ADEN: Yemen’s Armed Forces said they carried out 1,292 strikes against Houthi military targets over 24 hours, claiming more than 430 militia members had been eliminated and over 100 military vehicles and other assets destroyed or disabled.

In a statement issued as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, the military spokesperson said the strikes targeted defensive positions, fortifications, trenches, firing positions, reserve gathering areas and transport and supply vehicles.

WATCH: Yemen’s Armed Forces carried out 1,292 strikes against Houthi military targets over 24 hours, claiming more than 430 militia members had been eliminated and over 100 military vehicles and other assets destroyed or disabled @spokespersonyem https://t.co/HpCFKsAkaA https://t.co/CTmVFDM6FF — Arab News (@arabnews) October 16, 2026

The spokesperson said fire support had helped prepare for ground assaults and advance operations against the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

On the eastern front in Marib, government forces made further advances, widened their breakthrough and taken control of several positions and key elevated areas, the statement said.

On the southern and western fronts, forces were continuing to increase operational pressure on the Houthis and weaken their capabilities, according to the spokesperson.

Military engineering units were also clearing mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the militia, opening routes for advancing forces and securing areas recaptured during the fighting.

In Taiz, airstrikes hit Houthi reinforcement convoys and combat formations, the statement said. It added that Yemeni forces and the Popular Resistance had detained several Houthi field commanders, who were being handled in accordance with military and legal procedures.

The spokesperson urged residents in Houthi-controlled areas to protect their sons from recruitment campaigns, warning against sending them to fight for what the statement described as a project serving external agendas and seeking to subjugate Yemenis.