Indian industrialists hope for 'free flow' of trade after landmark deal with UAE
India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal gestures as Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Agreement aims to take annual bilateral trade to $100 billion over the next 5 years
  • It will cut tariffs on both countries’ goods, provide zero-duty access to 90% Indian exports
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian industrialists this week said they hoped for a “free flow” of trade between India and the UAE, after the two countries signed a landmark deal that will take annual bilateral trade volume to $100 billion over the next five years.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed by Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri in New Delhi on Friday. The agreement, which would reduce tariffs on almost 80 percent of all goods and provide zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports, will take effect in the next 60 days.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner after the US and China, with a bilateral trade volume of $43.3 billion in 2020-21. It is also home to more than 3 million Indian expats, who send billions of dollars in remittances each year.

The new agreement is expected to benefit Indian exports in several sectors, including gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, footwear, sports and engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals.

“This is the first free trade agreement that India is signing with a foreign country after a long time and this will pave the way for the free flow of trade and investment,” the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

“With tariffs removed and investment eased, that means a good amount of money coming into the Indian system. Also, Indian companies will invest in the UAE to use it as a base for the [Gulf Cooperation Council] and get access to Africa, where otherwise it is difficult for Indians to do business because of financial issues and banking constraints.”

The FICCI believes the agreement will boost non-oil trade and service sectors.

“Lots of non-oil trade is happening in manufacturing items — textile, garments, food processing, renewable energy, defence and space transactions — plus there is a whole range of engineering goods, which would increase trade in these areas,” FICCI said, adding it would increase Emirati investment in India.

Currently, there is a 5 percent import duty on Indian goods exported to the UAE, which will be eased after the CEPA comes into effect.

One sector that is going to particularly benefit from the agreement is the gems and jewelry industry.

“It’s an excellent initiative and is going to help major exporters as well as induce other domestic players to export their products,” Ashish Pethe, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council chairman, told Arab News.

“The UAE is already a major trading partner of India and there is a strong connection between both the nations. The free trade agreement will substantially help bullion dealers exporting from the UAE to India as well as Indian exporters selling products in the Middle East.”

Indian foreign policy experts believe the free trade deal will provide a new direction to existing economic ties between the two nations.

“This is one of the most important external partnership agreements between India and a Middle Eastern country and underlines the growing significance of India and the UAE for each other,” Muddassir Quamar, an analyst at the New Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, told Arab News.

“The document provides a roadmap for strengthening ties in new and emerging areas, including cultural cooperation, energy partnership, climate action and renewables, emerging technologies, education and skill development, health and food security, regional cooperation and defense and security. It also broadens the existing comprehensive strategic partnership.”

He said the deal also underscored India’s increasing engagement with Gulf countries and its widening status as a major regional player.

Prof. Zikrur Rahman, founding director of the India-Arab Cultural Centre and a former ambassador to Palestine, called the agreement a “deepening and cementing of strategic partnership between the two countries.”

“It clearly signifies that India is serious in its interactions with the UAE,” he said, “and following a proactive relationship with GCC countries.”

Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman

Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman

Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil and gas are part of the ongoing transition to renewable energy resources, said Saudi Aramco chairman.

Addressing the IPTC 2022 in Riyadh, Yasir Al-Rumayyan said new energy sources depend on materials that can only be produced with hydrocarbons.

The top official said the Saudi Aramco has taken several measures to achieve net zero targets but that does not mean the company is “getting out of oil and gas.”

“We intend to remain the world’s top producer,” said Al-Rumayyan.  

He said energy transition takes time. “For instance, after years of impressive growth, there are 10 million electric vehicles on the road, which is less than 1 percent of the global car fleet.”

Topics: IPTC 2022 Saudi Arabia oil and gas

Campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, Saudi energy minister says at IPTC 2022

Campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, Saudi energy minister says at IPTC 2022
Updated 15 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, Saudi energy minister says at IPTC 2022

Campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, Saudi energy minister says at IPTC 2022
Updated 15 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, said Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as he inaugrates International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh.

"The net zero does not mean cherrypicking, net zero does not mean zero oil," says Prince Abdulaziz, adding that focusing only on renewables is a mistake.

Saudi energy minister slammed the IEA for 'missing barrels' that are around 730 million barrels.

He also criticized the agency for its contradiction on its recommendations for more investments in energy last week in IEF's event in Riyadh after it was against it.

The event is also attended by energy and oil ministers from Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq and Egypt. The ministers are speaking at a panel discussion.

Turning to OPEC+ and its role in the market today Saudi energy minister said that the Chairman and CEOs of global oil companies would have vanished without OPEC+.

OPEC+ agreement helped the market to be balanced, and it ensured that there is a mechanism for balancing the market, Kuwaiti oil minister said.

Iraqi oil minister said that OPEC+ should sustain the current agreement and any dramatic change to it will affect the market balance.

Key officials are also attending the opening session including Aramco's chairman and the company's CEO as well.

The conference will be held through Feb. 23. 

The event is back to Saudi Arabia after two years. Last time in 2020 it was held in Dhahran.

"And as a global recovery works to gain momentum … we gather once again to look at the road ahead … and chart the next steps in our journey," Nasir Al-Naimi, IPTC 2022 Executive Committee Chair and Senior Vice President, Upstream, Saudi Aramco said in his opening speech.

 

 

Topics: energy Oil

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts
Updated 20 February 2022
Mona Alami

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts
  • ‘Economic prospects for the GCC look relatively rosy, given higher oil, gas prices’
Updated 20 February 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: With the Arab states pushing ahead with their economic diversification plans, experts observing the geopolitical developments remain optimistic about the future of the Gulf region but warn that strong global and policy headwinds persist.

Experts assembled at a recently concluded conference at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, also known as AGSIW, acknowledged various efforts undertaken by the GCC countries toward innovation but underlined the need to do more.

“The GCC governments can’t rest on their laurels. They are going to have to work hard to keep attracting top firms and highly skilled business people, especially those in the tech sector,” said Robert Mogielnicki, a senior resident scholar at AGSIW, in an interview with Arab News.

“This (already) seems to be the strategy behind launching new long-term visa schemes and other initiatives to enhance the livability and sustainability of various locations,” he added. 

The scholar believes the future remains highly uncertain and fraught with risks. “When your economic outlook is still closely linked to global energy market dynamics, things can change for the worse rather quickly,” he warned.

Strong position

Monica Malik, the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank who spoke at the conference, added that other challenges remain, such as balancing the social side while tightening fiscal policy. Another challenge is to create enough jobs and a labor market that meets the demands of future economies.

Despite challenges ahead, the GCC is in a strong position, agree most experts.

For Malik, the GCC region managed the COVID-19 pandemic exceptionally well. “This was achieved with high vaccination rates and maintaining social mobility, with varying restrictions, across regional countries.”

The GCC countries, she said, are also well positioned with oil prices on the rise. “The GCC is entering 2022 in a very strong way. There will be fiscal surplus, for most countries across the board even if oil prices fall to $75, with the exception of Oman and Bahrain,” added Malik.

The economist expects these surpluses to help build reserves and support transformation efforts. “We are also going to see less headwinds from the fiscal side. It is not only the pandemic (that acted as) a wake-up call but also the energy transition (experienced in other countries),” she pointed out.

This is helping in speeding up various policy reforms such as the value-added tax, which has been increased and the UAE’s decision to introduce corporate taxes from next year. “The GCC region is also focusing on how it can become a leader in energy transition,” explained the economist.

Mogielnicki agreed that many regional governments are leveraging this fiscal leeway to introduce economic policies, such as new or higher taxes — all these can support economic diversification over the longer term. 

Digital economy

He nonetheless emphasized that the government-led urgency to diversify into high-tech industries and grow the region’s digital economy may not necessarily be proportional to what global tech firms and entrepreneurs desire when considering relocating to the region.

However, “economic prospects for the GCC look relatively rosy, given the higher oil and gas prices and — for the most part — a sustained commitment to fiscal discipline,” concluded Mogielnicki.

Topics: GCC economy Saudi Arabia

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Updated 20 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Updated 20 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: The volume of investments in fintech companies in Egypt grew by 300 percent during 2021, compared to the previous year, according to a Central Bank of Egypt report.

The amount of investment reached $159 million in 32 deals in 2021, indicating the development and expansion of emerging fintech companies operating in this field, according to a report by the bank’s Fintech Egypt platform.

Fintech startups have seen a steady increase, from two startups in 2014, to 112 companies by the end of 2021, in more than 14 innovative sub-sectors such as payments, remittances, and business markets, lending and alternative financing.

In 2017, when Egypt saw a mere three fintech investment deals of $1 million.
“The efforts made to promote fintech have resulted in creating a promising future for a promising group of fintech entrepreneurs, start-ups and Egyptian investments in this field. It is expected to witness significant growth in 2022,” Ayman Hussein, first deputy governor of the Central Bank for the Business Technology Sector, said.

“This report is expected to be a catalyst for innovation in the future, and a support for cooperation between the parties of the system,” said Rasha Negm, the head of fintech and innovation at the CBE.

Fintech Egypt issued its first report to provide a comprehensive look at the unprecedented growth that Egypt witnessed in this field over the past few years.

Topics: Egypt fintech

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, known as EBRD, has provided €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) in development funds to the governmental and private sectors in Egypt during the period 2017 to 2022. 

The bank is currently in the process of approving a joint country strategy with Egypt for the period from 2022 to 2027.

The Ministry of International Cooperation revealed the results of the previous country strategy for the period from 2017 to 2022 amid its work with the bank to enhance development efforts in four areas.

The four areas are: Supporting the competitiveness of the private sector in Egypt, improving the quality and sustainability of public utilities and infrastructure, supporting the transition toward a green economy and strengthening governance, and competitive frameworks among companies.

Since its inception in 2012,  the EBRD has invested more than €8.7 billion in Egypt, supporting the implementation of 145 projects, with over 76 percent for the private sector.

Topics: Egypt

