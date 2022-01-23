You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore names orchid after Expo 2020 Dubai

Singapore names orchid after Expo 2020 Dubai

Singapore names orchid after Expo 2020 Dubai
Accompanying the symphony of more than 50 orchids that reside at the Flower Cone, the new orchid hybrid will be displayed at the Singapore Pavillion.
Short Url

https://arab.news/vhman

Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Singapore names orchid after Expo 2020 Dubai

Singapore names orchid after Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Singapore unveiled a new Dendrobium orchid hybrid named after the historic Expo 2020 Dubai. The new bloom, named Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai, was the main highlight of the recent Singapore Day festivities at the World Expo — a day that recognizes the city-state’s participation in the global event.

Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean officiated at the ceremony. The orchid celebrates Singapore’s unique culture and commemorates the nation’s strong bilateral relations with the UAE.

Teo said: “As small states and hubs in our respective regions, Singapore and the UAE have benefited from a close friendship and partnership that have continued to strengthen over the years. The UAE is Singapore’s largest trading partner and investment destination in the Middle East. We enjoy strong people-to-people ties, with the UAE hosting the largest number of Singaporeans in the region. Our two countries are also strongly committed to creating a more sustainable future. It is fitting that we are unveiling the Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai orchid today, to mark not just the flourishing ties between our two countries, but also our shared love and respect for nature.”

A delicate bouquet of gracefully twisted golden yellow petals with light purple veins, the Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai has been specially selected to complement the colors of the Expo 2020 Dubai logo. It celebrates the coming together of nations from all over the world to forge stronger partnerships and co-create a brighter future. The orchid has been created by the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The Dendrobium Expo 2020 Dubai is being displayed at the Flower Cone at the Singapore Pavilion together with two other prominent orchid hybrids — the Dendrobium Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, which is named after UAE’s Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak; and the Aranda Lee Kuan Yew, which is named in honor of the late Lee Kuan Yew, the founding prime minister of modern Singapore and the architect behind Singapore’s transformation into a premier tropical “Garden City.”

Capping off the Singapore Day festivities, the Singapore Pavilion also played host to several exciting activities, providing visitors to the expo with a taste of Singapore’s cultural offerings.

This includes performances at Al-Wasl Plaza, digital visual art showcases as part of Singapore Art Week, a presentation of local hawker fare, as well as an international dialogue on the future of travel.

Riding in style: Porsche unveils Cayenne special edition

Riding in style: Porsche unveils Cayenne special edition
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Riding in style: Porsche unveils Cayenne special edition

Riding in style: Porsche unveils Cayenne special edition
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Porsche is launching a new Platinum Edition of selected Cayenne models. This special edition of the SUV is characterized by exclusive design elements in a satin Platinum paint finish as well as by additional standard equipment. The result is a particularly stylish appearance paired with an attractive price. Platinum Editions of the 250 kW (340 PS) Cayenne and the Cayenne E-Hybrid with 340 kW (462 PS) are available, as well as the corresponding Coupé variants.

The refined appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition includes numerous model-specific details in satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for this special edition. Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black further emphasize the sporty yet elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colors in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special color Crayon are available.

Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminum door entry sills with the “Platinum Edition” logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminum interior package and silver-colored trims.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard. This includes LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System, the panoramic roof system, a Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also offers a wide range of refinement options for the interior and exterior — from selective changes to extensive modifications.

The Platinum Edition of the Cayenne is available to order now, with deliveries starting in the second half of the year.

With IKTVA 2022 participation, AEC eyes development of local manufacturing

With IKTVA 2022 participation, AEC eyes development of local manufacturing
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

With IKTVA 2022 participation, AEC eyes development of local manufacturing

With IKTVA 2022 participation, AEC eyes development of local manufacturing
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

The Advanced Electronics Company, a SAMI company, will participate in the IKTVA 2022 Forum and Exhibition, organized by Saudi Aramco from Jan. 24-26. Through its participation, AEC aims to develop the local manufacturing sector, enhance global competitiveness by supporting the diverse economic environment, and help build a prosperous future for the Kingdom.

Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of AEC, said the company’s participation is part of its endeavors to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this significant event in developing the local manufacturing sector, Internet of Things technologies, and artificial intelligence. AEC also aims to contribute to raising the level of global competitiveness by supporting the economic environment and helping to build a prosperous future for the Kingdom.

“AEC is very proud for having won IKTVA’s 2020 Excellence Award in the category of “Best in Saudization” in the manufacturing sector. Winning this award is a recognition of AEC’s efforts in supporting Saudi talents, representing more than 85 percent of the company’s 2,200 employees, including 800 highly skilled and certified male and female engineers working in various fields,” Al-Musallam added.

“AEC enjoys a strong and strategic relationship with Saudi Aramco, which enabled the company to widen its horizons in electronic industries, IoT and artificial intelligence. Both companies have previously succeeded in developing the ‘Data Diode’ device, a locally-developed product that can easily be installed, configured and maintained, and which provides utmost safety from cyberattacks and external intrusions. Furthermore, this technology helps bolster trust in the Kingdom’s local capabilities,” the chief executive said.

AEC and Aramco recently entered into a partnership through the Industrial Digital Business initiative under the industrial investment program Aramco Namaat, which aims to complement various digital hubs in Saudi Arabia, maximize local content, contribute to GDP growth, create new jobs, and accelerate digital talent development. The partnership will work to accelerate the digital ecosystem development in the Kingdom and support efforts to enable IoT technologies, computing, communication, robotics, drones, and semiconductors that complement the expansion of the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the electronics, technology, and manufacturing industries.

The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors.

LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

At Arab Health 2022, which runs from Jan. 24-27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, LG will be presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market, illustrating technology’s ability to empower more accurate diagnosis, treatment and overall patient care.
With the extended impact of the pandemic being felt by many within the healthcare community, hospitals, offices and clinics have found themselves inundated with scans, at the same time as having to modify workflows to keep healthcare staff and patients safe.
“While our region has shown a great deal of resilience, adapting to change in a timely and secure manner, looking ahead at the next stage of the pandemic and beyond, radiologists have the opportunity to reexamine and optimize their workflows, processes and patient care. With teleradiology also on the rise, the industry must closely examine the technologies available to ensure that remote radiologists have the tools required to deliver successful outcomes,” said Hongju Jeon, president of LG Electronics Gulf.
Maintaining its commitment to providing innovative healthcare technologies, LG Business Solutions places high importance on deploying engineers and sales professionals to analyze the growing demands of telehealth and understand each radiologist’s journey.
At Arab Health, visitors can learn more about LG’s Diagnostic Monitor (model 21HQ513D), which features a large and bright 21.3-inch 3 MP IPS Display, facilitating the precise review of CT and angiography. An integrated Front Sensor enables easy calibration, improving the quality and consistency of medical images by maintaining accurate values.
Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with different resolutions. With LG’s Multi-resolution Mode, users can adjust the resolution of the monitor to optimize the connected device with speed and ease. In Pathology Mode, the 21HQ513D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope.
Down and Wall Lighting Modes alongside an Auto Luminance Sensor work to reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, while also alleviating eye strain. LG’s 21HQ513D Diagnostic Monitor comes integrated with 5 hot keys for more intuitive operation.
Also on showcase is LG’s 14 x 17-inch Digital X-ray Detector (model 14HQ901G), which features an oxide-based thin-film transistor with electron transfer speeds up to 30 times faster than a conventional TFT. The 14HQ901G also improves the Detective Quantum Efficiency of the new oxide-based TFT by 28 percent to only 1 Ip/mm, compared to standard a-Si detectors.
The Digital X-ray Detector features a handle, sculpted handgrips and chamfers for increased portability. It can run for up to 8 hours and has hot-swap built-in, removable batteries, which allow the device to maintain power for up to 1 minute when the battery is removed.
Where equipment for chest examinations is required, LG’s experts at Arab Health are demonstrating how the company’s 31-inch 12 MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography (model 31HN713D) can provide an edge. While featuring LG’s Multi-resolution Mode, Pathology Mode and Self-Calibration, it also has a One-Click Stand and ultra-lightweight body, which when coupled, empower users to freely adjust the tilt, height and swivel, reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.

Related

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Corporate News
Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP
Jan Prechtl
Corporate News
Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, has unveiled a new inspection and clearance module as part of its Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform. The move is in line with its continued mission to digitally transform trade and logistics in Abu Dhabi.
Inaugurated in May 2020 by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, under the supervision of the Department of Economic Development, the ATLP is an innovative single-window solution designed to unify trade and logistics services across Abu Dhabi, including sea, land, air, industrial and free zones.
Integrating directly with Abu Dhabi Customs’ online services, regulatory authorities, as well as supporting free zone, bonded warehouse, and e-commerce operations, the new inspection and clearance module will not only enable traders to oversee their end-to-end cargo clearance via ATLP but will also enhance related processes in line with the initiatives facilitating trade in the emirate and the UAE as per global requirements and standards.
Rashed Abdulkarim Al-Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and head of Logistics Sector Development Committee in Abu Dhabi, said: “The unveiling of Maqta Gateway’s inspection and clearance module as part of ATLP is an instrumental development that aligns directly with the leadership’s vision to transform the UAE into a regional and global hub for trade underscored by a robust, reliable, and innovation-powered sustainable economy.”
ATLP’s new module will dramatically improve information sharing through the implementation of a centralized registration process. It also helps streamline customs procedures by adopting an advanced electronic declaration mechanism, whereby goods can be pre-notified by submitting an electronic customs declaration document.
This is in addition to streamlining administrative processes through a single optimized interface that allows all involved parties to share, review, and process trade data.
The integration of the platform with other regulatory authorities such as border control agencies will ensure smoother cross-border operations. Simplifying and enhancing the flow of information exchanged will dramatically shorten import, transit, and export lead-times of goods, lessen instances of overlapping controls and duplication of work, as well as significantly lower operational and administrative costs.
Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri, head of Digital Cluster at AD Ports Group and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: “The latest addition of our ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub powered by global best practices and innovation.”

Related

Jan Prechtl
Corporate News
Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment
An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Corporate News
LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Jan Prechtl
Jan Prechtl
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Allianz appoints Jan Prechtl as regional head of entertainment

Jan Prechtl
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Effective March 14, Jan Prechtl will be appointed as regional head of entertainment underwriting for European and Ibero-Latam regions at Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty. Based in Paris, Prechtl will become a member of the Mediterranean and Africa Regional Executive Management Team, with additional responsibilities across the Ibero-Latam and the Central and Eastern Europe regions. He will report to Patrick Thiels, managing director of AGCS Mediterranean and Africa region, and Michael Furtschegger, AGCS global head of entertainment.
Prechtl, 41, is currently the key account manager at AGCS Switzerland, Division of Allianz Risk Transfer AG. Prior to joining AGCS in 2017, Prechtl was a senior key account manager at Euler Hermes Switzerland and a member of the Euler Hermes Super Platinum Club for his proven record of accomplishments.
Before joining the Allianz Group in 2011, Prechtl held several positions at Zurich Insurance Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in tourism and travel from the University of Tourism Management, Switzerland. He also holds certificates in advance studies for Commodity Professional, as well as Digital Insurance from University of Applied Science in Business Administration.
Thiels said: “I am delighted to welcome Jan to the Mediterranean and Africa Executive Management Team. He has wide experience and I am looking forward to having him lead entertainment for the Mediterranean and Africa region and across Europe.”
Furtschegger added: “I am glad that Jan joins our entertainment team. With his international mindset and gained entertainment experience in German-speaking markets, he is the right person to further develop our European and Ibero-Latam regions.”

Topics: Allianz

Related

The latest ATLP solution falls in line with the leadership’s vision to realize a fully integrated logistics ecosystem that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s ranking as a global trade hub. Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri CEO of Maqta Gateway
Corporate News
Maqta Gateway launches inspection & clearance services on ATLP
An operating room featuring LG technologies. The company is presenting its latest innovations within the medical display market at Arab Health 2022, from Jan. 24-27.
Corporate News
LG showcases advanced technologies at Arab Health

Latest updates

Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia can be a leading oil exporter while also fighting climate change, says deputy minister for environment
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia can be a leading oil exporter while also fighting climate change, says deputy minister for environment
Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of US prisoners - Malley
U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and Barry Rosen, campaigning for the release of hostages imprisoned by Iran, sit at a table during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, Austria, January 23, 2022. (REUTERS)
KSrelief and WHO sign $15m agreements to support Yemeni health sector
KSrelief and WHO sign $15m agreements to support Yemeni health sector
Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise
Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise
Newcastle United arrive in Saudi Arabia for training camp
Newcastle United arrive in Saudi Arabia for training camp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.