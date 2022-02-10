Abu Dhabi plans new wholesale food market

You are here

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi plans to create a new wholesale food hub that will boost national food security, enhance its overall food supply chain, support local farming and facilitate trade.

The food center, spanning over an area of 3.3 square kilometers, one of the largest centers in the region, will be located in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, or KIZAD, according to a statement released by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

The announcement was made during the official inauguration at the project site.

The center will include a comprehensive platform of wholesale buyers and sellers, food logistics companies, and distributors from all over the world.

The project is led by Abu Dhabi Ports and UAE-based Ghassan Aboud Group, in partnership with Paris Rungis – which is said to be the largest food market in the world.

Such a move aims to “bring together local and international suppliers under one umbrella and provide them with the best innovative work methods within a developed infrastructure,” Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported, citing AD Port’s CEO.

RIYADH: The Gulf Bank of Kuwait has seen its net profit increase by 46 percent during 2021.

The bank recorded a net profit of 42.1 million Kuwaiti dinars ($139 million), compared to 28.8 million a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Kuwaiti bourse.

Profit growth was mainly driven by higher operating income which rose by 11.8 million Kuwaiti dinars year-on-year, as well as lower provisions and impairment losses.

Shareholders will receive a cash dividend of seven fils per share and five bonus shares for every 100 shares for 2021, the bank added.

Founded in 1960, Gulf Bank of Kuwait is one of the leading banks in Kuwait offering consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services.

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi-based marketing firm Tihama slipped by 1.44 percent in today’s trading session.

This came following the company’s plans to reduce its capital by 71 percent, which was approved by the Saudi stock market regulator today.

This entails decreasing the company’s capital from SR175 million ($46.6 million) to SR50 million, according to the Capital Market Authority.

Formally known as Tihama Advertising and Public Relations, the company saw its losses shrink by 18 percent in the last nine months of 2021.

Net losses reached SR30.6 million, compared to SR37.4 million a year earlier, a bourse filing earlier revealed.

The firm said that losses narrowed due to opening new branches and the gradual recovery from the pandemic which had earlier hit the advertising industry as a whole.

RIYADH: Aldar Properties is planning acquisitions worth 3.5 billion dirhams ($952 million), the company’s CEO said in an interview to Alarabiya. 

Talal Al-Dhiyebi stated that 80 percent of the upcoming acquisitions will be located in the UAE.

The focus of their future purchases will be on asset quality, in malls or office and residential projects, he said.

The upcoming scheme is part of a 5 billion dirhams plan, out of which 1.5 billion dirhams have been allocated in Egypt’s SODIC and the acquisition of Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties is a real estate development, management and investment company.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, is projecting the rate of inflation in the Kingdom to accelerate slightly in the first quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis. 

The forecast should be justified by an ongoing improvement in domestic demand and a rise in the level of inflation globally.

Consequently, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the rate of inflation in the first quarter is expected to remain stable, SAMA said in a report posted on its website.

SAMA also cited forecasts of World Bank global prices indices released October 2021 showing that in 2022 energy prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent and fertilizer prices to grow 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, the World Bank projected that in 2022 prices for agricultural products and foodstuffs will fall 3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as oil prices began to increase.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index – TASI – gained 0.52 percent to reach 12,269, while the parallel market Nomu lost 0.45 percent to reach 25,218.

In the energy marker, Brent crude prices reached $92.06 per barrel, and WTI rose to $90.37 per barrel.
 
Oil giant Aramco's shares rose 0.40 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom's largest bank, Al Rajhi Bank gained 1.22 percent, while Bank Aljazira gained 4.60 percent.

Following Riyad Bank's announcement that it had completed an offer of dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million, the stock rose 1.19 percent.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. was the biggest faller, ending the session down by 2.31 percent.

