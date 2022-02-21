World’s largest wheat importer Egypt achieves 62% self-sufficiency: minister

RIYADH: Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, has achieved 62 percent self-sufficiency in the grain this season, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

The country cultivates 3.7 million acres with wheat, producing 9.5 to 10 million tons, Mohamed El Quseir told Asharq during Expo 2020 Dubai.

El Qusier noted that this area is the largest ever set aside for the grain in Egypt’s history.

The wheat planting season starts from mid-November until the end of January, while the harvest season starts from mid-April until mid-July, according to Asharq.

Amid efforts to reduce reliance on imports, especially of wheat and corn, Egypt plans to expand its agricultural area, which stands at 9.7 million feddans, the minister noted.

"We aim to increase the agricultural area by about 3 to 3.6 million acres, through horizontal expansion projects, such as the new delta, Toshka, and the development of North and Central Sinai,” he said.

Most recently, Egypt said it will launch a new tender to import wheat next week as it prepares for possible grain market disturbance in the light of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.