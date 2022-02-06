You are here

  • Home
  • Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjgaq

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
  • Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami is the first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Shares of Anghami Inc. soared more than 80 percent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform’s $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company.


The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group. 

Topics: economy Anghami Spotify Big Tech Arabic Nasdaq IPO share price

Related

Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand
Business & Economy
Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global

Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
  • On a broader scale, global sukuk issuance has slightly decreased to $147.4 billion in 2021
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sukuk issuances jumped by 37 percent in 2021, totalling $36.9 billion, up from $27 billion the year before, S&P Global Ratings revealed. 

The increase is attributed to the global issuance of foreign-currency denominated sukuk, which has increased by 10 percent in 2021, with large issuances in the Kingdom, such as that by oil giant Saudi Aramco, contributing to the rise. 

On a broader scale, global sukuk issuance has slightly decreased to $147.4 billion in 2021, compared to $148.4 billion in 2020. 

In an earlier report, the credit rating agency expected the volume of sukuk disbursement in 2022 to linger around $145-150 billion without significant growth, amid lower and more expensive global and regional liquidity, increased complexity and reduced financing needs for some core Islamic finance countries.

 

Topics: economy Sukuk Saudi Arabia Islamic finance Shariah Banking

Related

Update Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Updated 50 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Updated 50 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy plans to slash 30 percent of carbon emissions in the emirate by 2030, Dubai media office said in a tweet.

This comes as the council aims to support the UAE’S efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The plan was announced – in a meeting held by Council's chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum - updated plans and objectives.

“We reviewed plans and a roadmap that include the implementation of the strategy and the use of the latest technologies in this field,” Albayan daily reported, citing Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The council has also begun to assess carbon emissions for the next decade, with the participation of the concerned authorities in Dubai, to attain the required measures for slashing carbon emissions, he added.

Topics: energy Dubai

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell

Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell
Updated 06 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index opened lower on dampened investment sentiment as earnings season gathered momentum.

As of 10:44 a.m. Saudi time,The main index — TASI — edged lower by 0.07 percent to reach 12,134, while the parallel market  Nomu was up by 0.05 percent to reach 25,227.

Fitness Time, or Leejam Sports Co., gained 2.88 percent after reporting its highest annual profit of SR206 million in 2021.

SAIC, or Saudi Advanced Industries Co., was today's highest gainer in early trading with a gain of 3.24 percent.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. 's shares fell by 0.94 percent after reporting a net loss of SR29.2 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank fell by 1.36 percent following the announcement of a new special unit for derivatives, while Al Rajhi Bank booked 0.14 percent of gains.

Shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco edged 0.81 percent lower.

In Energy trading, Brent crude settled around $93 per barrel and US WTI crude reached $92 per barrel. Oil prices reached their longest winning streak in more than a week.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) NOMU TASI Saudi Arabia

Related

Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing
Business & Economy
Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm

India's Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms, acquires 25% stake in US tech firm
  • Founded by Pranav Mistry, Two Platforms is an artificial reality startup
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The digital arm of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, has invested $15 million in US tech firm Two Platforms Inc., for a 25 percent equity stake on a fully diluted basis. 

The move comes as the company steps up automation to bring in the next generation of technology based solutions across its business, India's Economic Times reported. 

Founded by Pranav Mistry, Two Platforms is an artificial reality startup that aims to build interactive and immersive AI experiences. 

Established in 2019, Jio Platforms, wholly-owned by Reliance Industries, is an Indian technology company. 

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is a significant investor as is the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co. 

Topics: economy Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani AI robotics automation

Related

Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
Business & Economy
Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7

Saudi exchange’s parallel market to see two new listings on Feb. 7
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As the wave of initial public offerings continues, Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will see two new listings on its parallel Nomu market on Monday, Feb. 7, as announced by the bourse.

The first company to debut, Gas Arabian Services, had finalized the qualified investors' book-building with a coverage of 47.58 times the total shares offered.

Consequently, the final offer price was fixed at SR90 ($24) per share.

Having been a family business for 30 years, the firm aims to spend an average of 2 years on Nomu before moving to the main market, Faisal Al-Dabal, CEO of the firm, earlier told Asharq.

Headquartered in Dammam, the company has long-term strategic relationships with 28 international companies in the trade sector, according to Al-Dabal.

The second listing to take place is of Obeikan Glass Co.

Riyadh-based Obeikan Glass was founded in 2007 and specializes in glass manufacturing and retail.

The company earlier set its price guidance at SR68 per share, which is a reference for the debut price of the stock.

Both initial public offerings were led by FALCOM Financial Services and obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority in December.

Topics: economy Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia IPO

Related

Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report
Business & Economy
Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report

Latest updates

Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Saudi sukuk issuance rises by 37% in 2021, says S&P Global
Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival celebrates 10 years with a journey into the past and future of the UAE
Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival celebrates 10 years with a journey into the past and future of the UAE
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy to slash 30% of carbon emissions by 2030
Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell
Saudi stocks subdued as earnings season in full swing : Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.