NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2022. (AP)
Reuters

  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference that there were no signs of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine
MUNICH: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offering more talks to defuse a possible conflict in Ukraine but warned Moscow of the dangers of making impossible security demands.
Stoltenberg said he sent the letter on Thursday, urging Lavrov to agree to more talks in the format of the NATO-Russia Council, which met in January to formally discuss Moscow’s calls for allies to withdraw troops from eastern Europe.
He also told the Munich Security Conference that there were no signs of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine — despite Russia’s assertion this week that it had begun withdrawing troops — and that the risk of a conflict was real as Moscow’s military build-up continued.
“I have invited Russia and all NATO allies to meetings in the NATO-Russia Council. And I reiterated my invitation in the letter that I sent to minister Lavrov on Thursday,” he said.
“We are extremely concerned because we see that they continue to build up, they continue to prepare. And we have never in Europe seen since the end of the Cold War, such a large concentration of combat-ready troops,” he said.
In a rare admission of the limits of diplomacy, Stoltenberg also told the conference that Moscow was putting forward security demands that the Kremlin knew NATO could never meet.
That concern was echoed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who told the conference: “Russia has made the issue of Ukraine’s possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is a paradox because there is no decision on this on the agenda,” he said.
In the stand-off over Ukraine, Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops near the border with its neighbor while insisting it has no plans to invade. President Vladimir Putin is pressing security demands including a block on Ukraine ever joining NATO. NATO has said that, under UN treaties, every nation is free to choose its alliances.
“So that danger is now the combination of this massive military buildup, with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say if we don’t meet them, they will be military consequences,” Stoltenberg said.
“We will differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate security interests,” Scholz added.
Speaking alongside Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Moscow’s threats toward Ukraine could reshape the entire international system and would also cost Moscow economically.
“The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order,” von der Leyen said.

The chances of reviving the Iran nuclear accord are dwindling and the “moment of truth” has arrived for Tehran’s leadership, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday.
“We now have the chance to reach an agreement that will allow sanctions to be lifted. But if we do not succeed very quickly, the negotiations risk failing,” Scholz told the Munich Security Conference.
“The Iranian leadership has a choice. Now is the moment of truth.”
The 2015 Iran nuclear agreement had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions.
This in turn prompted Iran to start ramping up its nuclear activities.
The outline of a new deal appears to be on the table in talks which have been held in Vienna since late November between signatories Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia — and the United States indirectly.
A US State Department spokesperson told AFP on Thursday that “substantial progress has been made in the last week.”
“If Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days,” the spokesperson said, using an acronym for the 2015 deal.
But “anything much beyond that would put the possibility of return to the deal at grave risk,” the spokesperson added.
Experts believe Iran is only a few weeks away from having enough fissile material to build a nuclear weapon — even if it would take several more complicated steps to create an actual bomb.
President Joe Biden has said he is willing to return to the deal and ease some of the US sanctions, provided Tehran resumes its commitments under the agreement.
The Iranian foreign minister is due to address the Munich Security Conference later on Saturday.

DONETSK: Multiple explosions could be heard on Saturday morning in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
  • The former president is the subject of three lawsuits accusing him of responsibility in the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, a judge decided Friday, ruling that the Republican does not enjoy presidential immunity in this case.
The former president is the target of several lawsuits by elected officials and police who accuse him of being directly responsible for the violence perpetrated by his supports when they stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
A judge in Washington, DC, ruled that these complaints were admissible on the grounds that Trump’s actions that day were “unofficial acts” that “entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term,” which the judge said does not fall within the scope of presidential immunity.
“To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step,” judge Amit Mehta wrote in findings that ran to 112 pages. “The court well understands the gravity of its decision.”
The judge also said Trump’s speech to thousands of supporters gathered in Washington before the assault could “reasonably” be perceived as a “call for collective action.”
Shortly after Trump addressed his supporters, a crowd waving “TRUMP 2020” flags marched down the Mall to the seat of the US Congress, with hundreds forcing their way into the Capitol building.
At the same time, Trump took to Twitter to criticize his vice president Mike Pence for not blocking certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, an act the judge said constituted “tacit agreement” with those who stormed the Capitol.
The former president is the subject of three lawsuits accusing him of responsibility in the Capitol riot.
His role on that day is also being examined by a House of Representatives select committee, which has in its possession hundreds of pages of documents, text messages and testimonies, some of which the head of the probe said Trump had sought to keep hidden.
The billionaire former president has slammed the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has submitted his response to a police questionnaire relating to Downing Street parties that may have breached coronavirus regulations, his office said Friday.
Police are investigating claims Johnson attended gatherings that may have violated Britain's strict distancing and virus prevention rules.
Public outcry over the so-called "partygate" scandal has left Johnson fighting for political survival. Several MPs from his Conservative party have publicly called for his resignation, although he denies any wrongdoing.
Police confirmed last week that they would be sending "formal questionnaires to more than 50 people" to ask about their activities on the dates of at least 12 gatherings in Downing Street over 2020 and 2021.
The document "has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully" within seven days, according to the police.
Johnson faces a fine unless he can explain why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions.
Johnson has already apologised in parliament for a series of gatherings identified in an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, but vowed to fight on in office.
Gray admitted her 12-page report was limited in scope after London's Metropolitan police force launched its own investigation into 12 parties held in Downing Street over the past two years.
 

UN: The last UN staff member detained by the Ethiopian government has been released, ending a months-long effort to gain freedom for at least 16 UN employees picked up since late October during the ongoing war in the country’s north, the United Nations said Friday.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said two others were freed “in the past few days.” All three were Ethiopian nationals.
The UN announced on Nov. 9 that at least 16 of its local employees had been detained in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and a government spokesman asserted they were held for their “participation in terror” under a state of emergency.
At about the same time, Ethiopian authorities arrested arrested and detained some 70 truck drivers contracted to the United Nations and other groups to deliver humanitarian aid. The UN announced on Nov. 18 that they had all been released.
Dujarric said Friday the United Nations repeatedly raised the issue of the detained UN staffers, and “had never really gotten any clarity as to why they were detained in the first place.”
“But at this point, we’re just really, really glad that they are released,” he said.
According to the UN, the first arrest was on Oct. 31, 2021, with the majority of arrests taking place in November although there were arrests in December and January as well. The first releases came in mid-November.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who returned from Ethiopia last week, said she raised the issue of the last three staffers still being held during meetings with the country’s leaders.
The arrests strained relations between the United Nations and the Ethiopian government.
“I think we have been stunned by the response that we have had from the Ethiopian government but I do think that it’s on the mend.” Mohammed told reporters last week. “The perceptions from the Ethiopian people that we cannot be trusted, must be corrected and the leaders in Ethiopia have to start to help us do that.”
The deputy secretary-general said she thinks her visit helped show that the UN is remaining in the country and is “loyal to our commitment in supporting the people of Ethiopia.”
Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and leaders in northern Tigray who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war in November 2020.
Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopia soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June 2021, and the government declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers. A drone-assisted government military offensive halted the Tigrayans’ approach to Ethiopia’s capital., Addis Ababa. In December, the Tigrayans retreated back to Tigray.
The war is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions.
Although the conflict has subsided in several places, notably within the Tigray and neighboring Amhara regions, and lawmakers voted earlier this week to lift the state of emergency, concerns remain about fighting in the northeastern Afar region.
Dujarric told reporters the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported Friday that they are working with the Ethiopian authorities and partners to provide emergency aid to thousands of Eritrean refugees who fled a refugee camp in the Afar region due to fighting.
“Refugees who trekked the long distance to the regional capital in Semera told UNHCR that armed men stole their belongings and occupied their homes,” he said. “According to their testimonies, at least five refugees were killed and several women were kidnapped.”
Dujarric said that UNHCR remains worried about the safety and well-being of thousands of Eritrean refugees caught up in the conflict, “with yet another refugee camp severely impacted.”
On the humanitarian front, aid for millions in the Tigray region remains severely limited under what the UN has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”
On Monday, the World Health Organization said it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Tigray for the first time in six months, but said fuel shortages were hampering its distribution.

