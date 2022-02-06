You are here

  • Home
  • Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah
Palestinians lift placards as they protest the meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Central Committee, in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank, on February 6, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btn5f

Updated 13 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah

Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah
  • Key positions for Hussein Al-Sheikh, Rawhi Fattouh likely as concerns remain over ‘divisions’
  • PFLP official: Palestinian Authority ‘still active in Oslo orbit in violation of previous decisions’
Updated 13 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The Palestine Central Council began a two-day meeting in Ramallah on Sunday night with the aim of filling a number of positions vacated due to age and resignations.

Suheil Khoury, member of the central committee of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, told Arab News that the council was not fulfilling the goal of being a unifying body.

“In our previous meetings in Beirut and the meeting of secretaries-general, we made a commitment that the Palestine National Council should be held in order to represent unity not division,” said Khoury.

“They have moved all issues from the Palestine National Council to the Palestine Central Council and the Palestinian Authority is still active in the Oslo orbit in violation of previous central council decisions.

“They are ignoring the calls of the people and are not making any movement toward the aspirations of Palestinians,” he added.

Khoury told Arab News that senior Palestinian officials offered the PFLP leadership a reinstatement of regular funding and the continuation of the positions of the deputy speaker of the PNC to one of their representatives.

“We refused … to make personal gains on the account of our people,” said Khoury.

Hilmi Al-Araj, a leader in the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine — whose faction agreed to attend after a bitter internal fight — told Arab News he hopes the council will take serious decisions that will help unify Palestinians.

“We want to have general elections in 2022 and a genuine effort at ending the division,” Araj said “We need to reaffirm previous decisions and withdraw Palestinian recognition of the occupiers.”

Asked why have previous decisions to end coordination have not been carried out, he replied: “It takes a struggle to implement those decisions.”

Al-Araj said that the DFLP plans to nominate Ali Faisal, one of its politburo members, to the position of deputy PNC speaker.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary of Fatah, told Arab News that the late Saeb Erekat would be replaced by Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Fatah also plans to nominate Gaza-born Rawhi Fattouh to succeed fellow Gazan, and current speaker of the PNC, Salim Zanoun.

Another key position to be filled will be that of Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi.

A source in Ramallah told Arab News that Ramzi Khoury, head of the Palestine National Fund, might be nominated to replace Ashrawi, who also published a statement saying that she will not attend.

Dr. Faiha Abdel Hadi, a member of the PCC as part of the quota for independent Palestinian writers and intellectuals, told Arab News that she had apologized for not attending because of the failure of the implementation of decisions taken since 2015.

“After the last session in which I and others were not allowed to express ourselves in the meeting, I published an article in which I asked the question of why previous decisions were not implemented,” she said.

Abdel Hadi argued that if members were not convinced of those decisions, they should not have taken them, adding that she was concerned that the meeting would make unity more difficult.

“This council is being held at a time of controversy and this makes the session difficult. As an independent member we want to be part of unity, not part of a session that is increasing divisions.”

Former Fatah central committee member Naser Qidwa, now the head of the National Democratic Forum, argued that the controversial meeting would make things worse, adding: “They are insisting on holding an illegitimate meeting that will blow up the efforts of unity.”

Topics: Palestine Central Council (PCC) Ramallah Palestine

Related

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
Middle-East
Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
Palestine Central Council meeting faces tough choices
Middle-East
Palestine Central Council meeting faces tough choices

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis
Updated 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis
  • “The national troops liberated some neighborhoods in Haradh and are battling their way into the city’s center”: Official
  • Militia backtracks on promise to allow UN to empty Safer oil tanker
Updated 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government troops backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen's warplanes on Sunday pushed deeper into the strategic northern city of Haradh after heavy fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis, a Yemeni army spokesperson told Arab News.

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops seized control of parts of battered Haradh in the northern province of Hajjah after defeating Houthi fighters who sought to fight and obstruct government troops by planting thousands of land mines and traps.

“The national troops liberated some neighborhoods in Haradh and are battling their way into the city’s center,” Majili said.

On Friday, Yemen army troops surrounded Haradh after seizing locations on its surrounding eastern edges under Houthi control, including a strategic military base.

Hours later, government troops sent urgent appeals to the besieged Houthi fighters to lay down their arms or they would attack the city.

Videos broadcast by official media showed dozens of army infantry units entering residential areas in Haradh amid blaring sounds of explosions.

Instead of surrendering, the Houthis planted a large number of land mines and IEDs along main roads, deployed snipers inside ruined houses and dug trenches.

Majili said that coalition jets thwarted Houthi attempts to break the siege by targeting military vehicles carrying fighters and equipment arriving from neighboring districts, adding that army engineers are defusing land mines from liberated areas to allow displaced people to return home.

Expelling the Houthis from Haradh would help the Yemeni government reopen the Al-Tewal border crossing with Saudi Arabia, cut Houthi supply routes in Hodeidah and pave the way for the liberation of areas in Hajjah under Houthi control.

Heavy fighting also broke out in other contested areas south of the central province of Marib, where government troops pushed to liberate the Al-Juba and Abedia districts.

Safer tanker

The Houthis on Saturday backtracked on promises to allow the UN to empty the floating oil tanker Safer, accusing the UN and its Office for Project Services of failing to honor pledges under an unannounced agreement with the movement.

In a statement released by the militia’s official media wing, the Houthi Supervisory Committee for the Implementation of the Urgent Maintenance and Comprehensive Assessment Agreement of the Safer expressed dismay over the UN’s “continued disregard of its obligations” to address the oil tanker.

The group accused the UN mission of wasting funds allocated for maintaining the tanker.

The statement came hours after a UN official announced a breakthrough in talks with Yemeni parties over the floating tanker.

On Saturday, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly said that he held “constructive” talks last week over the UN-coordinated proposal to address the threat posed by the decaying tanker.

Yemeni government officials have backed the UN proposal to move 1 million barrels of oil from the tanker to another ship.

“In our very positive discussions, the government officials confirmed that they support the UN-coordinated proposal to shift the million barrels of oil onboard the vessel to another ship. They want to see the threat mitigated as soon as possible.” Gressly said, adding that the Houthis also supported the UN proposal “in principle.”

He said: “The Houthis also agreed in principle on how to move forward with the UN-coordinated proposal. There is strong commitment from the leadership to see this project implemented.”

The UN officials contacted by Arab News refused to comment on the Houthi accusations.

Moored off the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah, the four-decade-old tanker has not been maintained since early 2015 when international experts fled the country in the wake of the rapid Houthi military expansion across Yemen.

On Jan. 27, Greenpeace warned that an explosion or leak from the decaying tanker could cause “one of the biggest oil spill disasters in history.”

During a meeting with Gressly on Sunday, Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak renewed the government’s support for UN efforts to resolve the tanker situation, warning that “time is running out” to avert a major humanitarian disaster occurring on the Red Sea.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Haradh

Related

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Middle-East
Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Special Yemeni fighters stand at a distance from the frontline after clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
Fears of environmental disaster in Red Sea grow as UN-Houthis talks on Safer tanker fail

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 
  • Duo raise issues relating to economic development, trade, and crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

 

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation in several areas with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The two presidents covered a number of issues, especially the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines and electric cars, according to a statement by the Egyptian president’s official spokesman.

Xi welcomed El-Sisi’s visit to Beijing, which, he said, would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and praised positive developments following from the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Cairo, especially in trade, communication and political consultation on regional and international issues.

He stressed that China attaches special importance to its relations with Egypt in view of the pivotal role the North African country plays across the continent, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to build on the momentum resulting from the regular meetings held between senior officials of both states in order to broaden cooperation, especially economic development and trade.

He continued that Egypt was keen “to attract more Chinese investments to take advantage of the promising opportunities that are currently available in Egypt in various sectors,” taking into account the good reputation of Chinese companies in Egypt as one of the most important sources of foreign direct investment and advanced technological expertise in a number of economic sectors.

The talks focused on cooperation in scientific research and technology transfers related to the pharmaceutical industry, the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines, and industrial technologies, in addition to strengthening cooperation in information technology and electric car manufacturing, and maximizing cooperation between healthcare providers in the two countries to transfer Chinese experiences in combating COVID-19.

The pair also discussed ways to enhance trade, as well as reviewing other joint projects in various fields and the progress made in their implementation.

The two presidents agreed on the importance of the role played by the Suez Canal Economic Zone in promoting China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, especially through the Egyptian-Chinese zone for economic and trade cooperation, which contributes to pushing Egypt’s efforts to employ the important strategic location of the canal to become a global logistical and economic center.

The Egyptian presidential spokesman added that the meeting touched on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as the Palestinian cause and the ongoing crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, where the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation at a bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, as well as strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of combating terrorism.

They also discussed ways to support the tripartite partnership and broader cooperation in Africa, with a focus on development programs, the African Development Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Topics: Egypt China

Related

Egyptian FM, Palestinian PM hold talks
Middle-East
Egyptian FM, Palestinian PM hold talks
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (WAM)
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Egyptian president meet China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

Iraqi court suspends Zebari’s presidential bid -state news agency

Iraqi court suspends Zebari’s presidential bid -state news agency
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Iraqi court suspends Zebari’s presidential bid -state news agency

Iraqi court suspends Zebari’s presidential bid -state news agency
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Iraq’s federal court on Sunday temporarily halted Hoshyar Zebari’s bid to be elected president, the state news agency INA reported. 

Topics: Iraq court elections

Related

Update Turkish military launches strikes on Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria
Middle-East
Turkish military launches strikes on Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria
Iraqi parliament holds first session, elects speaker
Middle-East
Iraqi parliament holds first session, elects speaker

World leaders, celebrities and artists mourn death of Moroccan child Rayan

World leaders, celebrities and artists mourn death of Moroccan child Rayan
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

World leaders, celebrities and artists mourn death of Moroccan child Rayan

World leaders, celebrities and artists mourn death of Moroccan child Rayan
  • Artists expressed their solidarity with Rayan’s family by sharing emotive art of the child and his tragic story
  • “You were the bravest boy and your name will never be forgotten,” a board at a London Underground station said
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Since the announcement of the death of Rayan, the five-year-old boy who fell into a well in Morocco, world leaders, celebrities and artists have taken to social media to mourn his death.

Leaders including Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to social media to pay condolences to the boy’s family.

Pope Francis described the efforts to save Rayan as “beautiful.” He expressed thanks to the Moroccan people as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square. He praised people for “putting their all” into trying to save the child.

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayeb expressed his condolences to the boy’s family and said that the Al-Azhar Mosque is mourning Rayan’s death.

Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia Turki Al-Sheikh also expressed his condolences.

He shared a drawing of the child with angel wings and extended his condolences to “Rayan’s family and the honorable Moroccan people.”

Other famous personalities included Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, Yemeni-Emirati singer Balquees Fathi, Emirati composer Hussain Al-Jassmi and retired Egyptian footballer Mohamed Aboutrika.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas said that Saturday was “a sad night for humanity.”

The famous London Underground Twitter page, All On The Board, also joined global tributes to Rayan.

“You were the bravest boy and your name will never be forgotten,” a board at an unknown London Underground station stated.

The Moroccan royal palace announced Rayan’s death on Saturday after he was pulled out of the 32-meter well by rescuers following a lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

On Tuesday, Rayan fell into the well, located outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s mountainous northern province of Chefchaouen.

The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and rescuers attempted to keep the boy alive by lowering food, water and oxygen through a tube.

They worked round the clock cutting a massive trench through the hillside, then tunneling horizontally towards Rayan, with a constant risk of triggering landslides.

They were eventually able to access the well late on Saturday, and carried his body to a waiting ambulance.

Sadly, he had died before he being reached by rescuers.

Artists have also expressed their solidarity with Rayan’s family by sharing emotive art of the child and his tragic story that gripped the world. Some of these can be seen below:

Topics: Rayan Morocco Chefchaouen

Related

Morocco bid to free Rayan, 5, from well reaches nerve-wracking final stages video
Middle-East
Morocco bid to free Rayan, 5, from well reaches nerve-wracking final stages
Saudi embassy in Morocco pays tribute to Rayan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy in Morocco pays tribute to Rayan

Abu Dhabi approves regulations for implementation of new marriage, divorce law

Abu Dhabi approves regulations for implementation of new marriage, divorce law
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi approves regulations for implementation of new marriage, divorce law

Abu Dhabi approves regulations for implementation of new marriage, divorce law
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has approved regulations for the implementation of the Civil Marriage and Divorce Law, which covers family matters for expats or foreigners, state news agency WAM reported.

The regulations cover civil marriage and its effects, including civil divorce, joint custody of children, financial rights arising out of divorce, wills, civil inheritance, and adoption.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), on Sunday issued decision No. 8 of 2022 approving the regulations for the implementation of the Civil Marriage and Divorce Law No. 14 of 2020 in Abu Dhabi. 

In the new law, civil marriages will be implemented based on the will of both the husband and wife. The woman will not be required to get consent from her family when she decides to get married.

Spouses will also no longer need to prove harm was done in the marriage and divorce can take place by either of the spouses. 

“According to the law, divorce among expat couples can now be granted at the first hearing without the need to go to the family guidance department and couples separating will no longer be required to go through mandatory reconciliation sessions,” a report by Khaleej Times said.

The wife’s financial rights will further be based on several criteria, such as the number of years of marriage, the age of the wife, the economic standing of each of the spouses and more.

Custody of children, according to the new law will be equally shared between the parents.

Topics: civil marriage UAE

Related

Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil
Middle-East
Lebanese demand civil marriage on home soil
Philippines bans child marriage
World
Philippines bans child marriage

Latest updates

West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
Saudi Ministry of Justice launches debt-related e-services facility
Saudi Ministry of Justice launches debt-related e-services facility
Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster
Houthis renege on new deal to prevent Red Sea oil spill disaster
Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah
Palestine Central Council holds controversial meeting in Ramallah
Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis
Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.