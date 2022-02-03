You are here

Dubai's Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 

Dubai’s Hassyan Power Plant to convert from clean coal to natural gas 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Hassyan, the Gulf’s only coal fired power plant, will switch to using natural gas, as per an agreement between the Hassyan Energy Co. and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA. 

For its alignment with Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy, the move was praised by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Emirates News Agency reported. 

"This step supports Dubai's energy supply security by diversifying the energy mix through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he said. 

The 2,400 megawatts power complex, which has been operating using coal since 2020, includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 million imperial gallons of water per day.

Topics: economy coal power gas power Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) UAE Dubai

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021

Nokia posts strong profit after 'transformational' 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

  • Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends
AFP

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia reported a solid increase in profits in 2021 on Thursday and issued a confident outlook for the coming years as sales rose despite supply problems.


"I would like to call it a transformational year," CEO Pekka Lundmark told reporters after the group posted a net profit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), driven by a 1.6 percent increase in sales to 22.2 billion euros.


The results follow a string of quarterly earnings surprises for the network equipment maker, which has been flagging in the race for the 5G network equipment market against Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei.


Since taking the helm in 2019, Lundmark has overseen a wide-ranging restructuring and cost-cutting programme, with savings invested into developing new, more competitive products.


The moves are widely seen as having paid off, with Nokia predicting a comparable operating margin of between 11 and 13.5 percent for 2022, following 12.5 percent in 2021.


"The net sales indicate that Nokia is aiming to grow two to seven percent this year," Atte Riikola, analyst at Inderes, told AFP, adding that the results are "confirmation that now the turnaround is done."


Lundmark has until now been cautious of publicly offering longer-term forecasts but on Thursday announced that the group hopes to push its operating margin beyond 14 percent in the next three to five years.


"That still looks quite conservative," Riikola said, adding he expects Nokia could reach that margin as soon as next year.


Increased cash flow also meant Nokia would reinstate dividends, which were suspended in October 2019.


"The board is proposing a 0.08 euro per share dividend for 2021 and we are also initiating a share buyback program to return up to 600 million euros over two years," Lundmark said.


Lundmark said the semiconductor shortage and global supply chain hold-ups have "stabilised" but that the situation "continues tight".


He said that expected improvements in the second half of 2022 "will not help this year yet in the big picture" but that 2023 should look "very different".


Nokia's share price fell by eight cents shortly after opening on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, to 5.20 euros at 9.00GMT.

Topics: economy Nokia telecoms earnings Finland Apple Huawei

Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices
Reuters

Oil prices eased on Thursday following weak US payrolls data and some profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.


Brent crude fell 61 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.86 a barrel by 0915 GMT, after rising 31 cents on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 69 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $87.57 a barrel, having gained 6 cents the previous day.


US private payrolls fell for the first time in a year in January, raising the risk of a sharp decline in employment that would deal a temporary setback to the labor market.


Still, tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15 percent so far this year.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output despite pressure from top consumers to raise output more quickly.


“At this juncture, even if OPEC+ were ramping up faster, this would only come at the expense of a critically lower level of spare capacity,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.


The bank, which forecasts Brent topping $100 a barrel in the third quarter, had predicted that OPEC+ may consider a faster unwinding of its production cuts.


An explosion has rocked an oil production vessel owned by Nigeria’s Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd. (SEPCOL) with a 22,000 bpd capacity, the company’s chief executive Ikemefuna Okafor said on Thursday.


Nigeria had already been struggling to meet its production quota under the OPEC+ deal due to under-investment.


Shell again boosted its dividend and share repurchases on Thursday after fourth quarter profits hit their highest in eight years, fueled by higher oil and gas prices and strong gas trading performance.


US crude stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, while distillate inventories also dropped amid strong demand both domestically and in export markets.


Cold weather forecasts for the central United States and parts of the Northeast this week also gave prices a floor. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC opec + Saudi Arabia Russia United States

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC announce a new offshore gas find

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC announce a new offshore gas find
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 38 min 14 sec ago
AP

  • The country, which lies on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula along the Arabian Gulf, has some 98 billion barrels of proven oil reserves
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil and gas company announced Thursday the discovery of between 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area located in the emirate’s northwest.


The discovery comes as Gulf Arab states continue to rely heavily on profits from oil and gas exports, despite rising global temperatures and climate change from burning fossil fuels.

The United Arab Emirates, where Abu Dhabi is capital, was the first Gulf Arab state last year to join other countries around the world in pledging “net-zero” emissions targets within its borders — while maintaining fossil fuel exports abroad.


The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also known as ADNOC, said the discovery came about in partnership with a consortium led by Italy’s Eni and Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Company Limited, which were awarded concession rights in the area.

The 2019 agreement saw Eni and PTTEP vowing to invest $230 million to explore for oil and gas and appraise existing discoveries in two blocks spanning a total of 8,000 square kilometers (3,000 miles).


For their natural gas discovery, the companies relied in part on insights from a massive 3D seismic survey underway in Abu Dhabi, according to ADNOC.


ADNOC Managing Director and CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber hailed the discovery. He said it speaks to the company’s commitment to partnerships that help Abu Dhabi explore and develop its untapped hydrocarbon resources.


In December, ADNOC announced the discovery of up to 1 billion barrels of oil in another block of Abu Dhabi.


The US Energy Information Agency cites figures estimating the UAE holds the seventh-largest proven reserves of natural gas in the world at over 215 trillion cubic feet.


The country, which lies on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula along the Arabian Gulf, has some 98 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, with about 96 percent of that located in Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates is among the world’s 10 largest oil producers, with most of the country’s oil and gas wealth concentrated in Abu Dhabi.


Despite its large natural gas fields, the UAE also imports natural gas due to its extensive domestic use in operating power plants and desalination plants.

Topics: economy Oil ADNOC UAE OPEC Saudi Arabia

India to add $2.6bn grants to boost local solar equipment output 

India to add $2.6bn grants to boost local solar equipment output 
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Solar equipment production in India will receive grants worth 195 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) from the government. 

The announcement came as the country’s budget was set out, and sits alongside other plans to support domestic production of solar cells.

These include a 40 percent tax on solar module imports and a 25 percent tax on cell imports, both of which are to be imposed as of the next fiscal year, Bloomberg reported.

The South Asian country has made it its objective to increase renewable power generation by over 300 percent to reach 450GW by 2030. 

This falls in line with the country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070.

Homegrown corporations such as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Adani Group have already added solar equipment production lines to their businesses.

The initiatives to ramp up domestic solar equipment production will help the country be less dependent on imports from China.

“With such ambitious targets in mind, one can’t continue to depend on imports and remain exposed to supply chain risks,” said Rupesh Sankhe, vice president at full service investment bank Elara Capital India Pvt. in Mumbai, according to Bloomberg.

Topics: India solar energy

SABIC shares down 1.5% despite significant 2021 earnings beat

SABIC shares down 1.5% despite significant 2021 earnings beat
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Salma Wael

  • Profits hit SR23 billion, compared to SR70 million in 2020
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical giant SABIC were down in today’s trading session, despite reporting a massive earnings beat in the year 2021.

The share price of the Riyadh-based chemical maker dropped by 1.5 percent as of noon Saudi time, reaching SR121.6 ($32.4).

This followed a staggering 32,800 percent jump in 2021 profits from a year earlier in addition to a stronger brand value, which currently stands at $4.67 billion, the homegrown firm said in a statement.

Profits hit SR23 billion, compared to SR70 million in 2020. This was in line with over a 49 percent hike in revenue, reaching SR175 billion in the same period.

The company attributed the improved profits to higher average selling prices as well as an increase in its share in joint ventures and subsidiaries.

 “Those results were driven by our operational performance and higher prices for most of our key products. This led to higher EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) during the fourth quarter of 2021,” SABIC’s CEO, Yousef Al-Benyan, said in a statement.

 “Our commitment to sustainability was demonstrated in our roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Alongside our ambitions to tackle climate change, we continued to drive the circular economy and integrate ESG principles into our businesses,” he added.

Another major milestone for SABIC was advancing its global brand ranking with a 16 percent rise in brand value, positioning it in second place among the most valuable brands in the chemical sector as well as one of the top 500 valued brands globally.

As he discussed his outlook for 2022 in a virtual press conference, Al-Benyan reiterated that he sees headwinds to product demand growth this year.

He was cautious on his expectations for 2022 and expected demand to be "healthy" compared to last year's levels despite challenges such as high energy prices.

Topics: economy earnings SABIC Saudi Arabia Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

