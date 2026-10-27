DUBAI: A Saudi-based startup is deploying 32 artificial intelligence agents across nine departments to help entrepreneurs turn business ideas into fully fledged startup projects, covering everything from financial planning and market research to website development and marketing.

Hatchio AI is designed for non-technical founders, established businesses and startup incubators, bringing multiple business functions together on a single platform.

The startup aims to reduce the time and resources required to develop and grow a business by using AI agents to handle tasks across different stages of the process.

After spending a year struggling to find the right tools and direction to build his first company in Saudi Arabia, founder and CEO John Mokaied decided to create a platform that would help other entrepreneurs avoid the same challenges, he told Arab News.

Mokaied explained: “When I started my own company in Saudi Arabia, I struggled. I had no pitch deck, I had no business plan. And for non-technical founders, they struggle a lot with finding the right direction — how they're going to start, what they're going to need. Hatchio helps with that; within 15 minutes, you can generate a website, business plan, sales plan, strategy, pitch deck.”

The platform was launched earlier this year and already has more than 250 active users.

Saudi support for investors

Mokaied, who is Syrian-Swedish, moved to the Kingdom in 2024 with plans to start his own business. That same year, he launched his first startup, Breez Events.

“Saudi Arabia is supporting their investors now, and they have a lot of opportunities. It's a huge market, and it's an opportunity to grow,” said the CEO.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is really taking advantage of AI and is building a lot of database centers right now. And a lot of new AI companies are starting from Saudi, which is something really amazing.”

The platform focuses exclusively on startups, which Mokaied said differentiates Hatchio AI from its competitors.

“Other competitors are more generic. Here we are focusing on startups only. We help founders to get all the things they need in one pack, on one platform,” he said.

“We provide accurate research based on your targeted audience market, full-stack applications and we do everything behind the scenes, which is something you can’t get from regular AI tools on the market,” added Mokaied.

Hatchio AI operates on a credit-based model, allowing users to access its tools according to their needs. New users receive 50 free credits upon registration and can purchase additional credits as needed, rather than committing to a fixed subscription, the CEO explained.

Mokaied said the biggest limitation for their platform is cybersecurity risks, but assured that all local and international regulations are met.

“We are trying to make the platform better, safer to ensure no leaks occur. We are following the Saudi regulations and the General Data Protection Regulation by the European Union so we can keep all the clients' data in a safe place,” he said.