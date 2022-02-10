Abu Dhabi plans new wholesale food market

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi plans to create a new wholesale food hub that will boost national food security, enhance its overall food supply chain, support local farming and facilitate trade.

The food center, spanning over an area of 3.3 square kilometers, one of the largest centers in the region, will be located in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, or KIZAD, according to a statement released by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

The announcement was made during the official inauguration at the project site.

The center will include a comprehensive platform of wholesale buyers and sellers, food logistics companies, and distributors from all over the world.

The project is led by Abu Dhabi Ports and UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Group, in partnership with Paris Rungis – which is said to be the largest food market in the world.

Such a move aims to “bring together local and international suppliers under one umbrella and provide them with the best innovative work methods within a developed infrastructure,” Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported, citing AD Port’s CEO.