SRMG upgraded to MSCI Saudi Arabia Standard Index, bringing constituents to 34

RIYADH: Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, has been upgraded from MSCI Saudi Arabia Small Cap Index to the MSCI Saudi Arabia Standard Index by American research-based indexes and analytics firm MSCI.

This comes as part of the results of MSCI’s February 2022 Quarterly Index Review.

Accordingly, the number of constituents in the MSCI Saudi Arabia Standard Index to 34.

Meanwhile, Saudi Cement Co. was downgraded from MSCI Saudi Arabia Standard Index to MSCI Saudi Arabia Small Cap Index, bringing the index constituents to 52.

The updates will come into effect at the close of trading on February 28, Argaam reported.