Here’s what you need to know before trading on Tadawul in the week ahead

(Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

  • TASI index surged 0.52 percent to end at 12,268 on Thursday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks capped last week with gains, following a mixed performance throughout the week as cautious earnings optimism took over.

TASI index surged 0.52 percent to end at 12,268 on Thursday. This came after it posted two straight days of losses and increased 0.73 percent on the week.

The parallel market, Nomu, slipped by 0.45 percent to 25,217 points.

Elsewhere in the GCC, Abu Dhabi led the gainers as its FTFADGI index climbed 1 percent.

Stock indexes of Dubai, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all advanced between 0.1 and 0.7 percent, while the Qatari index QSI slipped 0.1 percent.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 edged 0.2 percent lower.

In energy trading, oil prices soared on Friday where Brent crude reached $94.4 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $93.1 a barrel.

Stock news

  • Saudi Crown Prince said that 4 percent of oil giant Aramco’s shares will be transferred to the Public Investment Fund in a bid to strengthen the fund's financial position and high credit rating in the medium term
  • The Savola Group has completed the second phase of its share buy-back at SR21 million ($5.6 million), bringing the total number of purchased shares to 987,031, according to a bourse filing
  • Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. said it has separated its 69 percent capital reduction request from the capital increase of SR346 million through a rights issue
  • Saudi-based Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. will start its IPO book-building today, Feb. 13, where the offer price range has been set between SR65 and SR73 per share
  • Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports will payout dividends of SR0.87 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Saudi Methanol Chemicals Co., known as Chemanol, has signed a non-binding initial agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries for the supply of methanol and exploration of future opportunities in petrochemicals
  • A unit of National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, has sealed an initial agreement with National Housing Co. to provide gas distribution services
  • BinDawood Holding’s subsidiary, Future Tech Retail, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the shareholders of International Applications Trading Co. to acquire 62 percent of its shares
  • Riyad Capital said it will distribute dividends of SR0.47 per unit to unitholders of Riyad REIT Fund for the second half of 2021
  • Saudi fitness operator Leejam Sports has opened a new center in Riyadh, bringing its total number of centers to 147
  • The Gulf’s largest miner Ma’aden announced the completion of the construction and pre-commissioning activities of the third ammonia plant, as part of its Phosphate 3 Project
  • Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water signed its 18th contract with the National Water Co. at a value of SR45.3 million
  • The Saudi Real Estate Co. closed a SR119.8 million deal for infrastructure works at one of the company’s plots in Riyadh
  • Saudi Thimar Development Holding said that board member Ibrahim Al-Shabib has resigned effective Feb. 9 due to “special circumstances”
  • The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, appointed Khalid Salem AlRowais as chairman of the audit committee, following a board resolution on Feb. 2
  • Marketing firm Tihama Advertising and Public Relations got the Capital Market Authority’s approval for a capital reduction to SR50 million, down from SR175 million
  • Saudi Al-Baha Investment and Development appointed Muhammad Al Hammadi as board chairman and its CEO Ibrahim bin Kulaib as vice chairman of the board

Calendar

Feb. 13, 2022

Start of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

Feb. 14, 2022

East Pipes Integrated Co. will list on the main TASI index

Arabian Centres Co. is to distribute cash dividends at SR0.75 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021

Feb. 15, 2022

Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription

End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi firms Chemanol and Global Co. for Downstream Industries have signed a deal to explore collaboration in petrochemicals. 

Under the non-binding agreement, Chemanol is to supply methanol to Riyadh-based GDI, the Tadawil filing showed. 

Both firms are also set to explore opportunities for future cooperation in the petrochemical sector. 

Methanol Chemicals Co., or Chemanol, has signed a non-binding initial agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries, also known as GDI, in order to explore potential collaborations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Chemanol GDI

RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. will list on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Monday, Feb. 14, according to a statement by the Saudi exchange.

This came after the initial public offering of the company was 71.8 times oversubscribed, setting the final offer price at SR80 ($21.3) per share.

SNB Capital, as the financial advisor of the offer, led the book-building process, which started on Jan. 11 and ran through Jan. 17.

The offer comprised a total of 6.3 million shares.

Established in 2010, Dammam-based East Pipes specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs)

  • The potential acquisition comes in a bid to strengthen BinDawood’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence
RIYADH: A unit of Saudi retailer BinDawood has signed an initial agreement to acquire a 62 percent stake in e-commerce platform operator International Applications Trading Co.

Future Tech Retail, which is fully owned by BinDawood Holding, signed the deal with Amwaj Real Estate Co. and First Commercial Application Co., a bourse filing showed on Sunday.

The potential acquisition comes in a bid to strengthen BinDawood’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence.

This is in line with the company’s long-term objectives as one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom and is expected to have a positive impact on its financials.

Topics: BinDawood retail

  • The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO
RIYADH: Al-Dawaa, which operates an extensive network of pharmaceutical retail in Saudi Arabia, has set the price range for its initial public offering at SR65 ($17.3) to SR73 per share. 

The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO, or 30 percent of its capital of SR850 million through a sale by existing shareholders. 

Institutional subscription has also started on Sunday, where they are initially allocated 100 percent of the offering, but could go down to 90 percent, Al-Dawaa said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical Al-Dawaa IPO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4 percent of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.

Aramco said in a boruse filing that "this is a private transfer between the State and PIF, and the Company is not a party to the transfer and did not enter into any agreements or pay or receive any proceeds from the transfer."

It added that the transfer will not affect the company’s total number of issued shares, and "the shares transferred will rank equally alongside other existing ordinary shares in the Company."

Aramco assured shareholders that the transfer does not have an impact on "the Company’s operations, strategy, dividends distribution policy or governance framework."

 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF)

