You are here

  • Home
  • Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership

Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership

Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership
The partnership announcement was made during the inaugural LEAP event in Riyadh, which offered a global platform for future technologies.
Short Url

https://arab.news/bby52

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership

Sitecore boosts KSA presence with solutions by stc partnership
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Global customer experience management company Sitecore has signed an agreement with solutions by stc, the Kingdom’s leading digital enabler, to provide marketing technology solutions and training, primarily to the country’s key public and private organizations. The move is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the Kingdom’s accelerated digital transformation efforts that are driven by Saudi Vision 2030, a statement said.

The joint efforts will see an enhancement in the digital experience for customers, which will be made possible with an integrated CMS powered platform along with various commerce and digital marketing tools.

The new agreement will also see a collaboration between both entities to host Sitecore solutions locally in the solutions by stc cloud, while Sitecore will provide technical support and expertise in the sales cycle for potential customers who range in size from enterprises to SMEs.

The partnership announcement was made during the inaugural LEAP event in Riyadh, which offered a global platform for future technologies and attracted the most disruptive technology professionals from around the world. Sitecore played an active role at LEAP while also being one of the bronze sponsors of the event.

Ahmed Alrabiah, regional vice president Saudi Arabia, Sitecore, said: “This new partnership with solutions by stc bolsters our expansion into the Kingdom. We are excited to announce this partnership at an event of this magnitude and look forward to creating a resonating presence in the country. As part of this expansion, we are also opening a new regional office here in Riyadh, which will set the base for further growth in the country.”

LEAP 2022 brought together the greatest minds in various technology fields, including corporations, pioneers, startups and venture capitalists, with a vision of discovering transformative technologies. The event witnessed the participation of more than 50 countries, with over 40,000 attendees, both local and international. Over 1,000 investors and more than 700 startups also made their presence known.

San Francisco-headquartered Sitecore is a provider of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, its SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L’Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint.

solutions by stc provides clients integrated technology solutions through a broad portfolio that enhances their day-to-day operations. Its core ICT services are designed to enable, manage and scale businesses.  Established in 1996, the company has, to date, serviced more than 24,000 clients across 35 cities in Saudi Arabia.

Awards launched to recognize region’s best content creators and talents

Awards launched to recognize region’s best content creators and talents
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

Awards launched to recognize region’s best content creators and talents

Awards launched to recognize region’s best content creators and talents
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

BrandRipplr, in collaboration with Media Quest, is launching a first of its kind event in the region that will recognize aspiring and prominent content creators and award them for their creativity in collaborations with leading brands in the industry.

Sponsored by YouTube, MENA Content Creator Awards will take place on May 18 in Black Venue, Soho Garden Dubai, and will host prominent international and regional celebrities, content creators, leading multinational brands and an exciting lineup of top international performances — all under one roof.

Decoder

Title

Content...

With more than 400 featured content creators, over 30 awards and 50 independent judges, the event will have an exposure of over 150 million attendees. The exclusive and independent judging panel will include prominent experts, marketers and industry leaders, who will judge the nominated influencers across multiple criteria and select the winners.

The organizer, BrandRipplr, is one of the region’s top influencer marketing agencies, with a network of more than 16,000 content creators across MENA, and a portfolio of over 150 brands including PepsiCo, Estée Lauder and Nestle.

Meanwhile, Media Quest is the founding asset of Akama Holding and one of the region’s largest and influential privately-owned media companies. Media Quest has a combined offline, online and on-stage portfolio of more than 10 brands including Marie Claire Arabia, Haya, Communicate and MENA Effie Awards.

Decoder

IN NUMBERS:

400 content creators 30 awards 50 independent judges

FACTOID

Related

Diriyah Gate's unit awards NESMA $311m contract for building roads
Business & Economy
Diriyah Gate's unit awards NESMA $311m contract for building roads
Update The agreement being signed by representatives from NEOM and MBC Group (Supplied/NEOM)
Business & Economy
Saudi NEOM, MBC Group to create first regional AAA games studio

Bentley KSA sponsors desert polo tournament in AlUla

Bentley KSA sponsors desert polo tournament in AlUla
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Bentley KSA sponsors desert polo tournament in AlUla

Bentley KSA sponsors desert polo tournament in AlUla
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Following the great success of Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament in 2020, Bentley Saudi Arabia will once again sponsor the event to be held on Feb. 10 in AlUla. Known for its historical and cultural value, AlUla is one of the top cultural and entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia.

The desert polo tournament is a unique event organized in partnership with the Saudi Polo Federation. The event will take place in a breathtaking area where a new chapter of Saudi history will be in the making thanks to horsemanship and the prestigious sport.

The tournament will take place in stunning settings of sandy dunes, home to many generations of Arab tribes who are known for their skills of horse taming to make their trade trips possible amidst the engraved sandstones of the region. The tournament will not only foster this longstanding relationship between men and horseback riding but will also serve as an opportunity for promoting the cultural heritage of AlUla and shedding light on its sporting future.

Peter Smith, general manager of Bentley Saudi Arabia, said: “Bentley’s sponsorship of the Richard Mille Desert Polo Tournament is part of our strategy to support and be present in luxury sports as Bentley Motors has a rich history in supporting such hobbies. The brand has been participating in polo, the traditional field sport globally. It also partook in other opulent sports in the Kingdom such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix and international golf tournaments. Additionally, in partnership with Bentley Golf, it offers a collection of handcrafted, state of the art, bespoke golf equipment on its website for golf enthusiasts.”

The Royal Commission for AlUla announced the organization of the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament in its second season. Held from Feb. 10-12 in AlUla in cooperation with the Saudi Polo Federation, this event is the only prestigious polo tournament in the world to be staged in a desert environment. It will hold the competition among four teams competing in a specially built arena staged close to Hegra, the first heritage site in Saudi Arabia to be listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Participants in this year’s version of the tournament include some of the world’s leading polo players, including four of the world-famous La Dolfina Saudi Polo Team from Argentina, including Adolfo Cambiaso, the best polo player of all time who has also been named as one of AlUla campaigners.

The 10-handicappers, Pelon Stirling and Pablo Mac Donough, alongside young Saudi talents, will also take part in the tournament.

As one of the high-end events of the annual Winter at Tantora Festival, this unique tournament embodies a new concept of the sport of polo by placing the viewer at the heart of the event in a historic location, where heritage and culture converge.

Arla Foods KSA chooses aseptic food filling technology from SIG

Arla Foods KSA chooses aseptic food filling technology from SIG
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Arla Foods KSA chooses aseptic food filling technology from SIG

Arla Foods KSA chooses aseptic food filling technology from SIG
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Arla Foods Saudi Arabia is opting for a state-of-the-art CFA 812 filling machine from SIG, a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging, for its long-life products in the Middle East region. The installation of the food filling technology from SIG will provide Arla with exceptional format, volume, product and design flexibility, plus unmatched speed in its production process.

With SIG’s food filling technology, it will be the first time Arla Foods Saudi Arabia has produced and filled its food portfolio in aseptic carton packs locally. The unbreakable and lightweight aseptic carton packs bring many advantages, including the retention of premium quality, taste and aroma of liquid food products, plus all-natural nutrients, vitamins, flavors and colors. The packaging material blocks out light and air, ensuring products can be stored for a long time without the need for refrigeration or preservatives.

SIG’s CFA 812 filling machine provides Arla with high flexibility without compromising on speed, with an output of 12,000 combibloc and combifit packs per hour, and sizes from 500 to 1,000 ml. In the future, there is also an opportunity to upgrade the filling machine for combistyle carton packs.

For food companies like Arla, flexibility and efficiency means having the right production and filling set up in place, with the fastest possible changeover times for formats, volumes and designs, plus the ability to handle multiple products. With the CFA 812 from SIG, volume change can be realized in just two minutes.

With opportunities offered by SIG’s flexible food filling technology, Arla will initially expand its local food portfolio in the Middle East region with 22 SKUs in combifitMidi 500 ml and 1,000 ml carton packs. Arla’s products include whipped and cooking cream, tomato, bechamel, lemon, four cheese, mushroom and curry sauces, as well as a variety of soups.

Henrik Lilballe Hansen, vice president and managing director of Arla Foods, Saudi Arabia: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve our product offering. Choosing aseptic carton packs from SIG ensures we stand out on shelf and provide our MENA consumers with highly convenient, attractive and sustainable packaging solutions.”

Abdelghany Eladib, president and general manager, Middle East and Africa, at SIG: “Our flexible aseptic food filling technology will help Arla Foods to adapt to any sudden market changes and react to future consumer needs and preferences. Our carton packs are among the most sustainable packaging solutions available for food and beverages, while also being extremely efficient for transport logistics and distribution.”

Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform for financial institutions in MEA

Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform for financial institutions in MEA
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform for financial institutions in MEA

Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform for financial institutions in MEA
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Mastercard has announced the expansion of its new interactive business intelligence platform Mastercard Market Trends in the Middle East and Africa. The new platform provides a comprehensive view of payments insights, competitive intelligence and industry trends for banks and financial institutions across the world and now within the Middle East and Africa.

In the region, the platform enables a comparison of more than 300 cards from five key markets, access to market reports, analysis of global and regional leading fintechs and thought leadership on key payment industry and technology trends, such as open banking and blockchain. Mastercard Market Trends provides a simple, curated view of reliable research — all in one place.

“Access to relevant insights, data, and analytics to inform smart decisions is critical to business success. Mastercard Market Trends offers a one-stop shop for financial institutions to access key information, which will allow for better decision-making and results. The platform brings together the latest market, industry and consumer insights, enabling financial institutions to really understand their customers and confidently embrace the constant evolution in how people shop and pay,” said Dimitrios Dosis, president, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

Mastercard Market Trends includes five key features:

• Market assessment: Easy-to-access reports providing insights into socioeconomic, payment and digital KPI data curated at local level by Mastercard teams with five key MEA markets (Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE) analyzed in detail.

• Card comparison: Filtering and benchmarking features of card products issued by different schemes and issuers to help users understand the current MEA competitive landscape. This includes an overview of key metrics and features at the local level. More than 6,000 cards are available for comparison from 62 countries across the world.

• Consumer research: Access to research studies commissioned by Mastercard globally and regionally to provide insight across a wide range of topics

• New payment experience: Analysis of leading regional and global fintechs and best practices to help inform strategies in a constantly evolving payments landscape e.g., use cases and company profiles.

• Industry insight: Access to Mastercard’s repository of videos, studies and global thought leadership on technology trends that are shaping the industry.

This platform is the latest offering from Mastercard Data and Services and is available now for issuers and acquirers across the Middle East and Africa by accessing the Mastercard Market Trends website with their Mastercard Connect credentials.

Mastercard Market Trends, after a successful launch in Europe, the Americas and Asia, is slated to see further expansion through 2022.

Experience innovative apps & services with Huawei P50 Series

Huawei Consumer Business Group recently launched the new Huawei P50 Series during a special event held in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Huawei Consumer Business Group recently launched the new Huawei P50 Series during a special event held in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

Experience innovative apps & services with Huawei P50 Series

Huawei Consumer Business Group recently launched the new Huawei P50 Series during a special event held in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Huawei Consumer Business Group recently launched the new Huawei P50 Series during a special event held in Riyadh.

Huawei has worked closely with partners in the Kingdom and across the region to build Huawei Mobile Services and the wider ecosystem so that it fully supports the new P50 Series as well as all other Huawei devices.

Consumers in Saudi Arabia and the region can now enjoy seamless experiences that meet their unique requirements every day. AppGallery is the place to come to, to find the best games and entertainment, and with a passionate gaming community in Saudi Arabia among the youth, they are sure to find something they love.

Guests at the regional event included HMS partners from various segments including governmental entities, lifestyle and entertainment, travel, food delivery, ride hailing and other top rated apps in Saudi Arabia.

Asif Khan, app owner and marketing manager, Speero, which is an HMS partner, said: “We are cooperating with Huawei Ads and Petal Search for almost five months now. They have an amazing team giving an amazing performance. It’s really a pleasure to be here at this event and I hope we can take this relationship further.”

Khalaf Alojaymi, marketing manager, Al-Inma Pay, said: “I want to express my happiness to be a partner of Huawei. We have worked together and provided lots of services and delivered several success stories. We partnered especially for Huawei Ads, where we launched several campaigns and succeeded in delivering on our marketing objectives and targets. I hope that this partnership continues for a long time.”

Since its launch, AppGallery has added hundreds of thousands of international and regional apps to the platform, which is among the top three app marketplaces globally, with 580 million monthly active users and 5.4 million developers.

Rawad Riachy of Connect Ads said: “We, at Connect Ads, are the partners of Huawei in Saudi Arabia and the region in regard to Huawei Ads and I am happy to be a part of this event. At Connect Ads, we represent Huawei Ads with agencies and clients and are always in alignment with Huawei in this regard. We’re happy with this partnership and look forward to taking it further.”

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has worked hard to bring the very best local apps to the AppGallery and deliver a fully localized experience. The AppGallery aims to become the top gaming platform in the industry and already has more than 5,000 games and apps that work seamlessly within Huawei’s systems.

This has attracted a huge number of daily active users as well as high spending. 

Also in attendance at the event were 14 of the highest ranked, high-profile gamers in the GCC.

Abdullah Al-Saeed, partnerships manager, HungerStation, said: “I am glad to be at the regional launch of the Huawei P50 Series device in Riyadh and am happy with our partnership with Huawei and look forward to taking it forward.” 

Hassan Abu Ghosh, chief marketing manager, Jeeny, said: “Jeeny is a strategic partner of Huawei in the Middle East; we are proud to be at this event and attending the regional launch of the Huawei P50 Series phones in Riyadh. We have been seeing much progress in the past couple of years and we’re proud to be hand in hand with them.”

The event reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to its partners and focus on ensuring users enjoy the most intuitive experiences on HMS and its ecosystem. 

Lu Geng, vice president of Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Middle East and Africa, said: “We’re happy to work with our global partners to build the mobile service ecosystem. We have evolved the ecosystem with new features such as Petal Search, which is now a mature global search engine open to any user. Users can search for everything from nearby locations to travel to insights, shopping, news, apps and more ... We will continue to improve the user experience and help build an ecosystem to support our partners grow together with us on search.”

Petal Maps has reached 20 million global monthly active users and provides Huawei P50 Pro users the ability to experience new navigation features and smooth access to nearby services.

Geng added: “For Petal Maps, we put in many efforts with our partners and employees on the ground. The new navigation experience is much better than that offered by others. We are confident that we will continue to improve the experience on this. It is now implemented in more than 160 countries, and we hope that more and more consumers will love this product. Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package that includes mobile cloud, music, video and other services.

To celebrate the launch, Huawei is providing special offers on Petal One with every purchase of the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket devices. Consumers will get six months of free VIP subscriptions on Huawei Music and Huawei Video as well as various Huawei Mobile Cloud storage options that include: 200 GB free for 1 month, 40 percent off for a 1-year subscription on 200GB, and 50 percent off for a 1-year subscription for 2TB.

The P50 Series regional launch event allowed Huawei and its partners to not only celebrate a new flagship product but also recognize the latest milestone of the creation of a thriving Huawei ecosystem for users across Saudi Arabia.

This ecosystem would not have been possible without the support of the Saudi government, Huawei partners, and app developers.

Topics: Huawei

Related

Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group — Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Huawei debuts flagship smartphones — P50 Pro and P50 Pocket — in the region 
Huawei Consumer Business Group opened its doors to the company’s new store in the capital — its largest flagship store overseas. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Huawei opens largest overseas flagship store in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi and Burundian foreign ministers discuss relations
’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
’Like a dream’: Bayern slump to shock defeat at Bochum
Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title
Havertz extra-time penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Madrid held at Villarreal before PSG; Bale makes rare start
Sudan’s Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation, dismisses sanctions
Sudan’s Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation, dismisses sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.