Space tech will benefit from Saudi Arabia investment, minister insists at LEAP

Space technology and the metaverse will receive investment and support from the Saudi Arabian government, the Minister of Investment said as he set out the Kingdom’s digital ambitions.
Speaking at the LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh, Khalid Al Falih said Saudi Arabia was an early adopter of digitization and he heralded the country’s “great class of entrepreneurship” and “young Saudis who are willing to create innovations.”
The minister insisted that the Kingdom would make a contribution to the “next phase” of the global digital economy, as he pointed out Saudi Arabia is the largest market economy in the region, with the digital sector seeing a 7 percent increase from SR140 billion (£37 billion) to SR250 billion.
Reflecting on the future, Al Falih said that “space technology” and the “metaverse” are “going to affect our daily lives.”
“The government will be enabling regulations and capital to co-finance those opportunities,” he added.
Following her AlUla debut, the US hitmaker will co-host a Women to Women town hall event with Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, on Feb. 12.
The panel will discuss female empowerment initiatives and the overall progress of women in the Kingdom.
The two events are presented by Good Intentions, a global creative agency based in Riyadh and founded by Key’s husband Kassem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, a Grammy Award-winning producer, and his Saudi partner, Noor Taher.
Though it will mark Key’s first time performing her chart-topping hits in Saudi Arabia, it certainly will not be the first time that Keys pays a visit to the Kingdom; the “If I Ain’t Got You” hitmaker and her husband attended the Andrea Bocelli concert in Hegra last year.
The events are part of the AlUla Moments season of events, which run until March 27.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, and the concert will be broadcasted on MBC and the AlUla Moments YouTube channel.
Jeweler Azza Fahmy discusses her new book, inspiration behind designs
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The UAE’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is returning for its 2022 edition with a stellar lineup of creatives, including renowned Egyptian jeweler Azza Fahmy.
The designer has been showcasing Middle Eastern style to the world for over 50 years. Her clientele list includes Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Naomi Watts, Vanessa Hudgens, Joss Stone, Rihanna and more.
The title of her book, she says, is a reflection of her reality. “I still have so many more dreams that I want to bring to life, and my autobiography was definitely one of them,” she said.
In the book, which took three years to finish, Fahmy writes about everything from her childhood to celebrating 50 years of her brand.
Before writing her autobiography, Fahmy feared that she would not be a “good writer.”
“I had many requests to have a ghostwriter help me, but I insisted on writing the book myself because no one had the ability to tell my journey better than I could. After I overcame my fear, I realized that I truly enjoyed writing,” she explained.
The main reason she wrote her autobiography was to inspire young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.
“I tell the story of my successful journey with all its ups and downs. My only advice would be to never give up and to keep going until you achieve your dreams,” she said.
Fahmy’s business is conceived, run and driven by women. There is Fahmy herself, the chairwoman and creative director; her elder daughter Fatma, who is managing director; and her younger daughter Amina, who is head of design.
The key element to the success of her brand, in her opinion, is passion.
“Being passionate about what you do will always be apparent to your customers, especially when it comes to designs,” she said.
“I like to believe that I am an artist. I see the world from a certain perspective and translate that into my pieces. I turned my love and passion for jewelry making into the brand as it’s known today,” added the entrepreneur.
The jeweler finds inspiration in everything she comes across, including music, museums, cultures, people and poems.
“Every collection we release is well researched. For instance, our Pharaonic collection took eight years to produce. I wanted to make sure that every detail I added to the pieces was an accurate representation of Ancient Egypt,” she said.
Despite the development of the design-making process over the years, Fahmy believes in the importance of preserving and evolving techniques that were used years ago.
“When every piece is handcrafted to tell a unique story, there is no doubt that the piece will speak more to its wearer,” she said.
There are 18 Azza Fahmy shops in Egypt, Jordan, Dubai and London.
Opening a store in Saudi Arabia is a plan in the works, said the designer. “We noticed a lot of potential through our online store. We hope that we will be able to have a presence there soon.”
RIYADH: The fifth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, or UMEX, and the Simulation Training, or SimTEX, is set to take place from 21 to 23 Feb. 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Held under the theme of ‘Unmanned, Unbound: Realising the Promise of The Unmanned Revolution,’ the conference is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Co. in partnership with the Tawazun Economic Council and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.
The event aims to showcase the growing unmanned systems segments in the region, through providing a professional platform for manufacturers to meet operators and promote the defence, environmental, civil and humanitarian benefits of unmanned systems.
UMEX is an event dedicated to drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems.
Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback
Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
AP
ANKARA: The bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death were found near Turkey’s border with Greece, the Turkish interior minister said Wednesday, accusing Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said tweeted that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.”
The minister didn’t provide further details, but shared blurred photographs of eight of the recovered bodies, including three in shorts and T-shirts.
Soylu accused Greek border units of acting as “thugs” toward migrants while showing sympathy toward members of a network — which Turkey says is behind a 2016 failed military coup — who have escaped to Greece.
He also accused the European Union of being “helpless, weak and inhumane.”
The governor’s office for Edirne province, near the land border with Greece, said the deceased included a migrant who died in a hospital after being rescued by Turkish authorities.
Turkey frequently accuses neighboring Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe. Greece denies accusations that it carries out so-called pushbacks that prevent migrants from applying for international protection.
Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.
Most try to cross into Greece by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.
Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy. Dozens of migrants have died in the central Aegean last month.
