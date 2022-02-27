Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021

Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double Saudi staff
‘We would see ourselves at 5,000 to 6,000 people within the next five years,’ CEO tells Arab News
Updated 27 February 2022
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: Luxury retailer Chalhoub plans to almost double its staff in the Kingdom to up to 6,000 over the next five years as it looks to tap the growing demand for high-end fashion.
“Definitely, we would see ourselves at 5,000 to 6,000 people within the next five years,” the CEO of Chalhoub Group, Patrick Chalhoub, told Arab News in an interview.
The retail group, which currently employs around 3,400 people in the Kingdom, sells multiple international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Nina Ricci and Marc Jacobs.
The CEO pointed out that the majority of the company’s staff in the Kingdom consists of Saudi nationals.
“We have 90 percent of Saudis in our business here, which is absolutely normal. A few years ago, we probably were at around 20 percent. This has motivated us to continue to grow in the Middle East and especially in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
At around 35 million, Saudi Arabia has the biggest population among the Gulf Cooperation Council states, with a significant percentage of it being young people — one of the key factors that are pushing the luxury goods retailer to grow in the Kingdom.
Chalhoub pointed out that Saudi Arabia currently accounts for around 40 percent of its retail and beauty goods and 20 percent of its fashion revenue.
“Nearly 80 percent of our business is in the Gulf area and the Middle East. So, the Kingdom is by far the biggest market, the biggest population, the biggest potential, and much more than the 50 percent of our activity should be there.”
The Dubai-based group, which runs over 600 outlets and department stores, sells everything from jewelry and perfume to the latest Paris fashions. It also runs its brands such as Faces beauty products, Level Shoes and the Christofle jewelry outlet.
The family business, which employs around 12,500 staff across 14 countries, including the UAE and the wider Gulf region, was founded in 1955 by Chalhoub’s Syrian-born father Michel and his wife, Widad.
Chalhoub stressed that the luxury retail market in the Middle East and most notably the GCC, have grown rapidly in recent years, prompting the group to expand.
The CEO also wants to focus on the growing role of online sales and social media across the group.
“We are acquiring a lot of competencies that are fairly new to our operation, such as digital engineers, so we can capture, understand, engage with customer data on social media.
“More than ever, people don’t just look to a few opinion leaders for fashion tips, but engage through social networks, with a large circle of friends about what is happening in fashion today,” he added.
Chalhoub said his company wants to be “an integral part of this conversation.”
The retail group wants to ensure that it has the right people, well-groomed and well-developed, to do the job.
“And obviously, a lot of front liner staff and marketing people who we can develop to understand fashion beauty,” he said.
From doubling staff in one of its biggest markets to Paris fashion shows to fierce competition in the digital luxury market — Chalhoub has a lot on his elegant silver platter.
Red Sea resort to keep tourist numbers at environment-friendly levels: Official
‘We are evolving naturally to become a model for regenerative tourism destinations in the world’
Updated 27 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: A limited number of tourists will be allowed to visit the new luxury Red Sea holiday destination to ensure preservation of the resort’s “natural treasures,” according to a top official of the company leading the development.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Najwah Hamzeh, senior smart destinations director at the Red Sea Development Co,. admitted that sustainability is costly, but lack of sustainability is even more expensive.
She said that TRSDC projects will offer both luxury and ultra-luxury offerings to tourists, and it is working to ensure that “a hundred years from now, we are going to experience exactly the same natural treasures and the Red Sea.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the Real Estate Future Forum held last week in Riyadh, the TRSDC official told Arab News: “Our offering from the beginning is luxury and ultra-luxury. It is not going to be a cheap destination.
“We are limiting the number of tourists to the destination to keep it sustainable and to enhance the environment.”
Hamzeh noted that the company has already started research and studies to sequester carbon naturally, by creating marine algae production farms and enhancing biologically diverse habitats.
The official revealed that the company is in talks with the Saudi Transport Ministry to import and regulate electric vehicles within the luxury project site.
She told Arab News that the first resort of TRSDC would be opened in 2023.
“The Red Sea and AMAALA project will really set new standards. We are evolving naturally to become a model or an example for regenerative tourism destinations in the world,” said Hamzeh.
Rejecting the notion of competition between giga-project developers working in the Kingdom, she said: “We actually work together. We are learning from each other. We meet at least once a month, all the giga-projects together.
“There may be some elements of competition. I don’t feel it from our side, but maybe in the development. But that is the whole idea, right? How do you build that fast.”
Hamzeh revealed that TRSDC will apply augmented and virtual reality technologies along with metaverse experience to help people visit the projects without being physically present on the site.
TRSDC is developing an area over 28,000 square kilometers on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. It recently closed a SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) term loan facility and revolving credit facility with four Saudi banks.
The final quarter of 2023 will see the completion of the project’s first phase, which includes the building of 16 hotels with 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland sites.
This milestone will also see the development of air, land, and sea transport hubs.
In October 2021, the company announced the signing of a deal to operate nine hotels that are set to open in the first phase, with five of them opening in 2022.
Saudi Arabia was reportedly home to over 50 natural and artificial wetlands.
While the number could be different now from almost a decade ago — due to the ephemeral and transient formation of these lands — wetlands still remain a scarcely discussed topic when compared to other environmental issues.
TRSDC, which is creating a regenerative tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast, is keen to highlight the importance of coastal wetlands.
BNPL culture on the rise among GCC Millennials, Gen Z
Service is expected to grow by 81.2% annually in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2022
Mona Alami
RIYADH: The pandemic-induced lockdowns and safety measures accelerated the global shift to online payment and other financial services.
Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also witnessed a rapid increase in online short-term credit options such as the buy now, pay later services in the aftermath of the pandemic such as the Saudi-based Tamara and UAE’s Spotii, Tabby, and Postpay.
BNPL companies typically allow shoppers to pay for goods they purchase in installments over several weeks or months.
The COVID-19 pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for many online companies who reaped huge profits through e-commerce across the board, more specifically among younger consumers.
Early adopters
“Millennials and Generation Z are the primary early adopters of BNPL. But with all new trends, a drip down effect will spread adoption to mainstream across generations soon after,” says Tarek Barakat, marketing and e-commerce director at Beside Group, a regional retailer for brands such as Diesel, Fred Perry, Scotch & Soda among others.
A tech-savvy young population is the main target for BNPL platforms latest data revealed.
“Our rapid growth demonstrates that Millennials and Gen Z, who make up 75 percent of our users, are increasingly turning away from traditional services and looking for something which more closely fits with their financial needs,” according to Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, co-founder and chief executive of Tamara.
Online shopping
Today 80 percent of young Arabs shop frequently online, compared to 71 percent in 2019. In addition, 50 percent of those aged 18-24 in the Middle East and North Africa prefers online shopping since the COVID-19 outbreak.
As a result, the sector reached a whopping $22 billion by the end of 2020, according to a Wamda report.
“These generations (in the Gulf Cooperation Council) look at BNPL as a convenient way to purchase expensive items. They don’t have to pay in one go and touch their savings,” said Amna Mohamad, a Dubai-based consultant in her 20s who uses BNPL, in an interview with Arab News.
Boost
A big driver for such payment facilities was the consumers’ need to manage cash and expenses, especially during 2020 when the region faced socioeconomic ramifications due to COVID-caused lockdowns, Amal Alameh, the head of consulting MEA and India at Euromonitor, a strategic research and marketing firm, told Arab News.
GCC companies such as Beside Group are looking into BNLP solutions.
“It was important for us to ensure that no interest is being charged to consumers. While we are still in the testing phase, it is clear that BNPL solutions are quickly becoming a mainstream payment instrument in the market,” Barakat said.
Expansion
Meanwhile, BNPL players are partnering up with electronics retailers, beauty and fashion as well as homewares and furniture, according to Euromonitor. These brands include IKEA, ACE, Bloomingdale’s, and H&M, as well as Shopkees and Styli, two e-commerce platforms, among many others.
Turki bin Zarah, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Tamara, or CCO, said: “Our first 16 months of operations have seen Tamara go from strength to strength at a growth rate of more than 100 times in 2021.”
Investment
Tamara’s CCO said the platform raised $116 million of funding, with a Series A round of $110 million led by Checkout.com, a leading payments provider, and UK-based fintech which recently closed its own $1 billion Series D round at a $40 billion valuation.
In May, Australia’s second-biggest BNPL player Zip said it was buying the rest of the shares in Spotii that it did not already own for $16 million, according to Reuters.
In August, Tabby announced that it had raised $50 million in an equity round that valued the company at $300 million.
According to information provided by Euromonitor, Tabby has over 1 million users in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Tamara has processed SR1 billion of merchant sales across over 2,000 merchants in 2021.
As many as 2 million customers have joined Tamara so far, around 75 percent of which are Millennials and Gen Z.
In the Gulf region, BNPL companies present themselves as an alternative to cash on delivery or credit cards.
“The concept is simple. Customers check out as normal, then spread their purchase across three interest-free payments instead of paying all at once. Tamara makes this fast and easy. There’s no need to pre-qualify, no interest, and no hidden fees,” said Alsukhan.
“I generally try using BNPL for big-ticket items like a designer bag. I try, however, not to use it regularly to avoid getting into debt. As an example, I won’t allow several payments to overlap. Everyone I know uses that rule,” added Mohamad.
Regulations
As the sector gains traction, the sector should be more regulated, considering the credit risk it entails, online payment expert Bassam Tueni explained in an interview with Arab News
Given that BNPL firms generally make money off merchant commissions and late fees, they have so far avoided falling under strict credit laws.
“BNPL platforms may not require a credit check or credit score, yet any consumer loan will be regarded as a line of credit. It is not exactly a safe bet,” warned Tueni.
The sector is now getting more scrutiny from regional central banks.
For example, this February, the Central Bank of Bahrain issued amendments to facilitate the entry of new financial innovative companies such as BNPL into the market.
Last October, the Saudi Central Bank decided that BNPL businesses in Saudi Arabia required a permit to operate.
Regulations will not hamper the GCC population’s use of BNPL. BNPL payments in Saudi Arabia are expected to grow by 81.2 percent annually, to reach $636.7 million in 2022, according to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com.
“The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from $351.3 million in 2021 to reach $5,299.3 billion by 2028,” the report added.
A prolonged pandemic combined with a youthful population makes BNPL more attractive in the long run in the GCC. That will nonetheless depend on how it fares compared to credit cards.
“There is a big gap in the market that is filled by BNLP. Developments in this space will depend on whether banks and payment service providers will partner with such platforms. We will either see new payment products coming up in the next few years or chipping away of credit card volumes from total purchases,” Alameh added.
Demand for posh houses and offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE to trigger real estate demand
Updated 26 February 2022
Mona Alami
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to drive the real estate market in the Middle East region, backed by the governments’ initiatives and evolving market dynamics.
While the fear of the negative impact of impending Fed rate hikes looms over the property demand, industry experts are largely upbeat about the future growth prospects of the real estate sector as both countries are continuing with their major economic diversification measures.
The US Federal Reserve is likely to kickstart several rounds of interest rate hikes over the course of 2022 in an effort to ease the inflationary pressure. While this is expected to impact the GCC countries – as their currencies are pegged to the dollar – industry observers expect high oil prices to act as a buffer.
Real estate analysts who spoke to Arab News say they don’t expect the impact to be any significant.
“I expect interest rates to remain reasonable. Even if they increase by 2 or 3 percent, they will also be balanced out by the country’s oil-driven growth,” Abdullah Saoud Al-a, a Riyadh-based architect who heads the ASD architectural firm, tells Arab News.
Another analyst, Shady Elborno, head of Macro Strategy Research at ENBD, echoed similar views.
“Rising interest rates will have some effect but will take some time before they reflect on the market, especially as supply and demand dynamics remain strong,” he points out, in an interview with Arab News.
Driving factors
For both Saudi and the UAE, a number of factors in tune with their local dynamics are driving the real estate market in the respective countries.
“At the residential level, Riyadh is the main hub, with high demand in terms of high-end housing and first-class office space, more specifically in West Riyad,” says Al-Deghaither.
The Kingdom’s residential real estate prices increased by 1.7 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, GASTAT data shows, attributing it to a 2-percent increase in residential land plots prices.
Whereas, apartment values in Riyadh and Jeddah accelerated by 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively, over the last 12 months alone (as of November 2021), according to Mordor Intelligence.
Al-Deghaither says Riyadh has great growth potential, thanks to its demographics.
“The city, which is home to around 8 million this year, is expected to grow to 15 million in 10 to 15 years,” he underlines.
International firms have also largely been responsible for driving overall demand for commercial space in Saudi. That was driven by the government’s recent mandate asking foreign companies to establish their regional headquarters within the Kingdom by 2024 if they want to be in contention for government contracts. As a result, the Kingdom saw the authorities issuing licenses to 44 international firms to start operations as of October 2021, property consultant JLL stated in its latest report.
“Government and related entities also accounted for a portion of overall demand as they work toward delivering the goals outlined in Vision 2030. In this context, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Riyadh’s office vacancy rate stood at just 3 percent in Q4 2021,” the report added.
Several other factors including the rising demand for land – as the Kingdom is developing many mega projects – are also impacting the property market. This is in addition to the construction of strip malls as well as entertainment and tourism facilities – all of which are among the Vision 2030 goals, underlines Al-Deghaither.
“Mega projects such as Neom, Red Sea Development and Amala are on full blast, and newer master plan projects are being announced especially in the touristic sector,” says Rami Hashem, Director of Property Investment at Maad in Saudi Arabia, which specializes in hospitality development.
As a result of these, he says the real estate sector is now bouncing back, and the projects which were on hold (during the pandemic) are now continuing.
Whereas, in the UAE and most notably Dubai, fresh dynamics are shaping the real estate sector.
“The UAE (property) sector is one of the most dynamic markets in the GCC. If you look at residential apartment prices, they have gone up by 10 percent and villa housing prices have surged by 27 percent,” says Elborno, calling it a “robust performance”.
The stronger gain recorded for the larger units falls in line with tenant migration patterns witnessed post lockdown.
Additionally, industry experts say the lower supply of villas versus apartments in Dubai further supported the performance of that segment year-to-year. However, pricing dynamics in H2 2021 reflected that the trend is beginning to change with higher-priced larger units giving way to gains by smaller units, according to a recent report by Elborno.
Positive outlook
In the longer run, higher interest rates and increased supply are likely to be a headwind to further significant growth in prices from current levels, warns Elborno.
In addition, the commercial property segment faced multiple headwinds at the beginning of the year including a market that is oversupplied.
He points out that office sales prices were almost flat, rising just 0.83 percent year-to-year. The quarterly performance was very mixed, with sales prices declining 8.4 percent and 3.6 percent year-to-year, respectively, in Q1 and Q2, before recovering 4 percent and 12.3 percent year-to-year, respectively, in Q3 and Q4, as the number of COVID-19 cases dropped.
Moving forward, one trend that will continue to pick up in the region is sustainable development as Saudi and the UAE are driving the adoption of newer technologies and green practices in the construction space.
“These are becoming more attractive to buyers, “says Elborno.
For Al-Deghaither, the real estate sector in the Kingdom holds a lot of promise for the years to come. Whereas, Hashem feels mega projects in the North of Saudi will also do well, providing impetus to the property market.
Whereas, in the UAE, housing will remain an attractive proposition for buyers as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as the global hub for business and lifestyle.