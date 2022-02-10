You are here

Oil little changed as investors eye US-Iran talks

  • Brent crude futures slid 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $91.48 a barrel at 0425 GMT
SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged down on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in US crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.
Brent crude futures slid 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $91.48 a barrel at 0425 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.62 a barrel, down 4 cents.
Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows.
US crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels — their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 369,000-barrel rise.
US product supplied — the best proxy for demand — peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.
“We are seeing some consolidation after a fairly constructive EIA report,” said Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research.
However, investors are closely watching the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks which resumed this week. A deal could lift US sanctions on Iranian oil and ease global supply tightness.
The White House publicly pressured Iran on Wednesday to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement quickly, saying that it will be impossible to return to the accord if a deal is not struck within weeks.
“The core uncertainty remains whether Iran is willing to sign on the dotted line,” Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said, adding that the consultancy was holding onto a 40 percent call on a return to the agreement.
The restoration of sanction waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, which were announced last week, along with some positive comments from Russian diplomats, suggest that the parties are moving closer toward a deal, Patterson said.
“Any quick deal would likely put some further downward pressure on prices, as it would help alleviate some concerns over the lack of spare OPEC capacity,” he added.
Separately, US President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies and developments in the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, during a phone call on Wednesday.
Salman also spoke about maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets and emphasized the need to maintain the OPEC+ supply agreement, state news agency SPA said.
In Europe, US Vice President Kamala Harris will be meeting allies and partners in Munich next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine. 

Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering

Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering
RIYADH: Riyad Bank has completed the offering of US dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million, according to a bourse filing. 

Uber reports $892 mn Q4 profit, topping expectations

Uber reports $892 mn Q4 profit, topping expectations
NEW YORK: Uber announced $892 million in quarterly profits Wednesday on surging revenues as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a strong demand recovery following the latest COVID-19 wave.
The San Francisco-based company notched increases across its operations, including its signature ride service, food delivery and freight operations, which saw revenues more than triple from year-ago levels following an acquisition of logistics company Transplace.
Uber also had gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with a year ago, reflecting improving demand but also greater availability of drivers following a recruitment push.
Revenues jumped 83 percent to $5.8 billion.
“Our results demonstrate just how far we’ve come since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.
“While the omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back, with gross bookings up 25 percent month-on-month in the most recent week.”
“Of course Covid remains a part of our lives,” Khosrowshahi added. “The silver lining is that the impacts are becoming more muted as we learn to live with a virus. Lockdowns are less strict, and vaccines are available across the world.”
Profits were boosted by $1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber’s equity investments. The transportation company lost $968 million in the year-ago period.
Uber added 325,000 workers to its platform during the quarter, bringing total worker volumes to 4.4 million people, the largest since the second quarter of 2021.
Khosrowshahi described the shifts in demand in response to changing macro conditions as “a fast twitch muscle” compared with labor, which tends to fluctuate less quickly.
“Now that we’re seeing the omicron bounce back, we’re pretty confident that our supply situation is looking good right now and it’s going to look good,” Khosrowshahi said of the labor situation.
Shares jumped 5.8 percent to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

stc unit enters Pakistani market with AWAL Telecom acquisition

stc unit enters Pakistani market with AWAL Telecom acquisition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s TAWAL, one of stc subsidiaries, has entered Pakistan’s market through the full acquisition of AWAL Telecom, in a move that marks the company’s first International expansion outside the Kingdom.

The deal is to see AWAL rebranded as TAWAL Pakistan and form the launchpad of TAWAL’s operations in the country following the regulatory approval from the Pakistani authorities.

“Pakistan is an exciting market with high growth potential, and TAWAL is looking forward to extending our digital transformation and ICT infrastructure development capabilities to the country,” Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO at TAWAL, said. 

“The country is witnessing growing mobile service penetration, which is creating infrastructural demand that TAWAL is ideally placed to address,” he added. 

Pakistan has seen its mobile voice and mobile broadband subscriptions witnessing double-digit growth in recent years, with the expansion of 4G LTE and 5G mobile networks expected to drive its market and revenue growth.  

Launched in 2019, TAWAL is a subsidiary of Saudi telecom giant stc that owns a portfolio of over 15,500 telecom towers in the Kingdom. 

 

 

Feds arrest New York couple, seize $3.6bn in stolen cryptocurrency

Feds arrest New York couple, seize $3.6bn in stolen cryptocurrency
RIYADH: A New York couple has been arrested for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency funds — a crime which carries up to five years in prison if they are convicted, CNN Business reported.

Law enforcement officials seized $3.6 billion of that money in what Deputy US Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, called “the department's largest financial seizure ever.”

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan have also been accused of attempting to launder money taken in a massive hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016.

The arrests and confiscation of funds represented a victory for law enforcement in the US amid a large number of thefts from cryptocurrency platforms.

Hackers in recent years have made hundreds of millions of dollars simultaneously in attacks on virtual currency exchanges.

Last year, US officials recovered $2.3 million of the $4.4 million in ransom that Colonial Pipeline paid to a Russian-speaking gang.

Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist

Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist
RIYADH: The Egyptian economy is projected to grow by 5.5 percent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year as it restores pre-pandemic growth rates, according to the chief economist at the World Bank in Egypt, Sarah Al-Nashar.

Assuming the pandemic gradually recedes, the African country is also expected to achieve a similar growth rate in the fiscal year to follow as well, she added, according to Alarabiya.

While public debt remains a challenge facing the Egyptian economy, the country is following policies to reduce the budget deficit, and is pursuing methods to enhance debt management and diversify sources of funding, the chief economist explained.

The Egyptian debt is mostly local and could be recycled the same way the external debt was, via new types of financing such as green bonds, Al-Nahsar disclosed.

