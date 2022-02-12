You are here

Arabian Drilling Co. raises SAR2 bn from its first Sukuk issue

(Shutterstock)
  • Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi-based drilling company, has successfully raised SAR2 billion ($533 million) from the local debt market
Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi-based drilling company, has successfully raised SAR2 billion ($533 million) from the local debt market.

The transaction attracted large demand from various investor groups. Final order booked reached more than SAR5.5 billion which allowed the company to increase the issuance size from its original plan of less than SAR1.6 billion to SAR2 billion.

The demand also allowed the Sukuk pricing to land at Sibor+1.60 percent which was the low end of price guidance for 5-years tenor.

HSBC Saudi Arabia acted as Lead Coordinator of the transaction whereas HSBC Saudi and Fransi Capital were the joint lead managers for the issuance. Riyad Capital was appointed as the Sukuk holders’ agent and payment administrator 

“ADC has an established strong name in the oil industry for many years. The Sukuk issuance was mainly designed to expand the awareness of ADC impressive operational and financial track record to the wider market. The current conditions in the energy market is ideal for growth opportunities and such Sukuk financing will allow ADC to continue its journey to comfort its position as a leading national and future regional player in its field,” Ali Alghamdi, managing director administration of Arabian Drilling Company commented.

Established in 1964, Arabian Drilling Company is a joint stock company owned by Schlumberger and Taqa which is 45 percent owned by PIF. ADC is specialized in onshore and offshore drilling and owns a fleet of 45 active rigs.

 

More volatility is expected for U.S. investors as Ukraine concerns startle markets

  • Geopolitical worries have added another layer of volatility to an already-jumpy market
NEW YORK: Geopolitical worries have added another layer of volatility to an already-jumpy market as investors priced in the possibility of escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though some doubted the issue would weigh on U.S. asset prices over the longer term.

Reports of rising tensions between the two countries slammed stocks on Friday and lifted prices for Treasuries, the dollar and other safe-haven assets. Investors were already rattled by a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve.

“The market is reacting because an actual invasion has not yet been priced in,” said Michael Farr, CEO of Farr, Miller and Washington LLC. “The severity of an invasion, if one occurs, will correlate to the severity of the market’s reaction,” he added.

Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday. It urged all U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it remained unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had definitively given the order to invade. Sullivan said he expected U.S. President Joe Biden to press for a phone call soon with his counterpart.

Despite market gyrations, some investors were skeptical whether a more serious conflict would drag broader markets over the longer term.

“The reaction the market is likely to have is selling until it becomes more evident what an invasion looks like and then what kind of response U.S. and European allies have to it,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. “We’re not suggesting making any changes predicated on the news cycle around the topic,” he added.

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed down nearly 1.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off around 2.8 percent. The moves followed weakness on Thursday sparked by expectations that the Fed will aggressively fight surging inflation. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, was up for a second straight session, hitting its highest since the end of January.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, said the impact of major geopolitical events on U.S. stocks has been limited.

“For instance, after JFK was assassinated in November 1963 stocks went on one of their best six-month runs ever,” he said. “The truth is a solid economy can make up for a lot of sins.”

Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management, said the S&P 500 would probably find support at around 4,200, more than 200 points below Friday’s closing level.

An intensifying conflict could add “more credence to our view that the Fed will be more dovish than the market currently believes as the war would make the outlook even more uncertain,” he said.

But the Fed could stay aggressive if oil prices keep surging. Crude has already soared to seven-year highs on Ukraine jitters.

“By pushing energy prices even higher, a Russian invasion would likely exacerbate inflation and redouble pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in a Friday note.

“From the Fed’s perspective, the inflationary effects of a Russian invasion and higher energy prices would likely outweigh the shock’s negative implications for global growth,” he said.

On Friday Brent crude futures settled up $3.03, or 3.3 percent, at $94.44 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.22, or 3.6 percent, to $93.10 a barrel.

Worries over the conflict will “create volatility until people verify it's true and what is the duration before international leadership steps in and to what extent does the rest of the world step in,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

IMF says more work needed for Lebanon aid deal

WASHINGTON: After two weeks of talks, the IMF said Friday it has advanced efforts to secure an aid program to help Lebanon overcome its “unprecedented and complex” economic crisis, but more work is needed.
The country will need fiscal reforms that ensure it can manage its debt load as well as measures to establish a “credible” currency system, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement at the conclusion of its virtual negotiation mission.
“During the mission, progress was made in agreeing on these necessary reform areas, although more work is needed to translate them into concrete policies,” IMF team leader Ernesto Ramirez Rigo said.
The Washington-based lender launched talks last month to pull the Middle Eastern country out of its deepening economic crisis.
In 2020, Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt for the first time in its history.
Its currency has lost about 90 percent of its value on the black market and four out of five Lebanese now live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations, a situation made worse by triple-digit inflation.
Ramirez Rigo said “strong upfront actions will be necessary to start turning the economy around and rebuilding confidence.”
He also urged that “decisive action by the authorities is needed to tackle the deep-seated problem of corruption.”
But any program must include a fiscal plan that “allows the government to invest in critically-needed social spending to support the people,” he added.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last week described the country’s situation as “very, very dire” and said that a comprehensive program was required.

Dubai’s Tabreed in talks to buy Majid Al Futtaim cooling assets: Reuters

Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co. is in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operator Majid Al Futtaim’s cooling assets, Reuters reported citing two sources close to the matter.

The firm, also known as Tabreed, has appointed Standard Chartered to advise on the transaction, the sources, who declined to be named because the matter is not public, told Reuters.

Tabreed and Majid Al Futtaim did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Standard Chartered declined to comment.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices and industrial and residential buildings.

HSBC was advising Majid Al Futtaim, which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, Reuters reported in 2020.

One of the sources, who spoke to Reuters in 2020, had said Majid Al Futtaim could seek about 500 million dirhams ($136 million) for the unit, which comprises chillers connected to its hotels and shopping malls.

Tabreed has been on a shopping spree during the COVID-19 pandemic, snapping up assets in locations such as Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, home to a branch of the Louvre museum. 

It also acquired an 80 percent stake in Dubai developer Emaar’s downtown district cooling business for 2.48 billion dirhams.

Demand for district cooling, which typically grows with new property and commercial developments, has stayed strong in the United Arab Emirates, which has blisteringly hot summers.

Dealmaking in the region has boomed over the past year, fueled by initial public offerings and acquisitions.

Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers have followed Abu Dhabi with plans to raise funds by selling stakes in energy assets, capitalizing on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

Elsewhere, Anghami, a Middle East rival to Spotify, was acquired last year by blank-check company Vistas Media Acquisition Co. and listed on New York’s Nasdaq exchange this month.

— Reuters

Tech-savvy Saudi youth key to Kingdom's leap into digital economy: Huawei exec

Saudi Arabia needs to make use of its young digitally-ready population so it can “leapfrog” into the digital economy, according to a top executive at Chinese tech firm Huawei. 

Speaking to Arab News, Safder Nazir, senior vice-president of digital industries at Huawei Middle East, pointed to the Kingdom’s tech-savvy youngsters as holding the key for innovation.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, 69 percent of the population are 35 years old or younger. 

Nazir argued that whereas older generations “take a little bit more time” to get to groups with new technologies, youngsters have no such reticence.

“What you've got in the kingdom is great opportunity to leapfrog ahead in the digital economy, because it's great having the technologies, but unless people are using them and able to innovate using those and come up with new ways of developing businesses and transforming industries, then we're not going to be able to fulfill the promise,” he said.

Other advantages Saudi Arabia has is its quick adoption of 5G and its promotion of smart cities, supported by new technologies, said Nazir.

“We know the Kingdom is developing some very mega projects, as well as the renovation or the redevelopment of existing cities,” says Nazir. 

“The digital infrastructure is what connects everything,” he adds.  

With Artificial Intelligence developing further, the use cases are expanding. 

Nazir said: “We're hearing more about cognitive cities, for example, NEOM itself as a cognitive city on a regional level. So that's what's driving a lot of the topics around that. And from a Huawei perspective, we break this down into several topics.”

“What we call the digital infrastructure, is being able to sense and connect everything. So this is where things like IOT (Internet of Things) come into play, and then we need to be able to connect and transfer that data,” he said, adding: “This is when all the different types of connectivity are introduced from the 3G, 4G, and of course, 5G.”

Nazir believes Saudi Arabia is very well positioned with its rapid use of 5G as it will help drive further the digital economy, and then onward into AI. 

“All the data that comes into the cloud platform and with the use of AI and multiple types of algorithms, we can then do smart use cases,” he explained.

As an example, five years ago, Huawei talked about doing smart parking, using street sensors.

“But today, we're deploying smart parking, using video in the Kingdom. That is computer vision. This is the kind of enhancement that we've seen over the last few years,” he added.

This type of innovation allows Huawei to show the breadth of its portfolio from phones all the way through to 5G and fixed connectivity.

“By showing the use of AI, we will be bringing a Huawei cloud region into Saudi Arabia, as well as our enterprise business,” said Nazir.

This will translate into the digital transformation of all industries, “from healthcare to airports, to the electric grid and so on,” he said.

Oil trims weekly loss after IEA urges Saudi, UAE to alleviate tight markets

Oil prices rose on Friday after the International Energy Agency said Saudi Arabia and the UAE could help alleviate tight crude markets by increasing output.

Both the main oil grades were still headed for their first weekly losses in seven amid concern that accelerating inflation will lead to higher interest rates, slowing the economy.

Brent crude climbed 1.4 percent to $92.69 a barrel at 3:42 p.m. Riyadh time, while US benchmark WTI added 1.6 percent to $91.29.

Brent closed at $93.27 last Friday, while WTI ended the week at $92.31, both near seven-year highs.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 900,000 barrel per day below its target in January, a shortfall that could be made up by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the most spare capacity, the IEA said on Friday.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday as weekly data showed US crude inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and fuel demand rose to a record. Global oil demand could rise even more steeply than forecast this year amid a strong post-pandemic economic recovery, OPEC said in a report yesterday.

Prices have also been pushed up by continuing geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe where Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine.

Oil will “certainly” hit $120 a barrel and the global economy will be “radically altered” if Russia invades Ukraine, veteran oil strategist David Roche told CNBC on Wednesday.

However, the possibility of aggressive action from the Federal Reserve in response to soaring inflation tempered oil price gains. The US yesterday reported annual inflation of 7.5 percent, the highest in 40 years.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said yesterday he wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1. The Fed’s next rates decision is on March 16.

"Yesterday's inflation number likely puts more pressure on the US Fed to act more aggressively with rate hikes. This expectation is weighing on oil and the broader commodities complex somewhat," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities research.

Price gains were also curbed by the resumption of indirect talks between the US and Iran after a 10-day break to revive a nuclear deal. If agreed, a deal could see the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

