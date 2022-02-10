You are here

Uber reports $892 mn Q4 profit, topping expectations

Uber reports $892 mn Q4 profit, topping expectations
Revenues jumped 83 percent to $5.8 billion. (Shutterstock)
AFP

NEW YORK: Uber announced $892 million in quarterly profits Wednesday on surging revenues as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a strong demand recovery following the latest COVID-19 wave.
The San Francisco-based company notched increases across its operations, including its signature ride service, food delivery and freight operations, which saw revenues more than triple from year-ago levels following an acquisition of logistics company Transplace.
Uber also had gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with a year ago, reflecting improving demand but also greater availability of drivers following a recruitment push.
Revenues jumped 83 percent to $5.8 billion.
“Our results demonstrate just how far we’ve come since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.
“While the omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back, with gross bookings up 25 percent month-on-month in the most recent week.”
“Of course Covid remains a part of our lives,” Khosrowshahi added. “The silver lining is that the impacts are becoming more muted as we learn to live with a virus. Lockdowns are less strict, and vaccines are available across the world.”
Profits were boosted by $1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber’s equity investments. The transportation company lost $968 million in the year-ago period.
Uber added 325,000 workers to its platform during the quarter, bringing total worker volumes to 4.4 million people, the largest since the second quarter of 2021.
Khosrowshahi described the shifts in demand in response to changing macro conditions as “a fast twitch muscle” compared with labor, which tends to fluctuate less quickly.
“Now that we’re seeing the omicron bounce back, we’re pretty confident that our supply situation is looking good right now and it’s going to look good,” Khosrowshahi said of the labor situation.
Shares jumped 5.8 percent to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

Topics: Uber

stc unit enters Pakistani market with AWAL Telecom acquisition

stc unit enters Pakistani market with AWAL Telecom acquisition
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s TAWAL, one of stc subsidiaries, has entered Pakistan’s market through the full acquisition of AWAL Telecom, in a move that marks the company’s first International expansion outside the Kingdom.

The deal is to see AWAL rebranded as TAWAL Pakistan and form the launchpad of TAWAL’s operations in the country following the regulatory approval from the Pakistani authorities.

“Pakistan is an exciting market with high growth potential, and TAWAL is looking forward to extending our digital transformation and ICT infrastructure development capabilities to the country,” Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO at TAWAL, said. 

“The country is witnessing growing mobile service penetration, which is creating infrastructural demand that TAWAL is ideally placed to address,” he added. 

Pakistan has seen its mobile voice and mobile broadband subscriptions witnessing double-digit growth in recent years, with the expansion of 4G LTE and 5G mobile networks expected to drive its market and revenue growth.  

Launched in 2019, TAWAL is a subsidiary of Saudi telecom giant stc that owns a portfolio of over 15,500 telecom towers in the Kingdom. 

 

 

Topics: #telecoms #SAUDI ARABIA #pakistan

Feds arrest New York couple, seize $3.6bn in stolen cryptocurrency

Feds arrest New York couple, seize $3.6bn in stolen cryptocurrency
Arab News

RIYADH: A New York couple has been arrested for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency funds — a crime which carries up to five years in prison if they are convicted, CNN Business reported.

Law enforcement officials seized $3.6 billion of that money in what Deputy US Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, called “the department's largest financial seizure ever.”

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan have also been accused of attempting to launder money taken in a massive hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016.

The arrests and confiscation of funds represented a victory for law enforcement in the US amid a large number of thefts from cryptocurrency platforms.

Hackers in recent years have made hundreds of millions of dollars simultaneously in attacks on virtual currency exchanges.

Last year, US officials recovered $2.3 million of the $4.4 million in ransom that Colonial Pipeline paid to a Russian-speaking gang.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist

Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian economy is projected to grow by 5.5 percent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year as it restores pre-pandemic growth rates, according to the chief economist at the World Bank in Egypt, Sarah Al-Nashar.

Assuming the pandemic gradually recedes, the African country is also expected to achieve a similar growth rate in the fiscal year to follow as well, she added, according to Alarabiya.

While public debt remains a challenge facing the Egyptian economy, the country is following policies to reduce the budget deficit, and is pursuing methods to enhance debt management and diversify sources of funding, the chief economist explained.

The Egyptian debt is mostly local and could be recycled the same way the external debt was, via new types of financing such as green bonds, Al-Nahsar disclosed.

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy

Saudi marketing firm Tihama losses narrow by 18.1% on pandemic recovery

Saudi marketing firm Tihama losses narrow by 18.1% on pandemic recovery
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., saw its losses shrink by 18 percent in the last nine months of 2021.

Net losses reached SR30.6 million ($8.16 million) compared to SR37.4 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This was mainly due to an increase in gross profit of approximately SR6.9 million, led by the retail sector, the company said.

Tihama said the narrowing of losses was also because of the new branches they opened,  and the gradual recovery from the pandemic that hit the advertising industry.

Topics: Tihama

Saudi workers lead Central Jeddah project, says CEO

Saudi workers lead Central Jeddah project, says CEO
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Work to regenerate central Jeddah is largely being carried out by Saudis, according to the head of the project.

CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Central Jeddah project Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al-Saleem oversees the SR75 billion ($20 billion) plan to develop 5.7 million square meters of the port city, which will include major international landmarks — such as an opera house, a museum, a sports stadium, and coral farms.

It will also feature a marina, restaurants, beach resorts, over 2700 hotel rooms and 17,000 homes in the Kingdom’s second-largest city, which has a population of around 4 million.

In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya, Al-Saleem said that the project is designed to turn the area into a cultural and sports tourist destination.

But he also pointed out that many of the workers across its sites are Saudi locals.

He said that the project has a mix of male and female engineers, with 85 percent of the company’s staff made up of Saudis, 30 percent of whom are women.

Al-Saleem went on to outline plans for the area’s existing desalination plant, hospital and sports stadium.

He said that the desalination plant will be developed into a museum showcasing the desalination sector, as well as other industries in the Kingdom.

Al-Saleem added: “As for the hospital, it will remain as it is, while the stadium will be demolished, and a new stadium, that has been designed to meet the highest FIFA requirements, will be constructed instead of the old one.

He said: “The project is bordered by the Al-Salam Palace from the south and extends to include the city’s desalination plant. It also lies between the sea and the King Abdul Aziz Road.”

The project head said that the state owns both locations on which the project will be built, according to the interview on the Saudi satellite TV channel.

This means that there will be no need for the expropriation of land, with legal property documents having already been transferred to the Saudi Public Investment Fund( PIF), which is behind the development. The sovereign wealth fund also plans to attract local and foreign investors.

In December 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the master development of the project, formerly known as New Jeddah Downtown.

The development company is currently working with the relevant authorities to carry out the regeneration according to an approved timescale.

The project, which aims to add SR47 billion to the Kingdom's economy by 2030, will be carried out in three phases, the first of which will be completed by the end of 2027, and will then begin to cater to residents and visitors.

The operational work of the project will pave the way for the local private sector to play a part in the project.

Topics: Jeddah Central development Jeddah Central Jeddah Central Jeddah

