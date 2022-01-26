You are here

Saudi Arabia, Thailand set efforts for economic push after PM visit to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia, Thailand set efforts for economic push after PM visit to Riyadh
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Thailand are setting efforts to improve economic and trade relations through investments and opportunities available in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Thailand's priorities, amid three decades of conflict.

This includes the policy of a dynamic - circular - green economy, in addition to discovering new areas of cooperation, such as renewable energy and the environment, digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

Discussions were held during the visit of Thailand's Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, General Prayut Chan-ocha, to the Kingdom on January 25 and 26, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The leadership of both countries has a serious desire to continue consultation and coordination at all levels, especially trade and investment, the Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi said in a statement to SPA.

Al-Qasabi stressed the importance of the effective role of the private sector in developing relations with all countries of the world, by taking advantage of investment opportunities and working hard to overcome all obstacles to the establishment of joint commercial and industrial projects.

Both countries aim to open new horizons to increase their prosperity, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

The volume of the Kingdom's exports to Thailand amounted to $4 billion during 2020, while the volume of Thailand's exports to the Kingdom amounted to $1.65 billion in the same year, he said.

The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Thailand in the past five years amounted to SR130 billion ($34.65 billion), according to SPA.

The Kingdom's non-oil exports to Thailand exceeded SR2 billion during the year 2020, with mineral, chemical and aluminum products topping the list of the most important exported commodities. Cars and their parts, machinery, wood and its products were among most prominent imported commodities

The Saudi Automotive Services Co. has acquired 80 percent of gas station operator NAFT Services Limited Co. for SR1.1 billion ($293.3 million).

The deal comes as part of SASCO’s expansion strategy to acquire new sites, increase market share, and enhance its reach and network of stations, the company said in a stock exchange filing. 

The purchase is expected to have a positive financial impact on SASCO’s revenues and profits from the second quarter of 2022. 

The Saudi-listed firm operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for use in its workshops. 

NAFT owns and operates 233 gas stations throughout Saudi Arabia. It is also involved in car services and petroleum products distribution. 

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., achieved another milestone in its journey to develop the world's largest sustainable tourism project. 

The Saudi developer, known as TRSDC, was awarded the Environmental Management Standard, ISO 14001:2015 accreditation.

TRSDC’s Environmental Management System was developed as the company launched the EMS manual in January 2021, it said in a statement. 

With respect to the environment, the EMS aimed at guiding and managing TRSDC’s activities throughout design, construction, and operational stages of the project.

“We made a commitment to ourselves, our project and to the Kingdom to go beyond the current expectations of environmental best practice, to deliver a regenerative approach to tourism development,” CEO, John Pagano, said. 

“Achieving this certification is rewarding for our team, who work tirelessly to deliver against our commitments to the environment in which we are working,” said Raed Albasseet, the chief environment and sustainability officer.

TRSDC is developing an area over 28,000 square kilometres on the West Coast of Saudi Arabia. 

Recently, it closed a SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) term loan facility and revolving credit facility with four Saudi banks.

Last year, it was one of the first companies in the Middle East to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management for design and construction of assets, as well as a Green Financing accreditation.

Topics: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Rio Tinto, a Toronto listed mining group, is once again going ahead with its most important growth project, the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

The project began after the company reached an agreement with the government of Mongolia, and solved key issues hindering the $7 billion expansion of the project.

On Jan. 25, an underground caving process was launched, which means that the mine will start production in the first half of next year.

Rio Tinto had previously refused to start the undercut until it ended its dispute with the Mongolian government. Rio Tinto-controlled subsidiary company Turquoise Hill Resources, which owns the majority of the Oyu Tolgoi project, has been fighting with Ulan Batur for years over how to split the cost of an underground expansion that is more than $1 billion over budget and several years late.  

Rio Tinto and its subsidiary have agreed to write off $2.4 billion of loans and interest used by the Mongolian Government to fund its share of the development costs, according to the Financial Times. The government will let the company extend an existing deal to import power from China to at least 2026, followed by another extension until 2030 if a domestic energy source is not made available, according to the newspaper.

“The size and the complexity [of the project] requires an aligned way forward, and we haven’t had that for years, I have to admit,” Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said in an interview quoted by the Wall Street Journal. “So it is a big, big step forward.”

Rio has mined copper from an open pit mine at Oyu Tolgoi for a decade. Given that much of the deposit lies deeper below the Earth’s surface, it has been difficult for the company to reach the ore.

Once at full speed, the Oyu Tolgoi project will be one of the biggest copper mines in the world, producing at peak capacity 500,000 tons a year of the metal. It will also double Rio’s copper division output, according to the Financial Times

Topics: Rio Tinto copper Mining

RIYADH: The Tourism Development Fund will invest more than SR300 million ($80 million) in the Saudi city of Taif, which is located in the western part of the Kingdom, in a bid to attract visitors.

The TDF, a goverment-run organisation fund that aims to strengthen the tourism sector has formed a strategic partnership with the distinguished Al-Ameen Compan.

It will see the development of a hotel with approximately 150 hotel units, retail and entertainment facilities, with additional space for a large outdoor corridor and designated spaces for local and international shops in the area.

The 100,000 square kilometre project reflects a modern concept in shopping by integrating the retail sector and leisure activities.

The project reflects the Fund's commitment to developing emerging tourist areas within the framework of the National Tourism Strategy, Qusay Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund said.

He added that it will highlight Taif's distinct and promising potentials, including its mild climate and agricultural sector and enhance the region's attractiveness through world-class tourism facilities.

Topics: Taif Tourism Development Fund

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PIF, has selected the global consulting firm PwC as an advisor on six renewable energy projects, including wind and solar plants. 

The projects will be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, CNBC Arabia reported, citing banking resources. 

This comes in line with the sovereign fund’s plan to transform the Kingdom into a green economy and diversify its energy mix. 

With a total capacity of around 2.3 gigawatts, the PIF will start financing the second phase of renewable energy projects that it is working on in collaboration with local companies, CNBC Arabia reported. 

The new phase of projects includes the Shoaiba power plant, with two gigawatts of energy from renewable resources and a production capacity of 900 megawatts, CNBC reported citing an informed source. 

Established in 1988, London-based PwC is a one of the Big Four accounting firms that offers business advisory services. 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) PwC Renewable Energy

