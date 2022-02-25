You are here

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix in response to the invasion of Ukraine. (FILE/Reuters)
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
  • The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park
  • Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday
Updated 25 February 2022
Reuters

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this season, saying it was “impossible” to do so after the country launched an invasion on neighboring Ukraine.
The race was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi’s Olympic park.
“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the sport said in a statement.
“On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is ... that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday.
Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel told a news conference that he would not take part in the Russian Grand Prix if it went ahead.
World champion Max Verstappen also said racing in a country at war was “not correct.”
US-owned Haas ran their car in Barcelona testing on Friday in an all-white livery, having taken off all branding representing title sponsor and Russian potash producer Uralkali.
Team principal Guenther Steiner also acknowledged that the outfit’s Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns Uralkali, faces an uncertain future.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA, earlier on Friday, said it had moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.
The cancelation of the Russian race brings Formula One’s calendar back down to 22 races from a planned record 23-round schedule.
But the sport, which pulled off 17 races in the pandemic-hit 2020 season and held 22 races last year, has options it can pick to fill the spot vacated by Russia, after a number of venues held races as COVID-19 stand-ins over the last two seasons.
The Russian race debuted on the calendar in 2014 and was set to move to a new track outside St. Petersburg from its current Sochi Olympic park venue next year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended the race in the past, even handing out the trophies on the podium.
The title sponsor of the race is the VTB Group whose VTB Bank was hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain following the Russian invasion.

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine
Updated 24 sec ago

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine
Updated 24 sec ago
MANCHESTER: Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will be available for their game at Everton on Saturday despite the Ukraine international’s concerns for his home country.
The 25-year-old Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester on Thursday night after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“He is worried,” manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. “What would we feel if our country where we were born, where we have family and friends is attacked, killing innocent people, how would you feel? So I guess that’s what he feels.”
Guardiola said the club supports Zinchenko “unconditionally” as the English Premier League leader prepares to visit Merseyside.
“Oleks is an incredible, strong guy. Of course it’s not easy in the moment but playing in the training session like yesterday he was brilliant so he’s ready to play just in case he has to play.”
Meanwhile, West Ham has granted compassionate leave to 32-year-old winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who is Ukraine’s second all-time leading goalscorer.
“He’s not in a really good position at the moment,” manager David Moyes said Friday. “I spoke with him on Thursday at the training ground and he was upset, which you can imagine and rightly so. We just hope everything goes well and all his family members keep safe.”
West Ham hosts Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford
Updated 25 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford

Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford
  • Magpies have gone 6 matches without defeat, win on Saturday would take them above opponents in Premier League table
  • Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies will make a late call on whether the Frenchman is fit for the Bees clash
Updated 25 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin faces a race against time to be fit for Newcastle United’s trip to Brentford.
The Magpies travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday looking to extend their Premier League unbeaten run to seven games.
They made it a sequence of six with a dominant display against Champions League-chasing West Ham United last weekend, despite managing to claim just one point in East London. And they did so without talisman Saint-Maximin, who has been getting treatment on a calf injury sustained in the win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa earlier this month.
Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies will make a late call on whether the Frenchman is fit for the Bees clash, when Saint-Maximin returns from receiving treatment in France.
On the injury situation, Howe said: “Not too much has changed with the lads who are out — Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, and others (Kieran Trippier).
“Maxi we will make a late call on. He has been away getting intensive treatment. We said when he got the injury it wouldn’t be long term, so we are keeping our fingers crossed on him.
“Ryan Fraser will be OK. He came off the pitch at West Ham, but it looks like he will be fine. We have had a bit of illness in the camp this week, but everyone should be fine,” he added.
Howe confirmed that Saint-Maximin has been working with a physio in Monaco to get back up to speed, having missed the London Stadium draw last week.
“Allan has a relationship with a physio and clinic out there, so we thought it was best for him to go. He got a bang on the calf against Aston Villa.
“He has been away to get intensified, specialist treatment abroad. We felt that was the quickest way to get him fit. So, yeah, he is in a good place mentally and eager to return,” Howe said.
The other fitness doubt in the squad was Javier Manquillo, also unavailable against the Hammers.
Howe said the Spaniard, injured playing left-back against Villa, was back training, but not yet 100 percent recovered from his ankle ligament issue.
“Manqy came through a couple of training sessions this week. I wouldn’t say he is 100 percent fit, but he is certainly getting closer to a return,” he added.
While United’s midfield has been a real pillar of strength for Howe in recent weeks, Magpies fans are still wondering when club record signing Bruno Guimaraes will get his first start in black and white.
Howe has maintained his stance that the Brazil international will eventually get his chance at United, especially with a congested fixture calendar awaiting the Magpies in March.
“Players not in the team are always knocking on the door. Not physically, but mentally they are. Bruno is in that place. He is keen to play, to show what he can do and to help the team.
“He has trained very, very well. Mentally he is in a good place. I think he understands the team has been playing well, the chemistry in the midfield is very good.
“He is a very intelligent player, understands his position, and knows we have a lot of games to come. Fixtures are congested and he will have a lot of opportunities to cement his place in the team,” Howe said.
The Magpies’ postponed games are away ties at Everton and Southampton, both called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the United squad in December and January, and have been rearranged for Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17, respectively. That means United will play four games in just 11 days next month.

AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League

AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League
Updated 25 February 2022
John Duerden

AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League

AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League
  • The Asia federation is to align the schedule of its flagship club competition to match the domestic leagues in West Asia
  • When the 2023 continental competition kicks off, all 40 entrants in the group stages and the play-offs, will be able to field a total of six foreign players
Updated 25 February 2022
John Duerden

DUBAI: The Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday that it was adopting recommendations from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to increase the number of foreign players that teams in the AFC Champions League can field.
It will also align the tournament’s schedule to match those of most domestic leagues in West Asia.
When the 2023 continental competition kicks off, all 40 entrants in the group stages and the play-offs, will be able to field a total of six foreign players, an increase of two from the current limit. The stipulation that one of the imports must be from a fellow Asian nation remains. This decision, the AFC said, is “aimed at strengthening the quality, competitiveness and stature of the AFC club competitions.”
While the move will be welcomed in Riyadh, it does not go quite as far as SAFF would have liked. The federation had wanted limits on foreign players to be increased but their ideal outcome was that the continental quota would reflect the limits in the continent’s respective domestic leagues. At the time of the proposal, eleven leagues around the continent allowed more imports for their domestic competition — including the Saudi Professional League, which allows seven foreign players.
In November, when the idea was raised, SAFF General Secretary Ibrahim Al-Kassim explained the reasoning behind the idea.
“The Saudi Football Association’s proposal to increase foreign players in the Asian Championship will ease contractual problems with players,” Al-Kassim said. The move would bring Asia into line with the major football confederations around the world. “Only the Asian Confederation and the Oceania Confederation set a limit for foreign players, and the top 20 international ranking teams allow their countries an open number of foreign players.”
In another major move, the AFC announced that the tournament, which was expanded to 40 teams in 2021, will change calendars and align Asia’s Champions League with its European counterpart. From 2023, it will run from autumn to spring instead of spring to autumn.
This decision, the AFC said, “...will enable Asia’s top clubs to benefit from more synchronized transfer windows, improved opportunities to sign quality players and coaches with respect to worldwide leagues’ seasons, and a more even distribution of club matches annually to maintain a balance with national team matches.”
Due to the challenges presented by the global pandemic, as well as the Qatar World Cup in November and December this year, the latter stages of the 2022 Champions League have been pushed back until early 2023, with the final taking place in February. The subsequent tournament is expected to kick off in September 2023.
This move will also align the Champions League with the Saudi Arabian league and others in the western zone of the tournament that is split into two geographic halves until the final. It will make it easier to manage squads and player contracts, though it will also mean that the final stages of the competition will take place at the same time as the climax of domestic campaigns.
In the preliminary round for the 2022 tournament Al-Taawoun take on Al-Jaish of Syria on March 15 for the right to enter Group D.
Title holders Al-Hilal start their defense in Group A in April against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan, Istiklol of Tajikistan and a yet-to-be-confirmed play-off winner. Al-Shabab are in Group B, along with Al-Jazira of the UAE, India’s Mumbai City and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq. King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly will take on Qatari powerhouse Al-Sadd, Al-Wehdat of Jordan and another play-off entrant in Group E.

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest

Brentford’s Eriksen to play first competitive match since cardiac arrest
  • Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest last year when the Dane is given his debut against Newcastle on Saturday.
Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.
Eriksen’s brush with death occurred while he was playing for Denmark against Finland in the European Championship in June.
He was released by Inter Milan after the incident due to health regulations in Italy and has been training with Premier League club Brentford for several weeks.
“Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow,” Frank told reporters. “It is a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family,“
“When is he in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing.”

LIVE: Saudi Cup Day One - International Jockeys Challenge

(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

LIVE: Saudi Cup Day One - International Jockeys Challenge

(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup 2022 weekend is here, Arab News kicks off its live coverage with the stc International Jockeys Challenge on Day 1 at King Abdulaziz Raccetrack in Riyadh.

Eight races took place:

1. The Jahez Fillies Handicap (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:15pm KSA

2. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 1 (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:45pm KSA

3. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 2 (Turf, 1200m) - 4.15pm KSA

4. The Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank (Turf, 2100m) - 4.45pm KSA

5. Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap (Dirt, 1400m) - 5.15pm KSA

6. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 3 (Dirt, 1800m) - 5.45pm KSA

7. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 4 (Dirt, 1400m) - 6.25pm KSA

8. The Al Mneefah Cup presented by The Ministry of Culture (Turf, 2100m) - 6.55pm KSA

Here is a live update of the main developments as they happened, and the results as they came in. (All timings are in GMT)

18:00 - That concludes today's action. Be sure to check back on Saturday for coverage of the main day and the big race.

17:30 - Racing’s biggest names are increasingly eyeing the world’s richest horse race - the $20 million Saudi Cup - and this weekend should see horses from the US, Japan, Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East in the mix; including the great Mishriff. Read more about him here.

17:00 - The great and the good of Riyadh dressed to impress, as always, on day one of the Saudi Cup. Click here for an Arab News gallery of our fashion favorites.

16:30 - In 2021, Andrew Balding came very close to a first Saudi Cup meeting victory in the Red Sea Turf Handicap with Spanish Mission, but his horse ultimately finished second behind Gifts of Gold. Find out how he's hoping to go one better this year.

16:00 - First Classs takes first, Soko second and Dergham Athbah third in the Ministry of Culture’s Al Mneefah Cup, our final race of the day's action at the Saudi Cup meeting.

15:30 - In the penultimate race of the day, Mostawly comes in ahead of the field, Well Done in second and Marhbabah third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round four.

15:00 - Koheylan Alkheil takes first, Wisham second and Abo Alnawamees third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 3, which is the sixth race of eight of the Saudi Cup Friday action.

14:30 - In the fifth race of the day, Deebagee takes the honors, Baatooa second and Seif Turkey third in the Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap.

14:10 - Lauderdale takes first, King Shalaa second and My Frankel comes in third in the Saudi International Handicap, in the fourth race of of Friday's Saudi Cup action.

13:30 - Raaed takes first, Newbolt second and Pagan third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 2, race three of eight of the day's racing.

