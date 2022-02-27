TASI regains momentum, amid retreating oil prices and positive earnings: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended Sunday on a high note, as oil prices dropped and earnings were strong, despite Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, rose 0.98 percent to 12,418 points. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.04 percent to 24,952 points
Brent crude reached $97.93 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI stood at $91.59 a barrel
Amara Cooperative Insurance Co. was the top gainer, with a 9.95 percent rise.
Despite leading the gainers in last week's closing session, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the losers today, dropping 5 percent.
The stock of oil giant Aramco ended the session down 0.97 percent.
Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.13 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.97 percent.