President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed “Egypt’s firm support for the leadership and government in Tunisia in taking any measures to preserve the integrity of the Tunisian state and achieve stability in the country.”
During his meeting yesterday evening in the French city of Brest with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden, President El-Sisi spoke of “Egypt’s confidence in the ability of the Tunisian authority, led by President Kais Saied, to cross the current delicate stage to a future that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Tunisian people.”
The Egyptian president’s spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that the president asked to convey his greetings to his Tunisian counterpart, expressing the appreciation that Egypt, its leadership and people have for the close historical bonds that unite the two countries.
The Tunisian prime minister affirmed “Tunisia’s pride in the solid and extended ties between the two countries and the Tunisian side’s keenness to continue the pace of consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries on regional issues of common concern, in the face of various challenges in the region at the current time.” He expressed appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in support of Tunisia and its vital role in maintaining regional security and stability.
The spokesman added that the talks touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, especially with regard to facilitating the movement of trade exchange and increasing the volume of inter-investment.
The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in Libya. They agreed to intensify joint coordination to support all efforts aimed at preserving Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity.
