Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
Young men at a detention center for illegal migrants in Tripoli, Libya. (Getty Images)
Updated 07 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
  • Pazurl Sohel, Harun Md found guilty by court in Sicily
  • Speaking to Arab News, archbishop of Palermo praises verdict
Updated 07 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A court in Sicily has sentenced two Bangladeshi men to 20 years in prison for detaining and torturing migrants in a camp in Libya.

Palermo Prosecutor Gery Ferrara, who coordinated the police investigation, said some of the victims accused defendants Pazurl Sohel and Harun Md of holding them captive and beating them for months.

The Bangladeshi pair reached Italy on May 28, 2020, in one of many migrant boat landings in Sicily.

They were reportedly identified by migrants who had been in the Libyan camp, and were arrested on July 6 that year.

Some of the victims provided prosecutors with videos filmed on their phones as evidence of the torture they suffered.

Investigators also found photos on Facebook of the defendants with AK47 rifles. Migrants said those weapons were used to repeatedly hit them.

“This verdict comes on the same day that Pope Francis denounced the ‘concentration camps’ in Libya, lamenting ‘how much those who wish to flee suffer at the hands of human traffickers’,” Corrado Lorefice, archbishop of the Sicilian city of Palermo, told Arab News, describing the situation as “inhuman and intolerable.”

Topics: Italy Libya migrants Bangladesh Pazurl Sohel Harun Md

Migrants gesture as they wait outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) negotiation office in Tripoli, Libya, October 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
UN 'extremely worried' about plight of migrants in Libyan detention centers
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings
Middle-East
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after crackdown and killings

US offers $10 million reward to help track Daesh-K leader

US offers $10 million reward to help track Daesh-K leader
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
AFP

US offers $10 million reward to help track Daesh-K leader

US offers $10 million reward to help track Daesh-K leader
  • Reward offered was also for information that would aid in arresting or convicting those responsible for the attack
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday offered a $10-million reward for information leading to the “identification or location” of the leader of the Afghanistan regional chapter of Daesh.
The reward offered by the US State Department was also for any information that would aid in arresting or convicting those responsible for the “terrorist attack at the Kabul airport” on August 26, which was claimed by Daesh-Khorasan and killed more than 100 people, including 13 American soldiers.

Topics: Daesh-Khorasan Afghanistan US

Special US, Turkey to step up war on financial roots of Daesh-K, experts say
World
US, Turkey to step up war on financial roots of Daesh-K, experts say
Daesh fire rockets at Kabul airport as clock ticks down to US pullout
World
Daesh fire rockets at Kabul airport as clock ticks down to US pullout

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
  • Diana Neslen, 82, tweeted in 2017: ‘The existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour’
  • Dozens of Jewish Labour members currently under investigation, accused of antisemitism
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Labour Party has dropped an investigation against an 82-year-old Jewish woman for alleged antisemitism after she threatened to sue it for unlawfully discriminating against her on the basis of her anti-Zionist beliefs, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Diana Neslen, a practicing Jew, was investigated by the party for the third time in just three years for tweets she posted about Israel and Zionism.

Her lawyers told the party that its investigation was unjustified and disproportionate, given that it rested on a single 2017 tweet in which Neslen said “the existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour and I am an antiracist Jew.”

The letter added that if the party did not back down, Neslen would bring a lawsuit against it for discrimination and harassment, claiming that anti-Zionism is a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act.

Neslen described Labour’s backing down as “a big victory,” saying: “I’m pleased that they dropped it because it exposes the fact that they shouldn’t have done anything in the first place.

“But I also feel that I would have liked the issue of protected belief to have been addressed because I believe there are a lot of people who also, like me, are anti-Zionist, believe that it’s a perfectly legitimate belief, and they have no recourse.”

The party’s case against her had rumbled on since 2018, when it was under intense pressure to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

Neslen was sent a “reminder of conduct” in 2018, and was given a formal warning by the party in 2020, again relating to her social media activity.

Her lawyers said the second warning came despite none of her other tweets being written while she was a Labour member, and some having already been considered in a separate investigation.

Neslen said the party has refused to apologize to her. She added that she was a “committed Zionist” before she visited Israel, and pledged never to back down from her views.

“I want the conversation to continue, I want Jewish people to be able to be as free talking about anti-Zionism as they are about Zionism,” she said. 

“You shouldn’t silence people who you disagree with, and although Zionism is for many Jews a sense of identity, (it’s) not for all and we all have a right to our views.”

She called on Labour to drop cases against other party members facing similar investigations. 

Jewish Voices for Labour, of which Neslen is a member, says it knows of 46 Jewish Labour members who have faced or are facing disciplinary charges relating to allegations of antisemitism.

“To say that we are insulting Jews is wrong,” said Neslen. “We are acting in accord with what we regard as Jewish values and Jewish ethics, and I’m not going to change that.”

Topics: UK Diana Neslen UK Labour Party Israel Zionism

Jewish woman investigated for antisemitism by UK's Labour Party threatens to sue
World
Jewish woman investigated for antisemitism by UK's Labour Party threatens to sue
UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach
World
UK Labour Party kicks out veteran filmmaker Ken Loach

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
  • Thaher Tarawneh and his friends had been forced to pray outside because prayer room was closed
  • Formal probe underway as parents mull removing him from Ark Soane Academy over religious discrimination
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim schoolboy in London who was physically stopped by a teacher from praying was told it was an “act of defiance.”

Thaher Tarawneh, 12, had been forced to pray outside because his school’s prayer room was closed.

He and his friends were praying in the playground of the recently opened Ark Soane Academy when they were interrupted and aggressively told to “stop at once.”

Tarawneh continued to pray while his friends fled the scene. At that point, a member of staff allegedly grabbed him around the waist and removed his blazer from the floor, which he was using as a prayer mat.

He was then sent home for the afternoon and forced to sign a statement that he said was not a true reflection of events.

His father told MyLondon: “We try to educate our children to have certain beliefs, and it should not be up to any member of staff to try to challenge them.

“It is my understanding that the other children ran away because they were terrified of this staff member shouting.”

He added: “Thaher knows to not stop his prayer unless there is something urgent. So for this member of staff to interrupt that and then proceed to manhandle my son, it’s not acceptable.”

Tarawneh’s parents asked to see CCTV footage of the incident, but say their request was denied upon arrival at the school.

They have filed a formal complaint with the school and with Ealing Council. The school has confirmed a formal investigation is underway.

Tarawneh’s parents are considering removing him from the school, saying he may be “being discriminated against because of his religion.”

Matthew Neuberger, principal of Ark Soane Academy, said: “We investigated the incident when it was brought to our attention, including reviewing all available evidence and interviewing all involved.

“A formal complaint has now been made, and normal procedures will be followed to ensure this is dealt with fairly and appropriately.

“Our school prides itself on the support we provide to students of all faiths and none, and we are committed to providing an inclusive environment for everyone.”

Topics: UK Muslim Islam Islamophobia

The boy, who was struggling with his homework, was referred to Prevent anti-extremism program after he was overheard saying he wished school would burn down. (Shutterstock)
World
Muslim boy referred to UK government anti-extremist program
The boy's teacher is said to have panicked and reported the child to Britain's anti-terror watchdog, Prevent, after mistaking the "alms" for "arms." (Screenshot)
World
'Alms' not 'arms': Muslim boy, 11, reported to UK terror watchdog after teacher's mixup

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner
Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner
  • Dame Rachel de Souza: ‘An international conference is the least we can do. It’s absolutely heartbreaking’
  • 1m children could die of malnutrition by March: Ex-UN undersecretary-general
Updated 42 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The world must act now to tackle Afghanistan’s growing humanitarian crisis, England’s children’s commissioner has said.

Responding to Sky News reports of children being locked up in prisons for “stealing bicycles,” growing hunger and the sale of young children and organs, Dame Rachel de Souza echoed calls by politicians to help those in need through a “pledging conference.”

She told Sky News: “An international conference is the least we can do. This needs major action. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see those reports, but we mustn’t turn away, and I think this is one of those situations where everybody — all of us — every government, internationally, must act to support those children.”

She added: “To think of those children in the middle of winter ... and the stories about selling young girls, is just awful and we really must act. We can’t in 2022 have children experiencing this.”

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been among the most vocal advocates of a donor conference to raise $4.4 billion in funds to stave off mass starvation and death among Afghan children.

He said the money “must come now or Afghans will conclude the West will never help them — even in their hour of greatest need.”

Afghanistan is “now a land all but forgotten — and our eyes have turned away as the planet’s biggest humanitarian disaster unfolds and people die, many frozen to death,” he wrote in the Daily Mirror.

“Urgently needed aid to pay for food, healthcare and girls’ schooling is not flowing in anything like the amounts needed.”

Mark Lowcock, a former UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said: “The vast majority of the population are starving and that is the reason people resort to these extreme measures.

“It’s not at all appropriate to enforce a sort of collective punishment on the total population of the country because you don’t like the regime that those people haven’t chosen.”

Baroness Amos, another former UN undersecretary-general, told Sky News that if money is not urgently sent to the country, 3 million children under 5 “will face acute malnutrition by March. Of those, a million children will die.”

The UK Foreign Office last month pledged to release an additional £97 million ($131 million) in promised emergency aid for Afghanistan, which the department said will provide 2.7 million people with food, health services and water.

But even with additional funds, millions in Afghanistan will remain in danger of starvation, impoverished and freezing until a longer-term solution is found.

Billions of dollars’ worth of Afghan money held in overseas banks or organizations was frozen when the Taliban seized the country from the Western-backed government.

Late last month, the World Bank came under pressure from a group of charities, including Save the Children, to release more than $1.2 billion in Afghan cash which has been frozen since last year.

Gwen Hines, head of Save the Children UK, urged the US and UK to push to unblock the trust fund to support education and health. 

“It becomes a vicious circle with everybody waiting for everybody else. But people need to get through winter or they will starve,” she said. “Parents are selling their children. We can’t wait, we have to act now.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis afghan children

KSrelief continues aid work in Jordan, Afghanistan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues aid work in Jordan, Afghanistan

UK must pressure Houthis to free detained Briton: Amnesty International

UK must pressure Houthis to free detained Briton: Amnesty International
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

UK must pressure Houthis to free detained Briton: Amnesty International

UK must pressure Houthis to free detained Briton: Amnesty International
  • Iran-backed Yemeni militia has held Luke Symons for almost 5 years without charge
  • His family says he was tortured, forced to ‘confess’ to spying for London
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Rights group Amnesty International has urged the UK government to apply more pressure on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to free a British man who has been detained without charge for almost five years.

Luke Symons, 29, from Wales, has been held by the Houthis in the capital Sanaa since his arrest at a security checkpoint in the southwestern city of Taiz on April 4, 2017. 

His family said he has been accused by the Houthis of spying for the British government but has yet to be formally charged with an offense.

His family added that Symons was tortured to make him “confess” to being a spy, and as a result of beatings his arm was broken.

Amnesty said he is being held in solitary confinement, and during his last phone call with family last week he said his detention conditions were having a serious detrimental impact on his physical and mental health.

His wife, a Yemeni national, expressed similar concern for his welfare after visiting him in jail last month.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s CEO, said: “Luke has already endured almost five grueling years behind bars, and it’s long overdue that the government properly engaged with his family and exerted sustained pressure on the Houthis to get him out of jail and back home to Cardiff.”

His local MP Kevin Brennan raised the issue in Parliament last month, saying Symons “is a young man from an ordinary Cardiff family with ties to Yemen because of Cardiff’s seafaring past. He is the innocent victim of the conflict who has been held without charge or trial for almost five years.”

Brennan added: “As he approaches his 30th birthday, I call for his captors to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he can be with his wife and child. I also call for the UK government to begin a new initiative to help secure his release before his mental and physical health deteriorate any further.”

A 2018 report by Human Rights Watch said: “The Houthi armed group in Yemen has frequently taken hostages and committed other serious abuses against people in their custody.”

Detainees endure “terrible conditions” that include “poor hygiene; limited access to toilets, causing some to defecate on themselves; and lack of food and health care,” HRW added.

They also have “no defined process for challenging their detention or reporting mistreatment.”

Topics: UK Amnesty international Houthis Iran Luke Symons

Saudi teachers return home after Houthi kidnapping
Saudi Arabia
Saudi teachers return home after Houthi kidnapping
Houthis kidnap five women in Al-Bayda
Middle-East
Houthis kidnap five women in Al-Bayda

Mikati holds meeting to save Lebanese education sector
Mikati holds meeting to save Lebanese education sector
iGan Partners & UAE's Belhoul launch $250m MedTech innovation fund
iGan Partners & UAE's Belhoul launch $250m MedTech innovation fund
Houthis 'use civilian port, airport to launch ballistic missile attacks'
A general view of the Hodeida port in the Yemeni port city, west of the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
US offers $10 million reward to help track Daesh-K leader
US offers $10 million reward to help track Daesh-K leader
Lebanon: Muslim cleric shunned for playing keyboard
Muslim scholar Sayed Hussein Al-Husseini at the piano at his home in Dahieh, Beirut in 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)

