four days until Jan. 27, 2022, the bookrunner of the offer, FALCOM Financial Services Co., said in a bourse statement.

The offering price range has been set between SR75 and SR90 per share.

Qualified investors will be entitled to the full offer of 790,000 shares and each shall subscribe to a minimum of 10 shares and a maximum of 789,990 shares.

Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., better known as Tibbiyah, will begin the book-building process on Jan. 30. The period will last for five days, offering 5 million shares, or 25 percent of capital, on the parallel market Nomu.

Fully owned by Al Faisaliah Group, Tibbiyah is a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia and the region.