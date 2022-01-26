You are here

  • Home
  • Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare
Morocco’s defender Achraf Hakimi celebrates with Bosnian head coach Vahid Halilhodzic after scoring his team’s 2nd goal during their Africa Cup of Nations 16th round match against Malawi at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nukut

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare
  • Gabadinho Mhango gave outsiders Malawi, playing their first ever knockout game at the tournament
  • Hakimi drilled in the winner on 70 minutes to set up a meeting with Egypt or Ivory Coast in the last eight
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

YAOUNDE: Achraf Hakimi scored a brilliant free-kick to send Morocco through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-1 win over Malawi on Tuesday.
Gabadinho Mhango gave outsiders Malawi, playing their first ever knockout game at the tournament, a shock early lead with a stunning goal from 40 meters at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.
But Youssef En-Nesyri headed Morocco level in first-half stoppage time before Hakimi drilled in the winner on 70 minutes to set up a meeting with Egypt or Ivory Coast in the last eight.
That quarter-final was due to take place at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde but will be moved after a fatal crush outside the ground on Monday which killed eight people and injured 38.
As with the earlier match between Senegal and Cape Verde in Bafoussam, a minute’s silence was observed before kick-off and players of both teams wore black armbands.
Morocco, bidding for a second Cup of Nations title and first since 1976, fell behind on seven minutes when Mhango caught Yassine Bounou off his line with a superb long-range strike.
The Atlas Lions responded by creating a series of chances as Imran Louza stung the palms of Charles Thomu, who then did well to keep out Hakimi’s powerful free-kick and the follow-up from Louza.
Mhango dragged wide for Malawi after a terrific long ball from Micium Mhone, but the Flames found themselves under sustained pressure as Morocco captain Romain Saiss volleyed against the bar.
En-Nesyri prodded weakly at Thomu from close range before the Malawi goalkeeper tipped Hakimi’s low drive onto the post and then denied Sofiane Boufal with his legs.
Morocco were finally rewarded for their persistence on the stroke of half-time as En-Nesyri rose to power Selim Amallah’s deep cross past Thomu.
Hakimi appealed vociferously for a penalty in the second half when his cross struck the arm of Malawi defender Dennis Chembezi, but the Paris Saint-Germain star took matters into his own hands to secure victory.
His late equalizer against Gabon had secured top spot in the group stage, and Hakimi delivered again with another magnificent free-kick 20 minutes from time to end Malawi’s impressive run.

Topics: Morocco Achraf Hakimi African Cup of Nations

Related

Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup
Sport
Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup
Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF
Sport
Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF

Favourite Medvedev, Tsitsipas target Australian Open semifinals

Favourite Medvedev, Tsitsipas target Australian Open semifinals
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Favourite Medvedev, Tsitsipas target Australian Open semifinals

Favourite Medvedev, Tsitsipas target Australian Open semifinals
  • The women's quarter-finals will wrap up with American Danielle Collins targeting a second Melbourne Park semi-final against giant-killing Frenchwoman Alize Cornet
  • Medvedev knows he needs to keep a lid on his temper, which was pushed to the limit in the last round under severe examination by serve-and-volley specialist Maxime Cressy
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

MELBOURNE: Title favorite Daniil Medvedev will need to keep his cool Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open after a mini-meltdown in the previous round.
Should the Russian second seed get past young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the night match on Rod Laver Arena, then the prize could be a last-four showdown with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The women’s quarter-finals will wrap up with American Danielle Collins targeting a second Melbourne Park semifinal against giant-killing Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, and Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek taking on veteran Estonian Kaia Kanepi.
The men’s US Open champion Medvedev knows he needs to keep a lid on his temper, which was pushed to the limit in the last round under severe examination by serve-and-volley specialist Maxime Cressy.
“It was long and it was not easy, they were all tough sets,” said Medvedev after a tetchy performance where he clashed with the umpire, complained of bad luck and screamed “It’s boring!” at Cressy’s relentless tactics behind his big serve.
The US Open champion admitted he was relieved to come through the most severe examination of his title credentials so far.
“If I didn’t win the fourth set I would have been in a tough mental shape,” said Medvedev, the de facto top seed after the deportation of defending champion Novak Djokovic on the eve of the tournament.
He faces ninth seed Auger-Aliassime who took a confidence-boosting win against the 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic in four sets in the last 16.
“It’s amazing. It puts my belief even higher, I lost three times to Marin in the past, this is my first win against him,” the 21-year-old said.
Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final where he has an afternoon encounter with Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner.
Tsitsipas was staring at defeat 2-1 down before he clawed back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz in five sets of classic punch and counter-punch tennis.
“It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought,” said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas.
The 20-year-old Sinner made light of his debut on Rod Laver Arena to end the hopes of Australia’s Alex de Minaur in straight sets and reach the last eight.
“It was a tough test for me, because he’s an incredible player,” said Sinner.
Cornet has reached her first Slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt, where she will face 27th seed Collins, an Australian Open semifinalist in 2019.
Asked what her goals were now after reaching a first quarter-final, Cornet replied: “Going further.”
“I mean, I’m not gonna stop now.”
Collins is climbing back up the rankings after “scary” surgery last year for endometriosis.
Her side of the draw has opened up nicely after second seed Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Garbine Muguruza, sixth seed Anett Kontaveit and former world number one Simona Halep all exited early.
“I think that all of us can appreciate each other’s toughness and tenacity and what we do,” said Collins of Cornet, with both known for their fierce competitive instincts.
Both the 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who is just 20 years old, and Kanepi, 16 years her senior, will be in their first Melbourne Park quarter-final.
“When I had that French Open run, it was all pretty surreal,” said Swiatek.
“Right now I feel like I really have to work for it if I want to win another (Slam).”
Kanepi admitted she knew little about her opponent Swiatek.
“I haven’t watched her, I never played her, and I don’t know how her ball feels,” she said. “So we’ll see when I play her. I expect to play good.”

Topics: Australian Open Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas

Related

Rafael Nadal moves into Australian Open semifinals
Sport
Rafael Nadal moves into Australian Open semifinals
Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent
Sport
Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports
  • Often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Serb has 17 goals in Serie A this season
  • Juventus are ready to pay around 70 million euros for the youngster
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italian giants Juventus are close to signing Fiorentina’s rampaging 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, Italian media reported widely on Tuesday.
Often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Serb has 17 goals in Serie A this season and Juventus are ready to pay around 70 million euros for the youngster as they seek to fill the goal gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.
With only 18 months remaining on Vlahovic’s deal in Florence, speculation around his destiny has risen considerably.
In the summer Fiorentina held off interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal are also said to be watching closely.
Juventus lost Ronaldo’s goals this season after he moved on to Manchester United and Vlahovic appears a good fit.
Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport said Juventus had offered just short of 70 million Euros ($79 million) while Sky Italia reported a global figure of 75 million euros.
Fiorentina owner Italian-American businessman Rocco Commisso offered Vlahovic an improved contract in October and insisted he would not be held to ransom when the player refused.
“Our annual turnover is around 75 million euros, so we can’t risk losing him on a free transfer,” Fiorentina director Daniele Prade said this week.
The fee would be the biggest in Serie A history for a winter break transfer.
The current record came when AC Milan paid 40 million euros to Brazilian club Flamengo for Lucas Paqueta in January 2019.
It has been a rapid rise to stardom for the 21-year-old, who went from cheering on Partizan Belgrade in the stands to making his club debut less than a month after his 16th birthday in early 2016, before moving to Italy two years later.
Described by his former Partizan Under-21 coach Milan Ristic as the biggest talent he has seen come out of the former Yugoslavia, Vlahovic has also become a fixture in the Serbian national team.

Topics: Italy Juventus Dusan Vlahovic fiorentina

Related

Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal
Sport
Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal
Juventus reports 210 million euros in losses amid pandemic
Sport
Juventus reports 210 million euros in losses amid pandemic

Al-Hilal hero Bafetimbi Gomis departs Saudi football as one of its greatest foreign players of all time

Bafetimbi Gomis will be remembered in Saudi Arabia as one of the best foreign players the country has ever seen. (Twitter/@BafGomis)
Bafetimbi Gomis will be remembered in Saudi Arabia as one of the best foreign players the country has ever seen. (Twitter/@BafGomis)
Updated 25 January 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal hero Bafetimbi Gomis departs Saudi football as one of its greatest foreign players of all time

Bafetimbi Gomis will be remembered in Saudi Arabia as one of the best foreign players the country has ever seen. (Twitter/@BafGomis)
  • Since arriving in 2018, the 36-year-old Frenchman has barely put a foot wrong on and off the pitch for the Riyadh giants, helping them win two AFC Champions League crowns and two SPL titles
Updated 25 January 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: It says a lot about Bafetimbi Gomis that his departure from Al-Hilal has been reported all over Asia, but then he has scored against clubs from the top nations during his AFC Champions League heroics.

The French striker may be respected in Asian football, but he will be remembered in Saudi Arabia as one of the best foreign players the country has ever seen. 

Since arriving in Riyadh in August 2018 from Turkish giants Galatasaray and then departing almost three-and-a-half years later, the 36-year-old barely put a foot wrong on or off the pitch.

His lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans and increasingly — and understandably — disliked by those on the receiving end. It is testament to his exploits that a possible replacement at the 17-time Saudi champions has been reported to be Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, the Arsenal star who is one of the biggest names in African football. 

The Gabonese goalgetter is unlikely to come to Saudi Arabia, but the fact that he is being mentioned as Gomis leaves shows the impact the Frenchman has had. 

 

 

There were few expectations of this when he arrived. Gomis had enjoyed a fine career even if he had not reached the elite level of the European game, but there have been dozens of those coming to Saudi Arabia over the years. After starring for Saint-Ettienne, he got a move to Lyon in 2009, where he scored double figures for five successive seasons. Then came spells in the English Premier League with Swansea City, a return to France with Marseille and the move to Turkey. If he was in danger of becoming a journeyman striker, he seems to have found a spiritual home in Riyadh.

His stats alone are impressive. There were 113 goals in 154 games that helped Al-Hilal to two domestic championships. Last season’s win was helped immensely by his 24 goals in the league, five more than the second-highest scorer. 

It was in Asia where he really made a difference and made the team believe that a return to continental glory was possible. Al-Hilal had won their second Asian championship way back in 2000 and had been desperate to make it three for a long time. They had watched Al-Ittihad win in 2004 and again in 2005 and then reached the final in 2014 to play Western Sydney Wanderers. Hilal dominated and missed chance after chance only to be caught by a sucker punch from the Australians. 

In 2017, they lost 2-1 over two legs to Urawa Reds. Had Gomis been present for both ties, they could have ended very differently.

In 2019, it did. It was a legendary campaign. The reward for getting out of the group stage was a second round tie against Saudi Arabian rivals Al-Ahli. In the first leg, in front of almost 50,000 fans in Jeddah, the hosts took an early lead. Then Gomis scored a hat-trick to basically win the tie. Already popular, it earned him near-legendary status. The reward for that was a quarter-final against the other Jeddah giants, Al-Ittihad, which Hilal won

Gomis scored three across two legs in the semi-final against Al-Sadd, an 6-5 victory on aggregate. 

It earned them a final against Urawa Reds and a chance for revenge. It was taken and Gomis scored in the final seconds of the second leg to ensure that the 19-year wait for the third title was over. It was his 11th goal of the continental campaign, and he was the top scorer and tournament MVP.

Only two players scored more than Gomis’s six in last year’s continental triumph, a record fourth for the club. It wasn’t just about the goals. Here was a team player, proven by his through ball assist in the final for Moussa Marega that sealed the win over Pohang Steelers.

It was a symbolic goal. Gomis was no longer the main man in attack for Hilal with Marega, six years younger who arrived from FC Porto earlier in the year, taking on that mantle. Time has been catching up with the former French international. He is not quite the dynamic and powerful force in the area as when he first arrived. His finishing is also not quite as sharp, even if he has scored nine league goals this season so far. There is still plenty for Gomis to give, but it is perhaps the right time that he gives it somewhere else. 

Now he moves. It could be a return to Turkey to end his career or perhaps to Qatar and Al-Rayyan to link up with French coach Laurent Blanc. If he does choose Doha then he could be in the team that faces Al-Hilal in the group stage of the AFC Champions League in April.

Fans in Riyadh would be wary of his abilities, but would also surely welcome the chance to see him once more and say goodbye to a club legend. It would be especially fitting in the tournament where he earned a continental-wide reputation.

Topics: football soccer Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Bafetimbi Gomis

Related

After two seasons of finishing second behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (L), Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis has finally claimed the SPL's top scorer award. (Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Al-Hilal’s Bafetimbi Gomis displaces Abderrazak Hamdallah as Saudi Pro League’s top scorer
On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Delighted Gomis admits Al-Hilal future remains up in air

Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF

Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF
Updated 25 January 2022
AP

Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF

Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF
  • Senegal won 2-0 against Cape Verde, which had two players sent off in the last 16 game in Cameroon
  • The Liverpool forward dragged himself to his feet and scored less than 10 minutes later in the 63rd minute
Updated 25 January 2022
AP

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon: Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that left him dazed on the ground, possibly with a concussion, to score a goal and help put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday.
Senegal won 2-0 against Cape Verde, which had two players sent off in the last 16 game in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam.
The second red card was dished out to Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha when he raced out of his area and tried to head a ball clear with Mané chasing it down. The players’ heads clashed badly as they both leaped in the air and Vozinha clearly sustained a concussion as he tried to get up afterward and ended up staggering around.
Vozinha left on a stretcher and wasn’t around to see the red card referee Lahlou Benbraham held up for him.
But questions will be raised over Mané being allowed to continue after he hit the ground face first following the collision and lay still on his back for a moment, clearly dazed, possibly with a concussion.
The Liverpool forward dragged himself to his feet and scored less than 10 minutes later in the 63rd minute when a corner kick floated over everyone and fell to him, and he sent a right-footed shot back across goal and in off the crossbar.
Mané was eventually substituted in the 70th minute, clearly struggling. It was more than 15 minutes after sustaining the head knock that appeared serious enough for him to be taken off immediately.
Senegal finished off nine-man Cape Verde with a second goal from a breakaway in injury time, when Bamba Dieng slid the ball past replacement goalkeeper Márcio Rosa.
Cape Verde was up against it from the 21st minute when Patrick Andrade was sent off for a tackle on Pape Gueye that earned him a yellow card first, then a red when referee Benbraham reviewed it on VAR. He had also sent off goalkeeper Vozinha after consulting VAR.
The two red cards for Cape Verde meant seven red cards have been handed out in the first five knockout games of the African Cup. Every last 16 game has had at least one sending off.
Mané’s injury again focused attention on soccer’s struggle to deal effectively and safely with concussions. The issue has been high-profile in recent years, with the game criticized for allowing players to play on after having sustained dangerous head injuries.
Concussion substitutes are being trialed in some leagues but are not available to teams at the African Cup. Mané could be ruled out of Senegal’s quarterfinal game on Sunday if a concussion is confirmed but there is also no mandatory recovery period for players.
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha fought with team medics when they tried to help him off the field after the collision, insisting that he wanted to play on despite being unable to even stand properly. They eventually convinced him to walk shakily to the sidelines. The red card made certain he wouldn’t be returning anyway.
The African Cup action continued a day after a crush outside the stadium at the Cameroon-Comoros last 16 game left eight people dead and seven others in a serious condition, throwing a shadow over the rest of the continent’s top soccer tournament.
There was a moment’s silence at both games Tuesday and some players wore black armbands.

Topics: Senegal Sadio Mane African Cup of Nations 2022

Related

Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup
Sport
Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup
Underperforming Egypt and Senegal look to Salah and Mane for goals
Sport
Underperforming Egypt and Senegal look to Salah and Mane for goals

Saudi football reacts with affection and sadness for departing Bafetimbi Gomis

Bafetimbi Gomis' famous lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans. (AFP/File Photo)
Bafetimbi Gomis' famous lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 25 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi football reacts with affection and sadness for departing Bafetimbi Gomis

Bafetimbi Gomis' famous lion celebration in which he gets down and paces on all fours after scoring has become iconic for Al-Hilal fans. (AFP/File Photo)
  • After three and a half years of success with Al-Hilal, the French forward will leave with acclaim ringing in his ears
Updated 25 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The news that Bafetimbi Gomis is leaving Al-Hilal after having his contract terminated has prompted acclaim and sadness in equal measure from media professionals and Saudi football fans.

The 36-year-old French forward has had a stellar career with the reigning Saudi and Asian champions, winning the AFC Champions league twice and the Saudi Professional League twice while scoring 113 goals in 154 appearances.

His impact on the game in the Kingdom, on and off the pitch, will live long in the memory.

Sports journalist Ahmed Al-Shammari commented that Gomis was not only a player who scored goals, but was kind with everyone and dealt with people with good manners, which earned him the love of supporters of all clubs.

While expected tributes from adoring Al-Hilal fans came thick and fast, there was plenty of praise from supporters of even Al-Hilal’s biggest rivals.

Al-Ittihad fan Khodr Al-Ghamdi said that “Gomis forced Al-Hilal fans in particular and Saudi fans in general to love him, especially when you see him wearing the traditional Saudi uniform or chanting the Kingdom’s national anthem, or even when he attends the (national) team matches in the World Cup qualifiers. He was supporting the Saudi team players remarkably.”

Another Saudi sports journalist, Faisal Atta, praised his remarkable achievements, calling them legendary.

“Gomis is one of the rare and eminent players in the history of the Saudi (Professional) League,” he said. “He has contributed to accomplishing (great) achievements with his club …(and) also made personal triumphs as the top scorer of the 2019 AFC Champions League. He is a legendary player for Al-Hilal fans.”

The French Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, lauded his compatriot for the impact he has had on and off the pitch in the Kingdom.

“Bafetimbi Gomis is first and foremost a friend and his departure from Al-Hilal club saddens me,” he said. “Not only did he mark international football, but as a French footballer playing in the Saudi championship, he is the symbol of the universal character of football and its power to bring people together.

“For many people, no matter their origin or background, football is often their topic of choice in conversations. More broadly, sport is a common language for all.

Gomis has played his part in the growing sporting link between Saudi and France, something the ambassador was keen to highlight.

“Sport is an integral part of our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Pouille added. “I therefore inaugurated this week the first Academy of French Football Federation in the Kingdom. France has an extensive experience in training sportsmen and organizing international sporting events. While sport is an integral part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the prospects of cooperation between both countries are immense. I seek to strengthen them on a daily basis.”

In turn, Gomis tweeted from his personal account: “Al-Hilal I love you! Saudi Arabia I love you! Football brought me back here but what I experienced and discovered here went beyond football. I can only say a big THANK YOU.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Bafetimbi Gomis

Related

Bafetimbi Gomis will be remembered in Saudi Arabia as one of the best foreign players the country has ever seen. (Twitter/@BafGomis)
Sport
Al-Hilal hero Bafetimbi Gomis departs Saudi football as one of its greatest foreign players of all time
On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Delighted Gomis admits Al-Hilal future remains up in air

Latest updates

All the registrations and certificates you need to visit Saudi Arabia
Saudi nationals scan their documents at a digital-Immigration gate at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare
Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare
Favourite Medvedev, Tsitsipas target Australian Open semifinals
Favourite Medvedev, Tsitsipas target Australian Open semifinals
Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports
Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports
Saudi sculptor carves out a niche for himself
Nasser Hawsawi said his knowledge of the characteristics of various materials and types of soil, and his familiarity with 3D design, helped him develop his craft. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.