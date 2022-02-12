Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership

Experience innovative apps & services with Huawei P50 Series

RIYADH: Huawei Consumer Business Group recently launched the new Huawei P50 Series during a special event held in Riyadh.

Huawei has worked closely with partners in the Kingdom and across the region to build Huawei Mobile Services and the wider ecosystem so that it fully supports the new P50 Series as well as all other Huawei devices.

Consumers in Saudi Arabia and the region can now enjoy seamless experiences that meet their unique requirements every day. AppGallery is the place to come to, to find the best games and entertainment, and with a passionate gaming community in Saudi Arabia among the youth, they are sure to find something they love.

Guests at the regional event included HMS partners from various segments including governmental entities, lifestyle and entertainment, travel, food delivery, ride hailing and other top rated apps in Saudi Arabia.

Asif Khan, app owner and marketing manager, Speero, which is an HMS partner, said: “We are cooperating with Huawei Ads and Petal Search for almost five months now. They have an amazing team giving an amazing performance. It’s really a pleasure to be here at this event and I hope we can take this relationship further.”

Khalaf Alojaymi, marketing manager, Al-Inma Pay, said: “I want to express my happiness to be a partner of Huawei. We have worked together and provided lots of services and delivered several success stories. We partnered especially for Huawei Ads, where we launched several campaigns and succeeded in delivering on our marketing objectives and targets. I hope that this partnership continues for a long time.”

Since its launch, AppGallery has added hundreds of thousands of international and regional apps to the platform, which is among the top three app marketplaces globally, with 580 million monthly active users and 5.4 million developers.

Rawad Riachy of Connect Ads said: “We, at Connect Ads, are the partners of Huawei in Saudi Arabia and the region in regard to Huawei Ads and I am happy to be a part of this event. At Connect Ads, we represent Huawei Ads with agencies and clients and are always in alignment with Huawei in this regard. We’re happy with this partnership and look forward to taking it further.”

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has worked hard to bring the very best local apps to the AppGallery and deliver a fully localized experience. The AppGallery aims to become the top gaming platform in the industry and already has more than 5,000 games and apps that work seamlessly within Huawei’s systems.

This has attracted a huge number of daily active users as well as high spending.

Also in attendance at the event were 14 of the highest ranked, high-profile gamers in the GCC.

Abdullah Al-Saeed, partnerships manager, HungerStation, said: “I am glad to be at the regional launch of the Huawei P50 Series device in Riyadh and am happy with our partnership with Huawei and look forward to taking it forward.”

Hassan Abu Ghosh, chief marketing manager, Jeeny, said: “Jeeny is a strategic partner of Huawei in the Middle East; we are proud to be at this event and attending the regional launch of the Huawei P50 Series phones in Riyadh. We have been seeing much progress in the past couple of years and we’re proud to be hand in hand with them.”

The event reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to its partners and focus on ensuring users enjoy the most intuitive experiences on HMS and its ecosystem.

Lu Geng, vice president of Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Middle East and Africa, said: “We’re happy to work with our global partners to build the mobile service ecosystem. We have evolved the ecosystem with new features such as Petal Search, which is now a mature global search engine open to any user. Users can search for everything from nearby locations to travel to insights, shopping, news, apps and more ... We will continue to improve the user experience and help build an ecosystem to support our partners grow together with us on search.”

Petal Maps has reached 20 million global monthly active users and provides Huawei P50 Pro users the ability to experience new navigation features and smooth access to nearby services.

Geng added: “For Petal Maps, we put in many efforts with our partners and employees on the ground. The new navigation experience is much better than that offered by others. We are confident that we will continue to improve the experience on this. It is now implemented in more than 160 countries, and we hope that more and more consumers will love this product. Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package that includes mobile cloud, music, video and other services.

To celebrate the launch, Huawei is providing special offers on Petal One with every purchase of the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket devices. Consumers will get six months of free VIP subscriptions on Huawei Music and Huawei Video as well as various Huawei Mobile Cloud storage options that include: 200 GB free for 1 month, 40 percent off for a 1-year subscription on 200GB, and 50 percent off for a 1-year subscription for 2TB.

The P50 Series regional launch event allowed Huawei and its partners to not only celebrate a new flagship product but also recognize the latest milestone of the creation of a thriving Huawei ecosystem for users across Saudi Arabia.

This ecosystem would not have been possible without the support of the Saudi government, Huawei partners, and app developers.