Russia says it's ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis
The fears stem from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis
  At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin and the West held out the possibility of a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, even as Russia appeared to continue preparations for a potential invasion, including moving troops and military hardware closer to its neighbor.
At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis.
The comments seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin’s own position and offered some hope that war could be averted, even as Washington, London and other allies kept up their warnings that troops could move on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.
The fears stem from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east. It has also launched massive military drills in Belarus, an ally that also borders Ukraine.
Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, and Lavrov argued that Moscow should hold more talks, despite the West’s refusal to consider Russia’s main demands.
The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.
Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Lavrov said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted.”
Putin noted that the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement. Lavrov replied that his ministry would not allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests.
The US reacted coolly.
“The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight.”
US officials said the Russian military continued apparent attack preparations along Ukraine’s borders. A US defense official said small numbers of Russian ground units have been moving out of larger assembly areas for several days, taking up positions closer to the Ukrainian border at what would be departure points if Putin launched an invasion.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not publicly released. CBS News was first to report on the movement of the units.
Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported increased Russian military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, including the arrival of helicopters, ground-attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets at forward locations. The photos taken over a 48-hour period also show ground forces leaving their garrisons and combat units moving into convoy formation.
Still, Ukrainian security and defense council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplayed the threat of invasion but warned of the risk of “internal destabilization” by unspecified forces.
“Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on (Feb.) 16th or the 17th,” he told reporters. “We are aware of the risks that exist in the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control.”
As if to show defiance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday would be a “day of national unity,” calling on the country to display the blue-and-yellow flag and sing the national anthem in the face of “hybrid threats.”
“It is not the first threat the strong Ukrainian people have faced,” Zelenskyy said Monday evening in a video address to the nation. “We’re calm. We’re strong. We’re together.”
The country is preparing nonetheless. Kyiv residents received letters from the mayor urging them “to defend your city,” and signs appeared in apartment buildings indicating the nearest bomb shelter. The capital has about 4,500 such sites, including underground parking garages, subway stations and basements, the mayor said.
Dr. Tamara Ugrich said she stocked up on grains and canned food and prepared an emergency suitcase.
“I don’t believe in war, but on TV the tension is growing every day, and it’s getting harder and harder to keep calm,” she said. “The more we are told not to panic, the more nervous people become.”
In a last-ditch diplomatic effort German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planned to travel to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Putin.
One possible off-ramp emerged this week. Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, pointed at a possibility of Ukraine shelving its NATO bid — an objective that is written into its constitution — if it would avert war with Russia.
Prystaiko later appeared to back away from the idea, but the fact that it was raised at all suggests it is being discussed behind closed doors.

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead
Updated 52 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead

Uncle of British terrorist Samantha Lewthwaite reckons her to be dead
  • “She’s probably dead, but they’re not saying anything,” Lewthwaite’s paternal uncle said
  • Security analysts have said she was most likely being sheltered at a remote location in Somalia or Tanzania
Updated 52 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The uncle of one of the UK’s most wanted terrorists known as the “white widow” reckons she is most likely dead.

Samantha Lewthwaite was married to one of the suicide bombers who carried out the 7/7 attacks in London and has been linked to a string of terror attacks in Africa in the 2010s.

Security analysts have told British newspaper the Mirror that Lewthwaite, the widowed wife of London 7/7 bomber Germaine Lindsay, was most likely being sheltered at a remote location in Somalia or Tanzania and unable to travel from her hiding place out of fear for her life.

Lewthwaite’s paternal uncle, Nigel, told the newspaper: “As far as I know, my brother’s not heard anything from her since way back. I don’t know how long it’s been. She’s probably dead, but they’re not saying anything.”

And he said that the family had not been informed by British security services of any developments.

“It’s hard. It’s been 10 years, probably longer than that, but what do we do?” he added.

The Sunday Times reported in 2012 that Lewthwaite was believed to have been travelling on a forged South African passport with the identity of a British nurse called Natalie Faye Webb.

At the time, Kenyan authorities described the terrorist as “a serious player” and said she was working as a financier for militant group Al-Shabab, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda based in Somalia. She is wanted over several terrorist attacks in Kenya.

Terrorism experts are skeptical over claims that the extremist has been spotted in Yemen, Syria, and on Ukraine’s border with Russia.

The International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Somalia, Omar Mahmood, said Lewthwaite was now unlikely to be active as an Al-Shabab militant.

“I find it difficult to believe she is out there operating at a high level of the organization.

“It’s become increasingly insular. There’s definitely a degree of legend in her story. I haven’t seen anything over the past few years that would attest to her involvement, or her being around much.

“If she’s on good terms within the organization, then she could be living in one of the larger towns and villages that Al-Shabab occupies,” Mahmood added.

Topics: Samantha Lewthwaite Al-Qaeda Al-Shabab UK terrorism

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
AP

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag
  • Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the Chagos Islands
  • Britain evicted about 2,000 residents in the 1960s and 70s so the US military could build an air base on Diego Garcia
Updated 54 min 42 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The British government reaffirmed its sovereignty over a remote Indian Ocean archipelago after Mauritius underlined its own territorial claim by planting a flag on the islands.

Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the Chagos Islands, whose residents were expelled by Britain half a century ago to make way for a US military base.

Several Chagos islanders accompanied Mauritian officials on a voyage that also involved a scientific survey of a nearby coral reef.

It was the first time they had set foot there since Britain evicted about 2,000 residents in the 1960s and 70s so the US military could build an air base on Diego Garcia, one of the islands.

The Guardian reported that a message from Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth was played at the flag-raising, hailing the “historic visit.”

“The message I wish to give out to the world, as the state with sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, is that we will ensure a wise stewardship of its territory — over its maritime security, conservation of the marine environment and human rights, notably the return of those of Chagossian origin,” he was quoted as saying.

Britain’s Foreign Office said Monday that the UK “has no doubt as to our sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory, which we have held continuously since 1814.”

“Mauritius has never held sovereignty over the territory and the UK does not recognize its claim,” it said in a statement.

The displaced residents have fought for years in the courts for the right to return to their home islands, which the UK calls the British Indian Ocean Territory.

In 2019 the International Court of Justice and the United Nations General Assembly both told Britain to give up control of the islands, which it held on to after Mauritius gained independence in 1968.

The international court said in a non-binding opinion that Britain had unlawfully carved up Mauritius, an archipelago nation whose main island is some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the southeast coast of Africa.

Successive British governments have expressed regret about the way the islanders were removed but have not allowed them to return or heeded the non-binding international opinions.

In 2020 Britain said it would “cede sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius when it is no longer required for defense purposes.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Mauritius Chagos Islands Diego Garcia

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
  • The operation took down “one of Europe’s most active Albanian-speaking cocaine trafficking networks in Europe," Europol and Eurojust said
  • In Belgium, the federal prosecutor's office said police detained 30 people
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: Police in Belgium and Spain arrested 45 people Tuesday as part of an international operation involving authorities in seven countries that targeted a major cocaine trafficking network, EU agencies and prosecutors said.
The operation took down “one of Europe’s most active Albanian-speaking cocaine trafficking networks in Europe,” Europol and Eurojust said, adding that searches were carried out in more than 80 places.
In a joint statement, they said the suspects imported cocaine from Latin America to European ports.
“Over 600 law enforcement officers, in close cooperation with prosecutors and investigative officers, carried out raids against the members of this network in Spain and Belgium. A number of parallel actions also took place in Croatia, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands,” they said.
In Belgium, the federal prosecutor’s office said police detained 30 people. Officers carried out 49 searches across the country, most of them in and around Brussels and the port city of Antwerp. Prosecutors did not say what was seized during the operation.
Belgium has become a major hub trafficking drugs into Europe. With thousands of containers reaching Antwerp every day, the city is one of Europe’s main ports of entry for cocaine.
Belgian prosecutors said most of the suspects lived in the Brussels district, and the organization has drop-off points near the Antwerp port, where cocaine arrives from South America. Prosecutors alleged the suspected traffickers worked in cahoots with citizens from southern Europe who belong to crime families in the Limburg province.
To transport drugs into Europe, the organization used cargo planes or private jets along with ship containers sent to the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Le Havre in France and Hamburg in Germany, authorities alleged.
Last year, Belgian police made several dozen arrests during an organized crime operation of unprecedented scale after investigators cracked an encrypted communications network popular with criminals.
According to Belgian prosecutors, the cracking of the encrypted messaging service Sky ECC was useful in the drug case, helping to identify possible suspects in Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay.

Topics: Belgium Spain police cocaine prsecutors Europol

Anti-French feeling in West Africa puts military role in doubt

Anti-French feeling in West Africa puts military role in doubt
Updated 15 February 2022
AFP

Anti-French feeling in West Africa puts military role in doubt

Anti-French feeling in West Africa puts military role in doubt
  • In Niger, hostility toward Operation Barkhane deepened in November when three people were shot dead during protests against a French military convoy
  • A degree of public support for Moscow was evidenced by the Russian flags waved at celebrations of a recent military takeover in Burkina Faso
Updated 15 February 2022
AFP

NIAMEY: France’s welcome in its former colonies in the Sahel region of West Africa, where its forces have fought extremist insurgents for nearly a decade, is wearing thin.

For decades after it was forced to relinquish its African territories in the 1960s France was accused of pulling the strings, militarily or economically, by propping up autocratic leaders who served its interests.

While France insists it is no longer trying to control the fate of West African countries it is now under fire in the region for having failed to vanquish the extremist groups that have have killed thousands of people and displaced more than two million people over the past 10 years.

In Mali, the animosity has deep roots, dating back to colonial days.

The military junta that seized power twice, in 2020 and 2021, is trying to capitalize on that, said Rodrigue Kone, a researcher at the South African-based Institute for Security Studies.

“There has always been latent anti-French feeling due to a sort of condescension, the arrogance of French policy in Africa, which hasn’t seen real change since the end of colonization,” he said.

Abdourahmane Idrissa, a senior researcher in African studies at Netherlands’ Leiden University, wrote that France, under post-war president Charles de Gaulle, imposed a neo-colonial policy from the start.

Military interventions became routine in a region France viewed as its “backyard,” he said.

That history looms large over France’s military operations in West Africa today.

Analysts say Operation Barkhane, which is trying to root out extremists in the Sahel, is widely perceived as yet another attempt to meddle in African affairs, even if local armies have joined in to fight alongside insurgent groups.

France first intervened in Mali in 2013 at the request of the local government, beating back an extremist advance from the desert north of the country.

But the extremists regrouped and spilled into central Mali, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, inflaming ethnic tensions along the way.

In Niger, hostility toward Operation Barkhane deepened in November when three people were shot dead during protests against a French military convoy.

The protesters were trying to block the convoy at the town of Tera as it was traveling across Niger bound for Mali.

In regional powerbroker Chad, anti-government protesters burned French flags — an unprecedented sight, according to researcher Kelma Manatouma, a Chadian researcher at Paris-Nanterre university.

Tournons la Page (TLP), a pan-African civil society group set up in 2014 to promote democracy on the continent, is calling for the closure of ALL foreign military bases.

“France’s colonial past, its meddling in our internal affairs and looting of our resources like uranium are making our youths think,” said Maikoul Zodi of TLP’s Niger branch. “We don’t have win-win contracts with France.”

Some commentators on social media even go as far as to accuse France of complicity with the extremists.

France’s defense chief of staff Thierry Burkhard complains of a disconnect between the good relations his forces enjoy with their Malian counterparts and a lack of appreciation and understanding on the part of the local population.

But not everyone is resentful of the French.

Boubacar Diallo, who heads an association of livestock farmers in Niger’s Tillaberi region, which has been especially hard hit by extremist attacks, defended France’s counterterrorism efforts.

“All the extremist leaders held or killed in Niger are thanks to Barkhane (so) how can you speak of collusion between Barkhane and the terrorists?,” he said.

“On the ground, people have more confidence in Barkhane than in their own armies,” he claimed.

Other international players meanwhile, are watching from the wings, notably Russia.

Western intelligence has pointed to the growing presence of Russian paramilitaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which Bamako denies.

A degree of public support for Moscow was evidenced by the Russian flags waved at celebrations of a recent military takeover in Burkina Faso.

“Burkina Faso needs to forge bonds with other more credible powers and count on its own army to eradicate terrorism,” said Alassane Sanfo, a civil society activist.

“The (security) situation is only getting worse,” TLP’s Zodi added.

“It’s not that people have more confidence in the Russians. But if you have tried a remedy and it’s not effective, you want to experiment with other approaches.”

Kone of the ISS faulted a failure of democracy. “We are seeing deep resentment over a democratic system that has not produced first-rate elites,” he said.

“There’s a wish to return to strongman rule, and Russia is not too bothered about that.”

Topics: France Operation Barkhane West Africa Sahel region Russia

Afghan diplomats worldwide in limbo as funds dwindle

Afghan diplomats worldwide in limbo as funds dwindle
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Afghan diplomats worldwide in limbo as funds dwindle

Afghan diplomats worldwide in limbo as funds dwindle
  • Assets frozen following Taliban takeover last year
  • Some officials left with sky-high rent bills as staff work without pay
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan diplomats and officials appointed by the country’s former government are stuck in limbo around the world after assets were frozen in the wake of the Taliban takeover, The Times reported on Tuesday.

The US State Department is processing more than 100,000 applications from Afghans who fled Kabul, with many diplomats and former civil servants included in that figure.

But the rapid collapse of the former government — which they nominally represent — has left officials worldwide scrambling for money to pay sky-high rents on embassy offices, many located in expensive inner-city neighborhoods.

Many officials and staff in Afghanistan’s 45 embassies and 20 consulates worldwide have been forced to move into smaller, cheaper accommodation as funding collected before the asset freeze begins to run out.

Abdul Hadi Nejrabi, embassy deputy chief of mission in Washington DC, told the New York Times: “This is not something that we wanted. But it is something that came. We may not be able to continue for a long time — it will come to an end. There is still a lot of work to do. But we are here until we reach a path we can’t continue.”

Nejrabi said the embassy is generating about $2,500 in revenue per month from application processing — enough to pay basic running costs but not salaries.

The situation is worse in other countries, where embassy buildings are often rented rather than owned, leaving skeleton crews to process thousands of asylum applications without pay.

To resolve funding constraints, some ambassadors have sacked all local staff. Many rely on donations from other nearby embassies, and have begun to sell off embassy property to raise money.

One anonymous Afghan ambassador in Asia told Foreign Policy magazine: “Now, it’s like a firefighter with no water. You just run from one crisis to another, and then with no resources and no water, basically are trying to extinguish fires that are erupting everywhere.

“A lot of staff have not been paid for months and months. And the little money that we have with the embassy, we have to prioritize. 

“For instance, we can’t pay their salaries but then find ways to pay their rent, at least, because they will be kicked out of their apartments; or we encourage them to move actually into smaller places, or if there’s a bigger place, two families to live there for a while. 

“It’s not easy — the human toll is high. When you go to the office, people are worried about their families that are in Afghanistan.”

Topics: Afghanistan

