SEVILLE, Spain: Lamine Yamal scored two goals and set up another as Spain hammered Croatia 4-1 on Tuesday in the Nations League in their first home game since lifting the World Cup.

Yamal, 19, was joined on the scoresheet by Marc Pubill and Nico Williams as they extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches, which includes June’s final triumph over Argentina in the United States.

La Roja next play Czech Republic on Saturday in Group A3.

Yamal’s contribution strengthened his case for the Ballon d’Or, with voting having closed on Monday with the winner announced on October 26.

Captain Rodri showed off the World Cup trophy before kick-off at the packed Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, being handed it by Sevilla legend Jesus Navas, a winner with Spain in 2010.

Attackers Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal started the game having scored in Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win over England at Wembley.

Croatia made six changes from the weekend’s win over the Czech Republic, leaving icon Luka Modric on the bench.

Yamal opened the scoring within two minutes against the Three Lions and took just 75 seconds to do so against Slaven Bilic’s side in Andalusia.

The teenager’s left-footed finish took his tally of international goals to nine in 36 appearances.

Just before the half-hour mark, the visitors equalized through Dion Beljo’s header as the 1.95m-tall attacker headed home from an Ivan Perisic cross.

Two minutes later the hosts restored their lead as Pubill fired home a header from a pin-point Yamal cross.

Just 45 seconds before the interval, the home side were denied a third goal by the post as Fermin Lopez failed to find the bottom corner.

Yamal claimed his second after 63 minutes, beating Barcelona team-mate and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic at his near post, and with fewer than two minutes to play Athletic Bilbao’s Williams notched up a fourth for Spain with a crisp dribble and finish.