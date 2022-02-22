Stc pay chairman and CEO congratulate Saudi leadership on Founding Day

stc pay Chairman Khalid bin Suleiman Al-Jasser and CEO Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Enezi, on behalf of the company’s board of directors and all its employees, congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of Founding Day.
Al-Jasser said: “Foundation Day commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state three centuries ago, marked by prosperity and continuous development. This day is dear to all of us because it portrays the history of the Kingdom’s successes and achievements and how it has managed to overcome the challenges through generations under wise leadership. This day represents the highest meaning of interdependence and cohesion between the leadership and the people and confirms that our country is moving forward to achieve the highest ranks in the world at an ambitious pace to secure more comprehensive achievements that keep pace with development and progress in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
He added: “The digital payments sector, in particular, has received considerable and unprecedented support from our wise leadership over the past period, and our precious country has become the focus of everyone’s attention worldwide with its advanced digital infrastructure, which has made Saudi Arabia the regional business hub for the region and the world.”
Al-Enezi, meanwhile, said that Saudi Arabia is keeping pace with the global digital transformation in all fields of technology and digital payments with qualitative plans focused on the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure. This is evident to the world through significant progress in the development of financial and banking regulations and legislation, as well as the considerable development of Internet speeds and widespread availability of digital services in all fields.
“The digital payments sector is supported by wise leadership, where the focus on innovation and the adoption of modern technologies has inspired and empowered the digital skills of Saudi youth, enabling the Kingdom to strengthen its presence and be at the top of the world in this sector,” Al-Enezi added.
Both the stc pay chairman and CEO concluded by praying for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “May God provide them with help, and reward them for the good and development of our precious Kingdom, and preserve our country’s security, peace, and stability,” they said in a statement.