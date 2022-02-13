You are here

Aramco shares slip after $80bn stake transfer to Saudi wealth fund

Aramco shares slip after $80bn stake transfer to Saudi wealth fund
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Shares of Aramco slipped 0.54 percent as of noon Saudi time in response to Sunday's transfer of a company's stake to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Following an announcement by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a four percent Aramco stake, representing 8 billion shares, was transferred to the Public Investment Fund.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer, as it owns more than 94 percent.

The transaction boosted the fund’s value by around SR300 billion ($80 billion) as it is seeking to tap global debt markets.

With a current share price of nearly SR37, Aramco saw a stock boom amid soaring oil prices as global economic activity revived.

The oil giant's shares hit a low of SR27.8 in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

The step aligns with efforts by the PIF to improve its asset base as it plans to tap debt markets globally “while continuing to receive stable flows of capital funding from its government during the growth stage of its operations,” the PIF said earlier.

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: American subscription streaming service, Netflix has ordered a documentary series about a couple’s alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of stolen cryptocurrency in the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.

The company indicated that Chris Smith, who is famous for directing The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King, is set to direct and executive produce the Bitfinex documentary series.

It will be about the couple who allegedly laundered more than $4 billion worth of bitcoin from a 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex, Bitcoin.com reported.

“Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in their New York City apartment on Tuesday, February 8, and now face charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded slightly higher on Sunday, raising by 0.33 percent to $42,379 at 1:38 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,921, up by 0.22 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The Hungarian National Bank, the central bank of Hungary, published a statement on Friday by its governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, declaring that the time has come to ban cryptocurrencies trading and mining in the EU.

“It is clear-cut that cryptocurrencies could service illegal activities and tend to build up financial pyramids,” Matolcsy said.

The governor added that the Russian Central Bank was right in saying that the rapid growth and market value of cryptocurrencies are determined primarily by speculative demand for future growth, which leads to bubbles.

“I perfectly agree with the proposal and also support the senior EU financial regulator’s point that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce new bitcoin,” he said.

Russia’s central bank proposed in January to outlaw all cryptocurrency operations in the country, according to Bitcoin.com

However, the crypto ban proposal by the central bank was met with opposition as the Russian government, parliament, and even law enforcement departments are reportedly not willing to back the proposal.

Last week, the Russian government approved a plan to regulate cryptocurrency.

 

Topics: economy CRYPTO Cryptocurreny digital currency

Updated 13 February 2022
Reuters

MILAN : An agreement between the Rome government and Stellantis for the carmaker’s planned battery plant in Termoli, southern Italy, will be signed shortly, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was quoted as saying on Sunday.


“We are very close to signing the agreement for the gigafactory in Termoli where Stellantis will make batteries. It’s a matter of a few days,” Giorgetti told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview, without giving any details.
Stellantis had no comment.

Topics: economy cars electric vehicles car batteries Europe Italy stellantis

Updated 13 February 2022
Salma Wael
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to see an increase in its oil revenues following the transfer of 4 percent of Aramco's shares to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, according to Al Rajhi Capital's estimates. 

The Kingdom is now expected to report a surplus of SR125 billion this year on higher oil income, up from SR90 billion ($40 billion) estimated earlier by the government.

The investment arm of Al Rajhi bank says oil revenues are on their way to hit SR680 billion following the transaction that is valued at SR300 billion. 

Al Rajhi Capita's estimates for Saudi oil income is based on an average production of 10.5 million barrels per day, and an average Brent price of $80.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer to the Public Investment Fund, SPA reported earlier on Sunday.

He said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.

 

 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco

Updated 13 February 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd. and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion).


The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017.


ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

The shipbuilder, identified by the central bank as one of India’s “dirty dozen” highly indebted companies, has filed for bankruptcy resolution.


According to figures from the forensic audit that were included in the CBI complaint, the company owed 70.89 billion rupees to ICICI Bank, 36.34 billion rupees to IDBI Bank, 29.25 billion rupees to the State Bank of India , 16.14 billion rupees to Bank of Baroda, 12.44 bilion rupees to Punjab National Bank and 12.28 billion rupees to Indian Overseas Bank.


State Bank of India, where the accounts of ABG Shipyard were maintained, had filed the forensic audit in a report to the CBI.


That report, included in the CBI complaint posted on Sunday, said the fraud took the form of diversion of funds, “misappropriation and criminal breach of trust with an objective to gain unlawfully at the cost of the Bank’s funds.”


“The money was used for purposes other than the purpose for which the funds were released by the Bank,” it said. 

Topics: economy India corporate fraud fraud Banks

Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will revamp a $4 billion facility that currently converts petroleum coke to synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen instead.

This comes amid the Indian conglomerate’s efforts to be among the biggest blue hydrogen producers in the world, with a competitive cost ranging from $1.2 to $1.5 per kilogram, Bloomberg has reported.

The corporation intends to use this as a temporary measure until green hydrogen costs become competitive.

“In the interim, till cost of green hydrogen comes down, RIL can be the first mover to establish a hydrogen ecosystem, with minimal incremental investment, in India,” Bloomberg reported, citing the firm.

Mukesh Ambani, the company’s largest shareholder, has pledged to produce green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram, representing a 60 percent drop from today’s market costs. 

The plan also falls under Reliance’s goal to achieve net zero by 2035. 

Topics: India Blue hydrogen Hydrogen Reliance

