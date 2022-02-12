Popeyes opens fourth restaurant in Riyadh

The Gulf Brand Fast Food Company, exclusive master franchisee of the US fried chicken giant Popeyes, has opened its fourth restaurant in Riyadh.

This comes after the company opened its first Popeyes restaurant on Anas bin Malik Street in the capital city, offering a vibrant family-friendly atmosphere and a convenient drive thru, in addition to two cloud kitchen restaurants, and its latest restaurant on Imam Saud Road in Massif, Riyadh.

The new outlet is designed with the precise needs of the cosmopolitan Saudi market in mind, to bring a unique, world-class addition to the Kingdom’s ever-evolving dining scene.

Guests can look forward to enjoying Popeyes’ famous products, such as the brand’s signature chicken sandwich, chicken on the bone, and tenders, perfectly marinated for 12 hours in a unique blend of Louisiana seasonings.

Founded in New Orleans in the US in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition with over 3,600 locations in more than 25 countries. Popeyes is one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants serving chicken dishes in bold and spicy flavors.

In addition to its popular menu items, Popeyes has also introduced for the first time in Saudi Arabia its new sandwich, “The Sandwich.” The restaurants use 100 percent local and freshly sourced chicken from Tanmiah farms in the Kingdom.

GBFF plans to open hundreds of new Popeyes restaurants in the country over the coming years. The company aims to make Popeyes available to guests in every city of the Kingdom through digital platforms, including the mobile app and website.

“GBFF’s strategy to develop the Popeyes presence in the Kingdom will allow it to create hundreds of career opportunities and share the joy of Popeyes with the people of Saudi Arabia,” a statement said.