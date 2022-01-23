Riding in style: Porsche unveils Cayenne special edition

Porsche is launching a new Platinum Edition of selected Cayenne models. This special edition of the SUV is characterized by exclusive design elements in a satin Platinum paint finish as well as by additional standard equipment. The result is a particularly stylish appearance paired with an attractive price. Platinum Editions of the 250 kW (340 PS) Cayenne and the Cayenne E-Hybrid with 340 kW (462 PS) are available, as well as the corresponding Coupé variants.

The refined appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition includes numerous model-specific details in satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for this special edition. Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black further emphasize the sporty yet elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colors in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special color Crayon are available.

Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminum door entry sills with the “Platinum Edition” logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminum interior package and silver-colored trims.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard. This includes LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System, the panoramic roof system, a Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also offers a wide range of refinement options for the interior and exterior — from selective changes to extensive modifications.

The Platinum Edition of the Cayenne is available to order now, with deliveries starting in the second half of the year.