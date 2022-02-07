You are here

Banque Saudi Fransi reports 123% profit surge for 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi has reported a 123 percent profit surge during 2021, driven by a reduction in costs.

Profit peaked to SR3.45 billion ($920 million), compared to SR1.55 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was mainly attributed to a 33.4 percent decline in operating expenses, as well as an increase in operating income of 2 percent, the bank said in a statement to the Saudi exchange.

Lower impairment charges for credit losses limited the bank’s cost burden, while higher commission income drove the rise in operating income, it added.

The profit per share was solid during 2021 as it rose from SR1.24 to SR2.7.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has revealed ambitions to set up an innovation center for regional aquaculture genomic research and development, according to a senior official.

“To accelerate the adaptation of native species to the conditions of its sea cages, NEOM will lead a Red Sea marine species biotech development program that will also support other aquaculture production needs,” Juan Carlos Motamayor, executive director of NEOM’s food sector, told Arab News. 

The statements come as discussions around aquaculture become prominent across the region, led by the Kingdom’s hosting of the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference last month. 

Motamayor highlighted NEOM’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture, which is in line with its overarching goal of “regenerative tourism,” where preserving natural life is important. 

Speaking specifically about the futuristic Saudi city’s sea farming strategy, the NEOM official said their program is focused on cultivating Red Sea native species, and exploring ways to produce on a large scale. 

“Our aquaculture and marine species development programs showcase NEOM’s commitment to enriching marine life in the area and accelerating the growth of multiple native fish species through effective technological science-based solutions that are instrumental to conserving the natural environment,” Motamayor explained.

The projects also aim to contribute to the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency targets, and to support the growth of the seafood export sector, Motamayor added. 

These efforts will also contribute to NEOM’s goal to create job opportunities for locals. 

“NEOM’s seafood production projects and land-based aquaculture operations will be some of the largest in the Kingdom, unlocking unique work opportunities for local talent and further contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” he said. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended higher for a second consecutive day on Monday, up 0.37 percent to 12,249 points, as the earnings wave continued.

The parallel market Nomu edged 0.14 percent lower to 25,281 points, led by glass manufacturer Obeikan on its debut, up 30 percent.

On TASI, Amana Insurance remained resilient as it topped the gainers with a 4.38 percent surge.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, inched up by 0.4 percent, while Alinma Bank declined 1.85 percent amid trading of over 13.5 million shares.

Petrochemical giant SABIC saw a 0.33 percent decline in its share price.

Shares in Saudi shipping giant Bahri were up 1.96 percent, after announcing the board’s recommendation to boost capital by 25 percent.

However, National Shipping Co., as it’s formally known, earlier reported an 88 percent fall in 2021 profit, as lower global shipping rates weighed on revenues.

Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. dropped 3.77 percent after posting a 20 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter of their fiscal year starting Sept. 1, 2021, compared to a year earlier.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.98 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.58 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

The inaugural World Defense Show aims to support Saudi Arabia’s military ecosystem, as the government pursues efforts to localize 50 percent of the industry.

The event, which will take from 6-9 March in Riyadh and become a biennial event thereafter, aims to compete with established rivals such as the Farnborough International Airshow or the Paris Air Show, in attracting major players in the military, security and space industries.

World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey told Arab News: “There are defense shows around the world, and Saudi Arabia thought it was time to bring one of those shows here. Firms around the world want to come and understand the market, and understand how to do business here.”

Saudi Arabia’s defense budget is SR171 billion ($46 billion) this year, a 10% decrease from the 2021, but a figure that still puts it in the top ten military spenders in the world.

However, World Defense Show is also integral to showcasing the Kingdom’s fast growing domestic defense manufacturing sector to international buyers.

The event is run by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), which regulates the Kingdom’s defense firms, and is tasked with localizing half of the nation’s military spending in line with Vision 2030 plans to diversify the economy. 

The decrease in spending is seen as evidence that GAMI is making progress on its target to create an indigenous defense industry. 

Among the blue chip companies attending will be Brazilian aerospace and defence group Embraer, US giants Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, China’s NORINCO, and UK manufacturer Rolls Royce.

In total, the event, which will take place in a purpose built 800,000 sqm venue in Riyadh, will host 800 firms from around the world

Pearcey points out that around 125 companies will be local Saudi businesses who will take up around 27,000 sqm of the giant venue.

He said: “Part of the rationale for doing the show here is that we showcase all of the up and coming new companies so that international firms can see what Saudis are capable of.

Along with hosting big players from the US, Russia, China, and India, the event will also include tech firms that have recently been spun out of universities and are working on cutting edge defense and aerospace technologies.

Pearcey added: “We want to represent the entire supply chain ecosystem. Small companies supply the medium companies, and medium companies supply the large companies.

“We're expecting to see orders from the big players, but we're also expecting the exciting announcements from the smaller players as well.”

Work began organizing the show two years ago, and is set to generate revenue as a standalone event.

The event will create SR700 million of economic activity by 2030 and will support 4,800 Saudi-based jobs, according to a report by professional services firm EY.

Pearcey added that on this first show his team is currently 120 people, but will swell to between 3,000 and 4,000 staff when the event opens its doors, adding that between 50 percent and 60 percent of its supply chain will be Saudi-based.

The conference will mark International’s Women Day on 8 March, with a series of “women in defense events,” including discussions about potential careers in defense and aerospace manufacturing which will include Saudi female guest speakers in the industry.

It will also host a youth day that will invite young engineers to the conference.

The event site also holds a runway for airplanes, areas where vehicles can be demonstrated, as well as a command and control center.

Pearcy said: “The command and control center will show all the different forces are working together. The show itself covers land, air, sea satellite space. The center is the epitome of how all of those different things work together.

“And it makes us a unique show. Nobody else can do the live displays like we're going to do.”

The day before the conference begins Riyadh will host a defense forum, with major industry figures coming together to discuss key topics. It will be followed by an airplane salute over the city.

Pearcey said: “We're expecting 60 to 80 military aircraft to fly over the city of Riyadh and really create a big spectacle for the public to see.”

The organizers of the Kingdom’s inaugural World Defense Show plan to make plenty of noise, in the capital, and across the industry.

 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended higher for a second consecutive day on Monday, up 0.37 percent to 12,249 points, as the earnings wave continued.

The parallel market Nomu edged 0.14 percent lower to 25,281 points, led by glass manufacturer Obeikan on its debut, up 30 percent.

On TASI, Amana Insurance remained resilient as it topped the gainers with a 4.38 percent surge.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, inched up by 0.4 percent, while Alinma Bank declined 1.85 percent amid trading of over 13.5 million shares.

Petrochemical giant SABIC saw a 0.33 percent decline in its share price.

Shares in Saudi shipping giant Bahri were up 1.96 percent, after announcing the board’s recommendation to boost capital by 25 percent.

However, National Shipping Co., as it’s formally known, earlier reported an 88 percent fall in 2021 profit, as lower global shipping rates weighed on revenues.

Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. dropped 3.77 percent after posting a 20 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter of their fiscal year starting Sept. 1, 2021, compared to a year earlier.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.98 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.58 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

Tesla Inc. said on Monday it received a subpoena from the US securities regulator in November related to the SEC settlement that required top boss Elon Musk’s tweets on material information to be vetted.


The disclosure in an annual filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission comes after Musk triggered a stock sell-off after asking his Twitter followers in November if he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company.


As of last close, the electric-car maker’s shares fell by nearly a fourth since the tweet.


Tesla in December was hit by a lawsuit over Musk’s social media posts including his Twitter poll on stock sales that pulled down its stock prices.


In 2018, Musk settled a lawsuit by the SEC over his tweet on taking the company private, agreeing to have the company’s lawyers pre-approve tweets with material information about the company.

BITCOIN HOLDINGS WORTH $2 BILLION


Tesla said on Monday the fair market value of the electric-vehicle maker’s bitcoin holdings as of Dec. 31 was $1.99 billion.


The company, which had invested $1.50 billion in bitcoin last year, said it registered about $101 million in impairment losses last year due to the value of bitcoin.


A drop in the value of bitcoin resulted in the company recording losses, as the value of its holdings fell.


Tesla had also briefly accepted the cryptocurrency as payment for sales of certain products.

However, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk stopped accepting the digital currency, citing environmental concerns around the mining of bitcoin.


The company said it gained $128 million on sales of bitcoin after selling a portion of its holdings in March. Tesla has not disclosed any change to its bitcoin holdings since. 

