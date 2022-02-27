You are here

  • Home
  • All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfvp9

Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the previous trading week lower in line with a global stock market turmoil caused by the launch of a full-scale Ukraine invasion by Russian troops.

At Thursday's close, TASI and the parallel market Nomu both lost 1.8 percent to 12,297 and 24,942 points, respectively.

On the main market, shares in Saudi Aramco soared to the highest level since listing.

With a market cap of $2.24 trillion, the oil giant is close to catching the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc., and has surpassed tech giant Microsoft.  

In line with the Saudi index, all GCC bourses, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, were down in response to the rising geopolitical tensions.

Elsewhere, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 dipped 3.6 percent.

Oil prices pulled back from record highs on Friday as concerns over supplies eased after US sanctions spared Russian energy exports.

Brent crude retreated 1.2 percent to $97.9 after nearing $106 a day earlier. US benchmark WTI lost 1.3 percent to $91.6 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi mining giant Ma’aden said it won’t pay dividends for 2021 despite turning into a profit of SR5.23 billion ($1.4 billion), fueled by higher product prices

Saudi Arabia’s SABB Takaful will be fully merged into Walaa Insurance following an agreement on Feb. 24

The National Agricultural Development Co., or Nadec, appointed Solaiman Altwaijri as CEO, following the resignation of Steen Hadsbjerg on Feb. 28

Saudi Cement Co. recorded a 27 percent decline in annual profit to SR331 million

Kingdom Holding Co. turned from losses of SR1.46 billion into a net profit of SR1.017 billion in 2021

Arabian Contracting Services Co. has completed the establishment of fully owned subsidiary Arabian Bird Trading Co. with a capital of SR50,000

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 10 percent to SR625 million in 2021 as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income

Nama Chemicals Co. has announced that audit committee member Fayez Al-Ahmari has resigned to be elected as chairman of the board for the new term

Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved the public offering of Miyar Morabaha Fund

Calendar

Feb. 27, 2022

Start of Al-Dawaa pharmacy chain’s IPO retail subscription

Feb. 28, 2022

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. will list on Saudi main index TASI

March 1, 2022

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. will list on the parallel market Nomu

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
Business & Economy
SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m

SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SABB Takaful will be fully merged into Walaa Insurance following an agreement between both companies on Feb. 24.

Upon completion of the deal, SABB Takaful’s assets, liabilities, and rights will be transferred to Walaa Insurance and the former will “cease to exist”, a bourse filing revealed.

Walaa Insurance will see its share capital jump to SR850 million ($227 million), of which 24 percent will be held by SABB Takaful’s shareholders.

The merger will be conducted through a share swap where Walaa will issue 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful, the insurers said in a statement.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit

Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit

Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, won't pay any dividends for shareholders for 2021 even as it turned to profit.

The minig giant reported a net profit of SR5.2 billion ($1.4 billion), after making losses of SR280 million, according to a filing.

Despite the rise in net profit, the company decided not to give cash dividends for the year 2021, it said in a statement.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021

Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
Updated 57 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021

Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
Updated 57 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cement Co. recorded a 27-percent drop in profit in 2021 as revenues fell on the back of lower selling prices.

Net income was down to SR331 million ($88 million) from SR456 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Dammam-based company saw its annual revenues fall by 10 percent to SR1.41 billion..

This came as lower prices weighed on sales, despite an increase in quantities sold locally, the cement producer said.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem sees 1,942% jump in annual profit

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem sees 1,942% jump in annual profit
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem sees 1,942% jump in annual profit

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem sees 1,942% jump in annual profit
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co, or Spichem, reported a net profit increase of 1,942 percent in 2021. 

The company's net income reached SR3.59 billion ($957 million), compared to a loss of SR175 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing. 

Sipchem also succeeded in reducing the long-term loans by SR2.1 billion compared to the end of the year 2020.

The gearing ratio went down to 34 percent in 2021. In 2020, the gearing ratio of the company was 54 percent. 

Sipchem distributed a total dividend of SR1.64 billion equivalent to SR2.25 per share, which is considered the highest in the company's history. 

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) petrochemicals

Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021

Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021

Saudi Kingdom Holding swings into $271m profit in 2021
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co. swung into profit in 2021, with its net income jumping 169 percent year-on-year.

Net profit stood at SR1.017 billion ($271 million), compared to a loss of SR1.46 billion a year ago, the investment company revealed in a filing. 

Revenues soared by 46 percent during the year, reaching SR1.51 billion.

Kingdom Holding attributed the results to factors including an increase in the share of results from "equity-accounted investees, higher dividend income, and a fall in financial charges." 

Separately, the board of the firm proposed the distribution of SR0.28 per share, representing a total of SR1.04 billion, as dividends for 2022.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Latest updates

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
SABB Takaful merger to boost Walaa Insurance’s capital to $227m
Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
Saudi mining giant won't pay dividends for 2021 even as it turned into profit
Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
Lower prices push Saudi Cement profit down in 2021
Review: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is the follow-up nobody needed
Review: ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is the follow-up nobody needed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.