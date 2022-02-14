You are here

  • Home
  • German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
1 / 2
Olaf Scholz’s visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to the two capitals in a bid to quiet the drumbeats of war. (FILE/AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers examine the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) military trucks shipped from Lithuania to Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2022 amid threats of invasion by Russian forces. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP)
2 / 2
Ukrainian soldiers examine the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) military trucks shipped from Lithuania to Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2022 amid threats of invasion by Russian forces. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3pz6

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
  • Olaf Scholz's visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to the two capitals in a bid to quiet the drumbeats of war
  • Russia has surrounded Ukraine from nearly all sides with more than 100,000 soldiers in a high-stakes standoff with the West
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

 

KYIV: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Kyiv on Monday before visiting Moscow to try to head off a “very critical” threat of a Russian invasion that could spark the worst crisis since the Cold War.
The German leader visits the two capitals in reverse order from that taken last week by French President Emmanuel Macron in his bid to quiet the drumbeats of war echoing across eastern Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has surrounded Ukraine from nearly all sides with more than 100,000 soldiers in a high-stakes standoff with the West over NATO’s post-Soviet expansion into countries once under the Kremlin’s domain.
The West has remained united and defiant in the face of Putin’s demands for binding security guarantees that would see NATO roll back its forces and rule out Ukraine’s potential membership of the alliance.
But US intelligence officials worry that weeks of crisis talks have given Russia the time to prepare a major offensive — should Putin make the ultimate decision to attack Ukraine.
Washington reaffirmed its warning Sunday that Russia was now ready to strike at “any moment” with an assault that would likely start with “a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks.”
US President Joe Biden briefed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday about his hour-long phone call with Putin the previous day. Biden’s talks with Putin broke no new ground, the White House said.

US officials said Biden and Zelensky had “agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence” in their call.
The Ukrainian presidency said Zelensky had also urged Biden to visit Kyiv “in the coming days” in a show of moral support.
The White House made no mention of the invitation in its readout of the 50-minute call.
But Germany’s Scholtz sounded firm in his resolve to support Ukraine and hit Russia “immediately” with punishing sanctions if it went to war.
“In the event of a military aggression against Ukraine that threatens its territorial integrity and sovereignty, that will lead to tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and which we can immediately put into force,” Scholz said on the eve of his departure.
“We assess the situation as very critical, very dangerous,” a German government source added.

Germany and France both play a central role in mediation efforts around the gruelling conflict in Ukraine’s Russian-backed separatist east that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.
But Germany’s close business relations with Moscow and heavy reliance on Russian natural gas imports have been a source of lingering concern for Kyiv’s pro-Western leaders as well as Biden’s team.
Scholz has warned Russia it should “not underestimate our unity and determination” but also hedged against unequivocally backing Biden’s pledge to “bring an end” to Russia’s new Nord Stream 2 gas link to Germany.
Kyiv is also upset with Berlin for not having joined some of its NATO allies in beginning to supply weapons to Ukraine.
Scholz’s visit to Moscow on Tuesday will be clouded by a spat involving the tit-for-tat closures of the German-language channel of Russia’s RT network and the Moscow bureau of Germany’s Deutsche Welle.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also “travel to Europe” to address the crisis toward end of the week as part of the European push for peace, his office said Sunday.

The diplomatic push comes as Western countries withdraw staff from their Kyiv embassies, with many of them urging their citizens to leave immediately.
But departures may be complicated by the looming threat of the skies over Ukraine closing due to rising risks for airlines.
The Dutch carrier KLM became the first major airline over the weekend to indefinitely suspend flights to Kyiv.
Ukraine’s budget airline SkyUp said its flight from Portugal to Kyiv was forced to land in Moldova Sunday after the plane’s Irish leasing company revoked permission for it to cross into Ukraine.
SkyUp added that European leasing companies were demanding that Ukrainian airlines return their planes to EU airspace within 48 hours.
Industry analysts believe other international airlines may soon also ban flights into Ukraine because of the growing cost to insurers.
The travel industry is still haunted by the memory of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, shot down while flying near eastern Ukraine’s conflict zone in July 2014.
All 298 passengers and crew on board the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight were killed.
The diplomatic drawdown has also touched the staff of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine.
The mission said “certain participating states” had asked their staff to leave Ukraine “within the next days.”
But it stressed that its mission continued in 10 cities throughout the country.

Topics: Ukraine Russian invasion Chancellor Olaf Scholz Vladimir Putin Kyiv

Related

US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a ne-hour phone conversation Saturday. (AP)
World
No ‘cause for optimism’ after Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine, says US
Update Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’
World
Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AP

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
  • The ranks of protesters had swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators by Saturday
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AP

WINDSOR: The busiest US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.
Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.
The crossing normally carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, and the blockade on the Canadian side had disrupted business in both countries, with automakers forced to shut down several assembly plants.
Police in Windsor, Ontario, said earlier in the day that more than two dozen people had been peacefully arrested, seven vehicles towed and five seized as officers cleared the last demonstrators from near the bridge, which links the city — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit.
The protest in Ottawa, meanwhile, has paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who presided at a Cabinet meeting late Sunday.
A senior government official said Trudeau planned to meet virtually with the leaders of Canada’s provinces Monday morning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The demonstrations have reverberated across Canada and beyond, with similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The US Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.
The Ambassador Bridge had remained closed for most of the day despite the break up of the protest as a heavy snowstorm blanketed the area. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens had said the span would open once authorities determined it was safe to do so.
Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, welcomed the development, saying on Twitter: “Good news. Glad to see that the Ambassador Bridge is now reopened.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday acknowledged the seemingly peaceful resolution to the demonstration, which it said had “widespread damaging impacts” on the “lives and livelihoods of people” on both sides of the border.
“We stand ready to support our Canadian partners wherever useful in order to ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can resume,” Homeland Security Adviser Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.
In Ottawa, which is about 500 miles northeast of Windsor, Mayor Jim Watson said Sunday the city struck a deal with protesters who have jammed downtown streets for more than two weeks that will see them move out of residential areas in the next 24 hours.
Watson said he agreed to meet with demonstrators if they confined their protest to an area around Parliament Hill and moved their trucks and other vehicles out of residential neighborhoods by noon Monday.
The mayor shared a letter from one of the protest’s organizers, Tamara Lich, in which she said demonstrators “agree with your request” to focus activities at Parliament Hill. But Lich later denied there was an agreement, saying in a tweet: “No deal has been made. End the mandates, end the passports. That is why we are here.”
Watson added in his letter to protesters that residents are “exhausted″ and “on edge” due to the demonstrations and warns that some businesses are teetering on the brink of permanent closure because of the disruptions.
The ranks of protesters had swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators by Saturday, and a counter-protest of frustrated Ottawa residents attempting to block the convoy of trucks from entering the downtown emerged Sunday.
Clayton Goodwin, a 45-year-old military veteran who was among the counter-protesters, said it was time for residents to stand up against the protesters.
“I’m horrified that other veterans would be down there co-opting my flag, co-opting my service,” said Goodwin, who is the CEO of the Veterans Accountability Commission, a nonprofit advocacy group. “It’s a grift. The city was free. We’re 92 percent vaccinated. We’re ready to support our businesses.”
Colleen Sinclair, another counter-protester, said the demonstrators have had enough time to have their discontent heard and need to move on — with police force, if it comes down to it.
“They’re occupiers. People are scared to go to work, too scared to leave their homes,” she said. “This is not how you get your voice heard. This is domestic terrorism and we want you out of our city. Go home.”
The city has seen similar expansions of the protest on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January, to the frustration of local residents.
“It just feels like I’m living in a different country, like I’m in the States,” said Shannon Thomas, a 32-year-old teacher. “It just makes me really sad to see all these people waving Canadian flags and acting like patriots when it’s really the most sad and embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Trudeau has so far rejected calls to use the military, but had said that “all options are on the table” to end the protests. Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society. Both federal and provincial politicians have said they can’t order police what to do.
Maj. Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, said Sunday that two of his special forces soldiers were supporting the protests in Ottawa and were in the “process of being released” from service. Boivin said the activity goes against the military’s values and ethics.
On Friday, a judge ordered an end to the blockade at the crossing in Windsor and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.
Partial closures at the bridge started on Feb. 7 and by midweek the disruption was so severe that automakers began shutting down or reducing production. The standoff came at a time when the industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.
“We are protesting the government taking away our rights,” said Windsor resident Eunice Lucas-Logan. “We want the restrictions removed. We have to wait to find out.”
The 67-year-old has been out supporting the protest for the past four days. She said she appreciated that police have been patient.
On the other side of the country, a major truck border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, was closed Sunday, a day after Canadian authorities said a few vehicles had breached police barricades and a crowd entered the area by foot.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday afternoon four people had been arrested for “mischief” during the protest. Some people who stayed overnight had packed up and left, but the border crossing and roads in the area remained closed.
A border blockade that began in Coutts, Alberta, north of Sweet Grass, Montana, on Jan. 29 remained in place as well. Police issued more than 50 traffic tickets Saturday and continued issuing them Sunday, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.
Officers also intercepted and disabled three excavators that were being brought to the protest, Savinkoff said.
“Had those made their way to the blockade, it would only have compounded the unfortunate situation we’re facing at the border,” he said.
While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada’s public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.
About 90 percent of truckers in Canada are vaccinated, and trucker associations and many big-rig operators have denounced the protests. The US has the same vaccination rule for truckers crossing the border, so it would make little difference if Trudeau lifted the restriction.
Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter there than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.
Meanwhile, Biden, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl, struck a critical tone when asked about those likely to object to the mask mandate at the NFL championship game.
“I love how people talk about personal freedom,” he said. “If you’re exercising personal freedom, but you put someone else in jeopardy, their health in jeopardy, I don’t consider that being very good with freedom.”

Topics: US Canada border open

Related

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing
World
Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge
World
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
  • Hong Kong has recorded about 24,000 infections and more than 200 deaths
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that the “onslaught” of coronavirus infections in the global financial hub has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed its capacity to deal with the epidemic as daily cases surge to record highs.
Daily infections have multiplied 13 times over the past two weeks, from about 100 cases at the start of February to over 1,300 on Feb. 13, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.
Lam said her government would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the “aggravating situation” after China said it would help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine.
“The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city’s capacity of handling,” she said, adding that the surge had lengthened the amount of time before infected patients could access isolation facilities.
“The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it,” she said.
Her top officials would coordinate with the central government to enhance Hong Kong’s testing and isolation facilities, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables, she said.
The Chinese territory reported 1,347 new infections on Sunday, down from Saturday’s record, but the spread with 2,000 more suspected cases threatens its overstretched health care system, authorities said.
Medical experts warn the city could see 28,000 daily infections by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry.
Hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the global financial hub are already at 90 percent occupancy, data from the city’s Hospital Authority showed, while isolation facilities are also near full capacity.
Hong Kong is prioritizing elderly, children and those in serious conditions in hospitals, said Larry Lee, chief manager at the city’s Hospital Authority.
Lam said authorities would “spare no effort” to implement the “dynamic zero” coronavirus infection strategy in Hong Kong, which, like mainland China, seeks to curb outbreaks as soon as they occur, in contrast with many other places that are trying to live with COVID.
Hong Kong has recorded about 24,000 infections and more than 200 deaths, less than other similar major cities.  

Topics: Coronavirus Hong Kong Pandemic Carrie Lam

Related

Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown
World
Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
  • Smugglers are exploiting Afghans’ desperation to leave the country, hiking prices after demand grew for their services and borders became harder to cross
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: As a female prosecutor in Afghanistan, Shafiqa Sae knew she had to flee for her life when the Taliban seized power – what she did not realize was just how much it would cost.
Smugglers are exploiting Afghans’ desperation to leave the country, hiking prices after demand grew for their services and borders became harder to cross.
Afghans who have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15 last year said members of the Pakistani security forces had also milked them for bribes and some landlords had doubled or trebled rents.
“Everyone is taking advantage of our plight to make money off us,” Sae told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.
The Taliban’s lightning capture of the country has prompted a mass exodus of Afghans fleeing persecution and poverty.
But border closures by Pakistan, Iran and other neighboring countries, combined with the difficulty of obtaining a passport or visa, have pushed many to turn to smugglers.
Those making the risky journeys often take gruelling desert and mountain treks. Some tunnel under border fences. Others use fake IDs.
The Mixed Migration Center, which monitors smuggler prices, said fees had already jumped during the COVID-19 pandemic as travel curbs made it harder to move around, but the scramble to get out of Afghanistan since August had sent prices soaring.
Sae, 26, fled the capital, Kabul, with her mother and seven siblings on Aug. 25 after a foreign benefactor paid a smuggler $5,000 to get them out.
The prosecutor’s family are Hazaras, a predominantly Shiite minority who were targeted by the Taliban when they last ruled from 1996-2001.
The Islamist group’s return to power left Sae in fear of her life. Not only had she helped put Taliban members behind bars, but she had been active in protests against the group and was a vocal advocate for women’s rights.
Before leaving Kabul, Sae’s mother was fitted with a fake cannula and intravenous drip.
Pakistan still allows Afghans to cross for emergency medical treatment without visas, and the family hoped the border guards would take pity.
The trick worked, helped by a few dollars slipped to the right people.
Once across the border, the demands for bribes mounted. Fourteen checkpoints later and they were $300 poorer.
In Islamabad, Sae said their landlord was charging them three times the local rate. They had also handed him $700 to pay off the police as it is illegal to rent to Afghans without visas.
People smugglers now charge Afghans an average of $140-$193 to reach Pakistan via the border town of Spin Boldak, up from $90 a year earlier, according to data from the Geneva-based Mixed Migration Center.
Average fees for Iran via the smuggling hub of Zaranj are $360-$400, compared to about $250 previously, it said.
Charges vary depending on the length and difficulty of the route, the wealth and ethnic background of the person making the journey, whether they have contacts, and the number of people demanding bribes.
Several Afghans interviewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation cited much higher fees than those reflected in data collected by the Mixed Migration Center.
One woman said she was recently quoted $1,000 for the trip to Islamabad with her two children.
Abdullah Mohammadi, an expert at the Mixed Migration Center, said smugglers were usually part of well-established organized criminal networks.
However, with Afghanistan hammered by an economic crisis and severe drought, farmers desperate for money to feed their families have also become involved.
“They know what they’re doing is wrong, but say they don’t have any other options,” Mohammadi said.
“The criminal networks are benefiting because they can use these people to expand their operations.”
The Taliban also benefit. The BBC reported that smugglers openly ferrying Afghans from Zaranj to Iran paid local Taliban about $10 per pickup truck.
The Norwegian Refugee Council reported in November that up to 5,000 Afghan refugees were fleeing to Iran every day, although many are deported.
Most go via Pakistan, but Mohammadi said smugglers were increasingly using a shorter, more precarious route which requires climbing over or tunneling under barriers erected on the Iranian border.
Although there is a higher chance of getting caught, the route is often favored by Hazaras who risk attacks by militant groups on the traditional routes through Pakistan because of their ethnicity.
Smugglers can charge Hazaras about a third more than non-Hazaras because of the increased risks from the Taliban, Jundallah and other militia, Mohammadi said.
Journalist Ismail Lali, 28, said smugglers were making a fortune out of the crisis.
“People are so desperate to leave that they can just charge them whatever they like,” said Lali, who is also a Hazara.
He paid a smuggler $700 in August to take him to the Pakistani city of Quetta, including bribes, but friends report the fee is now $800.
“It’s become a lucrative business for smugglers, and also for the Pakistani police,” he added.
Since arriving in Quetta, he said he had paid police $200 in bribes after being repeatedly stopped and threatened with deportation. He dares not go out now.
A senior police inspector in Quetta said officers were under strict instruction not to harass Afghans.
Security forces who staff checkpoints did not immediately respond to calls.
Migration experts expect some Afghans in Pakistan and Iran to move toward Turkey and Europe in the spring.
In January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) launched a $623 million appeal to support Afghans in neighboring countries and their host communities.
It has also urged countries to keep their borders open and halt deportations.
The UNHCR said Iran had returned more than 1,100 Afghans a day in January. Smaller numbers have been deported from Pakistan.
They include Sae’s mother and three sisters, who were sent back in December.
The Taliban have already visited the family in Kabul to ask after the prosecutor’s whereabouts.
Sae rarely leaves her Islamabad apartment, terrified of deportation.
“Either the Taliban will kill me, or the prisoners they have released will kill me,” she said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Smugglers

Related

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
World
US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
  • The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and according to his family often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” he said
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

MULTAN, Pakistan: An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Qur’an in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday.
The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.
Imran said police rushed to the scene, where a man was found surrounded by an angry crowd. Officer Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates tried to take custody of the man but the group began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring Iqbal and slightly injuring the other two officers.
Munawar Gujjar, chief of Tulamba police station, said he rushed reinforcements to the mosque but they did not arrive before the mob had stoned to death the man and hung his body from a tree.
Gujjar said the victim was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, of a nearby village.
“The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and according to his family often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” he said. He said the body was handed over to the family.
Mian Mohammad Ramzan, the mosque custodian, said he saw smoke inside the mosque, which is adjacent to his home, and rushed over to investigate. He found one Qur’an burned and saw a man attempting to burn another. He said people were starting to arrive for evening prayers as he was shouting for the man to stop.
Witnesses said a police team that reached the village before the stoning began took custody of a man but the mob snatched him away from them and beat the police as they tried to rescue him.
Later, more officers and constables reached the scene and took custody of the body, they said.
Gujjar, the area police chief, said investigators were scanning available videos to try to identify the assailants. He said police had so far detained about 80 men living in the mosque’s surroundings but that about 300 suspects took part.
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his anguish over the incident and said he was seeking a report from Punjab’s chief minister on the police handling of the case. He said they “failed in their duty.”
“We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands and mob lynching will be dealt with with the full severity of the law,” he said in a tweet hours after the incident.
Khan also asked the Punjab police chief for a report on the actions taken against perpetrators of the lynching.
The killing comes months after the lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a sporting goods factory in Sialkot in Punjab province on Dec. 3 who was accused by workers of blasphemy.
Mob attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in this conservative Islamic nation. International and national rights groups say blasphemy accusations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan.

Topics: blasphemy Pakistan

Related

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP
AP

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
  • Washington to split $7bn in Afghan assets between relief, 9/11 victims
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP AP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s former president on Sunday called a White House order to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the US for families of 9/11 victims an atrocity against the Afghan people.

Former President Hamid Karzai at a packed news conference sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to press President Joe Biden to rescind last week’s order. He called it “unjust and unfair.”

“The people of Afghanistan share the pain of the American people, share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died, who lost their lives in the tragedy of Sept.11,” said Karzai. “We commiserate with them (but) Afghan people are as much victims as those families who lost their lives ... Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan in their name is unjust and unfair and an atrocity against Afghan people.”

FASTFACTS

  • Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the US banking system.
  • The $3.5 billion was set aside for a US court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of 9/11 victims.
  • US courts would also have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money.

President Biden’s order signed last Friday freed $7 billion in Afghan assets currently held in the US, to be divided between 9/11 victims and humanitarian aid to Afghans.

Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the US banking system. The $3.5 billion was set aside for a US court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of 9/11 victims. US courts would also have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money.

We “ask the US courts to do the opposite, to return the Afghan money back to the Afghan people,” said Karzai. “This money does not belong to any government ... this money belongs to the people of Afghanistan.”

Separately, the UN said on Sunday that four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s “de facto authorities” after going missing weeks ago.

Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women’s rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s current rulers had consistently denied detaining them.

“After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Twitter.

Topics: Afghanistan US

Related

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims
World
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Latest updates

Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field
Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field
German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
German leader heads to Kyiv and Moscow to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.