JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis has stressed the importance of concentration as his team prepares to face Qatar in Saturday’s Arabian Gulf Cup 27 semifinal.

He described the match as a difficult test against a strong side with talented players and an experienced coach.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday accompanied by Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Salem, the Greek coach said the match would be decisive, adding that Saudi Arabia must continue to improve their performance and approach the encounter with passion to secure a place in the final.

“Focus was the key to our victories in the three group-stage matches, and we need to maintain that in this game,” Donis said.

He also called on Saudi fans to turn out in large numbers, expressing hope that the stadium would be full for the semifinal.

“The fans have given us unparalleled support in the previous matches. We hope to see a full stadium because the supporters are like an extra player for us,” he said.

Asked about his team selection against Qatar, Donis said all his players were capable of contributing, with fitness and readiness playing a crucial role amid the demanding tournament schedule.

“All the players are excellent and have the ability to help the team. We are always looking for the players who are most ready, given the pressure of playing so many matches,” he said.

He also acknowledged that injuries had affected the squad during the tournament.

“We feel unlucky to have lost a number of players to injuries in recent matches, but we are dealing with the situation,” he added.

Speaking on Qatar’s attacking threat, particularly its ability to create scoring opportunities, Donis said his team had been studying its opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Every team has certain qualities and strengths, and we are studying them to find ways to deal with our opponents,” he said.

Saudi Arabia will face Qatar on Saturday for a place in the Gulf Cup 27 final. The winner will meet either Oman or the UAE, who will contest the other semifinal, in the final of the tournament being hosted by Saudi Arabia.