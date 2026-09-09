MIAMI: Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate must remain in custody as they fight extradition to the United Kingdom, where the brothers are accused of rape and sex trafficking, a federal judge in Miami ruled Wednesday.

US Magistrate Lauren Louis denied a defense motion for release, meaning the Tates will remain jailed during what could be a monthslong extradition process.

The Tates “have failed to meet their burden to demonstrate that they do not present a risk of flight or danger to the community, or that special circumstances warrant their release. Respondents have failed to demonstrate that special circumstances here warrant relief, whether their proposed special circumstances are considered singly or together,” Louis said in her ruling. “Having failed to meet these three factors, Respondents’ Motion for Release Pending Extradition Proceedings is DENIED”

The Tates have become among the world’s most polarizing Internet personalities with their promotion of wealth, male dominance and misogyny through their social media empire. Prosecutors say the brothers are a flight risk because they appear to have money and have bragged about multiple passports.

During a hearing last month in Miami, the brothers denied under oath criminal accusations across multiple countries, blasted their critics and described their brash online personas as characters and not their true personalities. The Tates said they exaggerate their claims of wealth to boost their clout on social media.

The new allegations are the latest in the Tates’ long-running international legal saga spanning the US, Britain and Romania. They have been held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami since making a brief court appearance two days after their July 18 arrest.

Lawyers for the Tates asked the judge to allow them to be freed from custody at least until an extradition hearing can be held on their UK rape and trafficking charges.

They have repeatedly argued that Britain’s request is out of line because their criminal case in Romania is going first. Romanian officials have let the brothers remain free until the proceedings conclude, and they have not tried to flee and are complying with all court restrictions.