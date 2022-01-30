Eforea Spa redefines health & wellness standards across KSA

Since its launch in July 2021, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences’ Eforea Spa, Saudi Arabia’s first and only, has been at the forefront of the wellness scene. The introduction of Eforea Spa to Riyadh responds to the city’s evolving landscape as it becomes one of the region’s top business and leisure destinations.
“Eforea Spa and Health Club has once again proven itself to be a truly unique spa concept for modern, global travelers and discerning residents alike. The global spa chain has not only helped further Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences’ already well-established popularity in the city, but elevated the standard for premium health and wellness services altogether,” said Hans Schiller, general manager, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences.
The spa offers a spiritual escape with a true focus on balance and wellness. Blending the healing powers of marine elements with natural herbs and other ingredients from the land, it creates a transformative journey of the senses. Spa-goers can avail several signature spa journeys, including The Essentials, Escape and Men’s journeys.
The Essentials journey consists of several powerful, technologically advanced treatments that deliver targeted care for specific skin concerns, as well as standard maintenance treatments for habitual guests. As for the Escape journey, it is a set of locally inspired, indigenous treatments, designed to help guests escape from daily stress. These treatments are unique and inspirational, offering traditional healing practices with local origins. Last but not least, the Men’s journey is a collection of problem-solving, re-energizing experiences designed specifically for men.
Eforea Spa and Health Club also offers monthly and annual memberships, which provides members regular access to all their favorite rejuvenating spa treatments, facials, guided sessions with a personal trainer, an indoor heated pool (for men and women) and more. Moreover, a private suite room at the lady’s spa is perfect for larger groups, and Eforia’s lounge area can easily be converted to a venue for ladies-only events upon request.
Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is located at 6623 Al-Shohadaa — Eastern Ring Road, Riyadh.