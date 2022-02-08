Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank

JERUSALEM: Israel’s internal security agency says security forces killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks.
The Shin Bet says the three were in a vehicle and were killed in a clash with security forces on Tuesday. No Israelis were killed or wounded in the shooting, it said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths.
US military commander praises UAE’s ‘effective’ air defense system against Houthi attacks
His visit comes after a series of terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia against civilians in the UAE
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News
ABU DHABI: A top US military commander on Monday praised the UAE’s effective air defense system after it intercepted recent Houthi missile attacks on the country.
General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), told state news agency WAM that the US would work with the gulf country to further improve its defense system.
“We are happy to see that THAAD [the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system] employed successfully by UAE in the first two combat employments of that system. So, that’s been very good, and I know that it sends a strong message of reassurance to everyone in UAE,” said McKenzie, who is on an official visit to the UAE.
His visit comes after a series of terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia against civilians in the UAE.
The UAE’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced in January that its forces had intercepted and destroyed missiles launched by the militia in Yemen.
General McKenzie, who oversees the US forces in the Middle East, added: “We are working with our partners here in the region and with the industry back in the United States to develop solutions that would work against drones. We would like to work against drones what we call ‘Left of Launch,’ [which means] before they can be launched.”
“And if you can’t do that, you will certainly be able to shoot them down as they reach their intended target,” he explained. “In all of those areas we’re working with our friends internationally as well as with industries in the US to become more effective at that.”
McKenzie emphasised that his visit was ‘a great opportunity’ to assure the UAE of the US’ constant support and the strong ties between with the two nations.
“I think the UAE has one of the most professional militaries in the region. They’re very well-led, and I think the UAE is a very safe and secure place,” he said.
With sustainability becoming a global priority, the new policy will be evaluated over several stages until single-use bags are completely banned within a span of two years.
The changes aim to improve the environment in order to enhance residents’ quality of life, as studies have shown a direct correlation between the two.
In parallel, government entities in Dubai have implemented programs that will help enhance environmental protection and resource conservation.
These include integrated waste management strategies for the emirate; reducing harmful fishing practices such as banning the use of nets; and the enforcement of fees for waste disposal, which was implemented at the beginning of the year.
The Dubai Government has also invested in several projects aimed at turning waste into resources.
The general public has also been encouraged by government officials to practice waste segregation and disposal.
Sanctions should not block aid for civilians in need: UAE envoy
Emirati ambassador tells Security Council that sanctions should constantly be reappraised and potential related humanitarian issues addressed
US envoy said that it was the legal and moral right of states to impose sanctions on their own where appropriate
Updated 08 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: The UAE on Monday said that sanctions remain an important tool under the UN Charter in maintaining international peace but underscored that sanctions should avoid adverse humanitarian or socioeconomic effects and their unintended consequences.
Sanctions “should not hinder the work of humanitarian organizations or (prevent) life assistance from reaching those in need," Emirati Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Mohamed Abushahab told the Security Council.
He highlighted the need to minimize, while setting up a sanction regime, any potential unintended consequences sanctions may have.
“The council’s responsibility to address the humanitarian imperative does not end with its initial design of sanctions,” Abushahab said.
“The council should be responsive to issues as they arise, and seek to address them.
“This would be of benefit to all — the civilian population of affected countries, the humanitarians and private-sector actors who operate within that context, but also the member states bound to implement sanctions.”
Abushahab’s remarks came at a Security Council meeting convened by Russia, who holds the presidency of the council this month.
The signature Russian event aimed to allow council members to examine a host of issues related to UN sanctions.
In its concept note for the meeting, Russia acknowledged the Security Council’s shift from imposing comprehensive sanctions to targeted sanctions to mitigate their unintended effects on civilian populations but warned that a careful humanitarian assessment was often ignored while designing sanction regimes.
Russia said that the Security Council should consider suspending sanctions during emergency situations “to prevent additional humanitarian and socioeconomic pressures on countries under sanctions.”
Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs, reminded the council that sanctions were “not an end in themselves” and should work in tandem with “direct political dialogue, mediation, peacekeeping and special political missions.”
“There are currently 14 council sanctions regimes,” DiCarlo said. “They support conflict resolution in Libya, Mali, South Sudan and Yemen.
“They constrain the proliferation activities of the DPRK and the terrorist threat posed by (Daesh), Al-Qaeda and their affiliates.”
US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Security Council should continue to use sanctions “to improve the lives of people in conflict zones, protect civilians and promote the peaceful resolution of disputes.
However, she lamented that “certain (Security) Council members have blocked critical designations of peace process spoilers, high-profile terrorists, human rights abusers and sanctions evaders.
“They have blocked the routine appointment of members of sanctions expert panels, including experts in humanitarian affairs. They make it harder for the tool to work as intended. We need to work together to fix this.”
The US envoy added: “When member states willfully ignore sanctions evasion activity or fail themselves to live up to the commitments we have all made to enforce these measures, they undermine the tool’s utility and the work of the council itself.
“Meanwhile, it is the legal and moral right of individual member states or other multilateral groups to impose sanctions on their own, where appropriate, to achieve these important ends.”
In this file photo taken on May 25, 2021, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gives a joint statement with the US secretary of state, at the Palestinian Authority (PA) headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP)
Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020
Updated 08 February 2022
AFP
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestine Liberation Organization named loyalists of Mahmud Abbas to top leadership posts on Monday, with Hussein Al-Sheikh appointed to the organization’s executive committee.
But no decision was made on naming a new PLO secretary general and chief negotiator with Israel, two key posts held by Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020 after contracting coronavirus.
At the end of the rare two-day meeting of the PLO’s central committee, officials said the roles would be filled at a later date.
Ahead of the meeting, analysts had said the 86-year-old Abbas, the PLO’s chairman, was seeking to elevate Sheikh, perhaps to position him as a favored successor to take charge as president of the Palestinian Authority.
Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020.
Abbas loyalist Rawhi Fattouh was elected chair of the Palestinian National Council — the PLO’s parliament in exile.
Analysts have said that support for the PLO, an organization founded in 1964 and charged with leading the battle for statehood against Israel, was growing increasingly unpopular among Palestinian people, amid frustration over its failures to hold open elections for key positions.
Addressing PLO executives on Sunday, Abbas pledged commitment to reform, calling it a “continuous process.”
But as the meeting started Sunday demonstrations calling for Abbas’s resignation were held in Ramallah and in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas Islamists.
Hamas is not part of the PLO, and has boycotted the organization over its decision to negotiate with Israel.
Abduction ordeal of 6-year-old Fawaz Qetaifan prompts pushback against cruelty and lawlessness in war-torn Syria
Sources say the kidnapped boy might soon be released as the family has secured the ransom money demanded by his captors
Fawaz was on his way to school last November when he was snatched in an incident that has become all too common in Syria
Updated 08 February 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Fawaz Qetaifan, a six-year-old Syrian boy who was kidnapped on his way to school in Daraa four months ago, could be returned to his parents in the coming hours or days after his family raised the ransom to secure his release, sources have told Arab News.
“It seems that the issue will be resolved within the next 48 hours as the money has been raised,” Rami Abdulrahman, founder of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Arab News.
“We do not know who kidnapped him for sure. Kidnappings have been increasing in all areas of Syria.”
The abduction of Fawaz captured the world’s attention in recent days after graphic video footage surfaced on social media showing the boy, stripped to his underwear, being savagely beaten by his kidnappers.
In the shocking images, the boy can be heard crying: “For Allah’s sake stop hitting me.”
His cries for mercy touched a nerve with people throughout the Arab world and beyond, especially in Morocco, where this week a desperate struggle to save a five-year-old boy named Rayan Aourram from the bottom of a well ended in tragedy.
For a moment, Rayan’s ordeal placed renewed focus, importance and value on the life of a child, drawing reactions from hundreds of thousands of well-wishers hoping for his survival. Fawaz is now widely seen as “Syria’s Rayan,” with calls on social media for him to be rescued from a “different type of hole.”
Fawaz’s ordeal began in November as he walked to school with his sister in their home village of Itmaa in Daraa, southern Syria, and two motorbikes pulled up alongside them. According to witnesses, a female passenger pointed at Fawaz and three men grabbed him before speeding away with their captive.
The boy has not been seen in person since but his story became widely known across Syria owing to a series of chilling videos his kidnappers have used to extort ransom money from his family.
The abductors contacted Fawaz’s parents on WhatsApp before switching to Telegram, which allows the sender to remain untraceable. They initially demanded a ransom of 500 million Syrian pounds ($200,000) for the safe return of their child but reduced the sum to 400 million. The brutality in the videos sent by the kidnappers has gradually grown worse.
“This will be the state of the boy every day,” the kidnappers said in a message accompanying the video of Fawaz being beaten.
Fawaz’s uncle told local media that the captors had threatened to torture the child unless the ransom is paid. He added that they said they would cut off one of the boy’s fingers each day until the family pays up.
The family reportedly cobbled together much of the ransom by selling their land and anything else they had of value. The rest was crowdfunded in the past few days by the Qetaifan tribe.
Abdulhakim Al-Qetaifan, a Syrian actor who is from the same tribe, recently posted a video on Facebook in which he talked about the child’s plight.
“We thank everyone who has extended their love and aid to help free (Fawaz) from these beasts,” he said. “We have decided to collect the money. If we are not able to, we will reach out, but we thank everyone who has offered.”
Even if Fawaz is returned safely to his family, the payment of the ransom and the failure of the Syrian authorities to track down the kidnappers means many more children could be at risk of similar ordeals.
Even in a war-torn country so inured to cruelty and lawlessness in recent years, scenes of a young child begging for his life as his adult captors ruthlessly beat him have stirred a collective pushback against the country’s seemingly never-ending social decay.
Syria has become one of the most lawless places on earth. Extortion, kidnapping, blood feuds and revenge killings are rampant — and often occur with impunity.
“I worry about my children,” Hassan, a resident of Daraa who did not want to give his full name, told Arab News. “I bought a gun and I sleep near it every night.
“I am in a constant state of worry because I cannot accompany my girls to school. I dread to think what these beasts would do to my girls, who are 7 and 12. This country has turned into a lawless land; it is kill or be killed. It is a struggle for safety and survival every day.”
A 2020 report by Syrians For Truth and Justice, titled Daraa: Child Kidnappings Haunt Locals, documented 31 abductions of children between January and August that year. Like Fawaz, many of the victims were taken on their way to school. Others were playing outdoors. As in the case of the abduction of Fawaz, the report mentioned a woman accompanying the kidnappers.
It also found that many of the kidnappings happened near government security checkpoints, giving rise to suspicions that the army or security personnel were somehow complicit. Moreover, when families reported the kidnappings to authorities, no action was taken. Some of the children mentioned in the report were rescued but others, as young as 10 years old, are still missing.
“Kidnapping cases have been happening throughout the Syrian war,” Bassam Al-Ahmad, the co-founder and CEO of Syrians For Truth and Justice, told Arab News.
“Daraa has witnessed a lot of cases. Abductors came from all factions, rebels, mercenaries and regime thugs. The kidnappings continued to happen despite the areas falling under Russian and governmental control.”
Under Syrian law, kidnappings are classified as “crimes against freedom and honor.” The penal code states that if a kidnapper abducts a minor, he can be imprisoned for between six months and three years. If a ransom is demanded, the perpetrators can face up to 20 years in jail. If the child is murdered or sexually abused, the death penalty can be imposed.
Such cases rarely reach a courtroom, however. And with multiple armed factions roaming the country — be they pro-government, opposition or extremist elements — it is almost impossible to know who to turn to for help if a family member is abducted.
A decade of war, a crumbling economy and a complete breakdown in trust have left the population facing living conditions that continue to deteriorate. Food prices have skyrocketed beyond the means of many to pay, and job opportunities are scarce or nonexistent. Against this backdrop, kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative alternative.
“People have resorted to such ways to make money,” Al-Ahmad told Arab News. “We are talking about a country with no laws, a country with hungry people. The abductors coming from all sides is actually the norm.
“While the Syrian government is technically the one responsible for people’s safety and implementing the law, it is difficult to expect any results with everything going at the moment.”