Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership

Global customer experience management company Sitecore has signed an agreement with solutions by stc, the Kingdom’s leading digital enabler, to provide marketing technology solutions and training, primarily to the country’s key public and private organizations. The move is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the Kingdom’s accelerated digital transformation efforts that are driven by Saudi Vision 2030, a statement said.
The joint efforts will see an enhancement in the digital experience for customers, which will be made possible with an integrated CMS powered platform along with various commerce and digital marketing tools.
The new agreement will also see a collaboration between both entities to host Sitecore solutions locally in the solutions by stc cloud, while Sitecore will provide technical support and expertise in the sales cycle for potential customers who range in size from enterprises to SMEs.
The partnership announcement was made during the inaugural LEAP event in Riyadh, which offered a global platform for future technologies and attracted the most disruptive technology professionals from around the world. Sitecore played an active role at LEAP while also being one of the bronze sponsors of the event.
Ahmed Alrabiah, regional vice president Saudi Arabia, Sitecore, said: “This new partnership with solutions by stc bolsters our expansion into the Kingdom. We are excited to announce this partnership at an event of this magnitude and look forward to creating a resonating presence in the country. As part of this expansion, we are also opening a new regional office here in Riyadh, which will set the base for further growth in the country.”
LEAP 2022 brought together the greatest minds in various technology fields, including corporations, pioneers, startups and venture capitalists, with a vision of discovering transformative technologies. The event witnessed the participation of more than 50 countries, with over 40,000 attendees, both local and international. Over 1,000 investors and more than 700 startups also made their presence known.
San Francisco-headquartered Sitecore is a provider of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, its SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L’Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint.
solutions by stc provides clients integrated technology solutions through a broad portfolio that enhances their day-to-day operations. Its core ICT services are designed to enable, manage and scale businesses. Established in 1996, the company has, to date, serviced more than 24,000 clients across 35 cities in Saudi Arabia.