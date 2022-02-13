Here’s what you need to know before trading on Tadawul in the week ahead

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks capped last week with gains, following a mixed performance throughout the week as cautious earnings optimism took over.

TASI index surged 0.52 percent to end at 12,268 on Thursday. This came after it posted two straight days of losses and increased 0.73 percent on the week.

The parallel market, Nomu, slipped by 0.45 percent to 25,217 points.

Elsewhere in the GCC, Abu Dhabi led the gainers as its FTFADGI index climbed 1 percent.

Stock indexes of Dubai, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all advanced between 0.1 and 0.7 percent, while the Qatari index QSI slipped 0.1 percent.

Apart from the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 edged 0.2 percent lower.

In energy trading, oil prices soared on Friday where Brent crude reached $94.4 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $93.1 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi Crown Prince said that 4 percent of oil giant Aramco’s shares will be transferred to the Public Investment Fund in a bid to strengthen the fund's financial position and high credit rating in the medium term

The Savola Group has completed the second phase of its share buy-back at SR21 million ($5.6 million), bringing the total number of purchased shares to 987,031, according to a bourse filing

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. said it has separated its 69 percent capital reduction request from the capital increase of SR346 million through a rights issue

Saudi-based Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. will start its IPO book-building today, Feb. 13, where the offer price range has been set between SR65 and SR73 per share

Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports will payout dividends of SR0.87 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

Saudi Methanol Chemicals Co., known as Chemanol, has signed a non-binding initial agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries for the supply of methanol and exploration of future opportunities in petrochemicals

A unit of National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, has sealed an initial agreement with National Housing Co. to provide gas distribution services

BinDawood Holding’s subsidiary, Future Tech Retail, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the shareholders of International Applications Trading Co. to acquire 62 percent of its shares

Riyad Capital said it will distribute dividends of SR0.47 per unit to unitholders of Riyad REIT Fund for the second half of 2021

Saudi fitness operator Leejam Sports has opened a new center in Riyadh, bringing its total number of centers to 147

The Gulf’s largest miner Ma’aden announced the completion of the construction and pre-commissioning activities of the third ammonia plant, as part of its Phosphate 3 Project

Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water signed its 18th contract with the National Water Co. at a value of SR45.3 million

The Saudi Real Estate Co. closed a SR119.8 million deal for infrastructure works at one of the company’s plots in Riyadh

Saudi Thimar Development Holding said that board member Ibrahim Al-Shabib has resigned effective Feb. 9 due to “special circumstances”

The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, appointed Khalid Salem AlRowais as chairman of the audit committee, following a board resolution on Feb. 2

Marketing firm Tihama Advertising and Public Relations got the Capital Market Authority’s approval for a capital reduction to SR50 million, down from SR175 million

Saudi Al-Baha Investment and Development appointed Muhammad Al Hammadi as board chairman and its CEO Ibrahim bin Kulaib as vice chairman of the board